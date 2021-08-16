"During this pandemic, it's hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7," Dominique explained to the magazine.
"Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it's definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other's faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit."
Paola and the Oklahoma native, however, "are not getting a divorce yet," according to Paola's representative, and are "still together."
"They are just taking a break and going to therapy to work through the issues," Dominique explained.
"One thing we do want to address is that Paola has been getting a lot of backlash from people on her social media, and that's something we don't appreciate. A lot of people are saying that she was in it for the green card, but Paola has had her green card for over five years already so that's not true."
Paola's representative insisted that Russ and the wrestler and nutrition coach "love each other very much and have nothing bad to say about one another."
The parents of Axel, 2, also "respect each other," clarified Dominique. "A lot of couples have gone through this. There is no animosity or anything like that."
"We ask people to respect their privacy and just be mindful of what fans are saying -- we're all human beings and not here to hurt each other," she urged in her statement.
"One thing people should have learned during this pandemic is that we should be lifting each other up, not tearing each other down."