"Welcom to this Wonderful World My Sweet Precious Girl. Emmalyn Grace Ryan. 04/29/2020," Alla captioned a picture of her baby's hand wrapped around one of her polished fingers.
Alla also added the following hashtags to her post: "#babyishere #welcomebaby #mommysgirl #daddysprincess #loveofmylife #sweetbabygirl."
Emmalyn Grace was born on Wednesday, April 29, only two days after TLC aired a 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined episode that featured the expectant couple.
Last week's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined showed Alla 37 weeks pregnant in Cincinnati and Matt temporarily living in a motor home to avoid exposing his family to coronavirus after working every day in a car-repair shop with other people.
The episode showed Matt, 47, and Alla having an emotional reunion following 18 days apart, and Matt was looking forward to being by his wife's side once she went into labor.
Alla announced she was seven months pregnant with the couple's first child back in February.