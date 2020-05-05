90 Day Fiance couple Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk have welcomed a child into the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Alla, a 37-year-old from Kiev, Ukraine who is now living in Cincinnati with her husband Matt, revealed she has given birth to a beautiful daughter on Instagram this past weekend.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS) 

"Welcom to this Wonderful World My Sweet Precious Girl. Emmalyn Grace Ryan. 04/29/2020," Alla captioned a picture of her baby's hand wrapped around one of her polished fingers.

Alla also added the following hashtags to her post: "#babyishere #welcomebaby #mommysgirl #daddysprincess #loveofmylife #sweetbabygirl."

Emmalyn Grace was born on Wednesday, April 29, only two days after TLC aired a 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined episode that featured the expectant couple.

Last week's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined showed Alla 37 weeks pregnant in Cincinnati and Matt temporarily living in a motor home to avoid exposing his family to coronavirus after working every day in a car-repair shop with other people.

The episode showed Matt, 47, and Alla having an emotional reunion following 18 days apart, and Matt was looking forward to being by his wife's side once she went into labor.

Alla announced she was seven months pregnant with the couple's first child back in February.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"Blessed [heart] Photo credit to amazing photographer and beloved sister @scarola.iryna," Alla captioned a series of photos of Matt and herself that showed off her baby bump.

"#miracleinside #blessed #pregnancy #29weeks #lovelybabybump #lovemylife."

Matt and Alla, who met on an online dating app several years ago, initially starred on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

Matt and Alla -- who has a son named Max from a previous relationship -- lost touch after Matt married his third wife, but the spouses divorced a few years later.

Matt and Alla therefore reunited when Matt became single again, and then a slow-burn romance eventually turned into a marriage.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance Spoilers webpage!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 4)
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 4) NEWS