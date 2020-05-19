90 Day Fiance couple Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik will star in a 90 Day Fiance: What Now? special on TLC next month that will feature intimate moments leading right up to when they welcomed their first child.

TLC has announced 90 Day Fiance: What Now?: Loren & Alexei's Birth Special will air on Monday, June 1 at 10PM ET/PT.

TLC shared the news in a promo that aired during Monday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

"We're going to be parents any day now," Loren cried in the promo. "This virus just adds extra layers of stress."

Loren was then shown having an ultrasound, and the technician revealed, "Maybe she have C section today."

90 Day Fiance's official Twitter account also teased on Monday night, "#90DayFiance faves Loren and Alexei share the biggest moment of their lives...Monday June 1 at 10/9c."

Loren and Alexei's special on TLC will air right after the finale of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

While it was originally announced as a five-episode limited series, TLC has extended 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined for two additional episodes and its one-hour finale will now air on June 1 at 9PM ET/PT.

The extended season of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined also resulted in TLC pushing back the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, which had previously been scheduled to debut on June 1.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will now therefore premiere on June 8 with a special two-hour episode at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

Earlier that evening, TLC will also wrap up 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' currently-airing fourth season, with Part 2 of the Tell-All special airing June 8 at 7PM ET/PT.

Loren and Alexei's son Shai was born on April 14 at 4:26PM at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces. He came a little early considering he wasn't due to arrive until this month.

Loren and Alexei appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance followed by the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Loren and Alexei met on her birthright trip to Israel. She was the staff leader and Alexei was the medic, and she found him "incredibly handsome."

The pair kept in touch once Loren returned to the United States, and then she visited him five times in one year -- which resulted in an engagement.

Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015. They also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.

After having tense conversations about their ideal timeline for having their first baby, the couple ultimately agreed to start trying for a child in Fall 2019.

Loren and Alexei apparently got pregnant right away and announced they were expecting Baby No. 1 in late October 2019, just one month after they celebrated four years of marriage.

Two months later, the couple shared Loren was pregnant with a baby boy.

"We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn't have it any other way! And we just can't wait to meet our son this May! #teambrovarnik #babybrov #May2020 #boymom #letthebalaganbegin #blessed," Loren captioned a slideshow of photos from the couple's gender reveal party, which took place in December 2019.

Loren and Alexei then had more to celebrate in January 2020 when Alexei officially became an American citizen.

Loren and Alexei currently appear together on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which features former 90 Day Fiance cast members offering commentary on the reality franchise's current episodes.

Part of Loren and Alexei's pregnancy journey was also featured on the April 20 episode of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?.

The fourth season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days currently airs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC, followed by 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which premiered April 20, on Monday nights.

