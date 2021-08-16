90 Day Fiance couple Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield are taking a break from their marriage after recent struggles and eight years together.

Paola's manager Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominion Talent House, told In Touch Weekly in a Friday statement that Russ and his Colombian wife have reached a breaking point in their relationship.

"During this pandemic, it's hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7," Dominique explained to the magazine.

"Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it's definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other's faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit."

Paola and the Oklahoma native, however, "are not getting a divorce yet," according to Paola's representative, and are "still together."

"They are just taking a break and going to therapy to work through the issues," Dominique explained.

"One thing we do want to address is that Paola has been getting a lot of backlash from people on her social media, and that's something we don't appreciate. A lot of people are saying that she was in it for the green card, but Paola has had her green card for over five years already so that's not true."

Paola's representative insisted that Russ and the wrestler and nutrition coach "love each other very much and have nothing bad to say about one another."

The parents of Axel, 2, also "respect each other," clarified Dominique. "A lot of couples have gone through this. There is no animosity or anything like that."

"We ask people to respect their privacy and just be mindful of what fans are saying -- we're all human beings and not here to hurt each other," she urged in her statement.

"One thing people should have learned during this pandemic is that we should be lifting each other up, not tearing each other down."

Paola, 34, first sparked breakup speculation in late July, when she tweeted, "Sometimes [it] is better to recognize when it's time to move on and accept that it wasn't meant to be for the long run."

And the following day, Paola wrote on Twitter, "Decisions decisions," with no context as to what she was referring to.

Fast-forwarding to last week, the Colombia native posted more cryptic tweets on Wednesday, August 11.

"Part of the reason why relationships end is that we get caught up in other things, forget to appreciate one another, and sadly, marriage isn't a priority anymore," Paola tweeted.

Hours later, Paola wrote a second posting, which she also shared on her Instagram account.

"People asked me why I don't take pictures with my husband, and my answer is... I just don't like to pretend #youareguessingright," Paola wrote.

One Instagram user commented that Paola should "show some respect to [her] king," and Paola responded, "I don't have a king."

But everything seemed fine between the pair in early July, when Paola posted a video of herself passionately kissing her husband in honor of International Kissing Day.

And going back to May, Russ, 34, posted several photos with Paola on Instagram showing how they had enjoyed a day of boating together.

Russ also gushed about how he had chosen Paola "wisely" when uploading a cute selfie of the pair.

But the couple seemed at odds at the time when discussing their future plans about expanding their family, according to Us Weekly.

While Russ noted he'd like to give Axel a sibling, Paola shut him down and joked during their interview with Us, "Do it yourself. I need a break... I'm done."

Paola flew from Bucaramanga, Colombia to the United States on a K-1 visa to be with Russ in 2013, and the couple got married in October of that year.

After suffering a devastating miscarriage, Paola got pregnant again and gave birth to Axel in January 2019.

Nearly eight years after saying "I do" and moving from Russ' hometown in Oklahoma to Miami, FL, Paola officially became a United States citizen in April 2021.

Following their stint on 90 Day Fiance's first season, Paola and Russ starred on four seasons of TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

The couple last starred on the spinoff in 2019 but have since appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk as well as 90 Day Fiance: Love Games on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service.

Paola and Russ, however, were eliminated from the game early in the competition, according to In Touch.

