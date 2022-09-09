"SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik," Loren and Alexei, both 33, wrote in a joint Instagram announcement on Friday.
"Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40PM."
Loren and Alexei waited until their baby was born to find out the sex.
"Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined," the couple continued in their statement. "Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive."
Loren and Alexei had back-to-back kids amid the coronavirus pandemic, which led the couple to decide that they're done expanding their family after Baby No. 3.
"This is the last one. We're done. I'm done," Loren told In Touch Weekly in June.
The couple said at the time they were feeling "scared" about having three children all under the age of three and planned to move "out of Miami" soon.
Loren told Us Weekly in January that she hoped to have another baby and then focus on herself and undergo a "head to toe" transformation after that.
"I want to have a mommy makeover done within the next few years," Loren shared. "So time's ticking [on having another baby]."
When asked what her makeover will consist of, Loren shared, "We're going to tuck [my chin] in and get [my breasts] out and we're going to tighten [my stomach and waist]. A little bit [of work on my arms]."
"I think it's crazy!" Alexei chimed in with a smile.
"Everything!" Loren insisted. "Nothing crazy. If I'm under [anesthesia], I'm under, so just do it!"
ADVERTISEMENT
But Alexei asked his wife to leave her face, including her nose and mouth, alone. Loren agreed and said she isn't interested in a facelift or anything like that.
Loren admitted she "one million percent" feels pressure to bounce back, physically, after having children.
"I will say that's the downfall about sharing your postpartum journey on social media," Loren explained at the start of the year. "But there's also a positive to it because not everybody bounces back like some people and that's okay."
"I want to show people that women go through these life changes," Loren continued, "and you grow a human inside of you, so it takes time to let your body heal. And I actually loved sharing that journey with people."
Alexei shared in January how Loren always wanted a girl and they'd like to have a girl. But Loren apparently changed her mind and came around to the idea of having three boys.
Loren therefore joked they'd probably end up with twin girls, "knowing [her] luck."
Season 1 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premiered in January on TLC, and the show's second season debuted in July. The show documented the birth of Shai and Loren's pregnancy with Asher.
Loren from Hollywood Beach, FL, and Alexei from Nazareth Illit, Israel, initially appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance followed by the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
After meeting on Loren's birthright trip to Israel, she visited Alexei five times in one year before he popped the question.
Alexei said he applied for a Tourist Visa twice but got denied and so the couple decided to apply for a K-1 visa instead.
Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple had to overcome some challenges, such as Loren having strippers at her bachelorette party, but they still got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015.
Alexei and Loren, who took Alexei's last name of Brovarnik, also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.
ADVERTISEMENT
It didn't take long for Loren to get baby fever after getting married.