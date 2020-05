By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/05/2020



couple Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk have welcomed a child into the world.Alla, a 37-year-old from Kiev, Ukraine who is now living in Cincinnati with her husband Matt, revealed she has given birth to a beautiful daughter on Instagram this past weekend."Welcom to this Wonderful World My Sweet Precious Girl. Emmalyn Grace Ryan. 04/29/2020," Alla captioned a picture of her baby's hand wrapped around one of her polished fingers.Alla also added the following hashtags to her post: "#babyishere #welcomebaby #mommysgirl #daddysprincess #loveofmylife #sweetbabygirl."Emmalyn Grace was born on Wednesday, April 29, only two days after TLC aired a : Self-Quarantined episode that featured the expectant couple. Last week's episode of : Self-Quarantined showed Alla 37 weeks pregnant in Cincinnati and Matt temporarily living in a motor home to avoid exposing his family to coronavirus after working every day in a car-repair shop with other people.The episode showed Matt, 47, and Alla having an emotional reunion following 18 days apart, and Matt was looking forward to being by his wife's side once she went into labor.Alla announced she was seven months pregnant with the couple's first child back in February."Blessed [heart] Photo credit to amazing photographer and beloved sister @scarola.iryna," Alla captioned a series of photos of Matt and herself that showed off her baby bump."#miracleinside #blessed #pregnancy #29weeks #lovelybabybump #lovemylife."Matt and Alla, who met on an online dating app several years ago, initially starred on Season 4 of .Matt and Alla -- who has a son named Max from a previous relationship -- lost touch after Matt married his third wife, but the spouses divorced a few years later.Matt and Alla therefore reunited when Matt became single again, and then a slow-burn romance eventually turned into a marriage.Want more spoilers? Click here to visit our Spoilers webpage!