TLC shared the news in a promo that aired during Monday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
"We're going to be parents any day now," Loren cried in the promo. "This virus just adds extra layers of stress."
Loren was then shown having an ultrasound, and the technician revealed, "Maybe she have C section today."
90 Day Fiance's official Twitter account also teased on Monday night, "#90DayFiance faves Loren and Alexei share the biggest moment of their lives...Monday June 1 at 10/9c."
Loren and Alexei's special on TLC will air right after the finale of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
While it was originally announced as a five-episode limited series, TLC has extended 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined for two additional episodes and its one-hour finale will now air on June 1 at 9PM ET/PT.
The extended season of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined also resulted in TLC pushing back the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, which had previously been scheduled to debut on June 1.
Season 2 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will now therefore premiere on June 8 with a special two-hour episode at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.
Loren and Alexei's son Shai was born on April 14 at 4:26PM at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces. He came a little early considering he wasn't due to arrive until this month.
Loren and Alexei met on her birthright trip to Israel. She was the staff leader and Alexei was the medic, and she found him "incredibly handsome."
The pair kept in touch once Loren returned to the United States, and then she visited him five times in one year -- which resulted in an engagement.
Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015. They also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.
After having tense conversations about their ideal timeline for having their first baby, the couple ultimately agreed to start trying for a child in Fall 2019.
"We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn't have it any other way! And we just can't wait to meet our son this May! #teambrovarnik #babybrov #May2020 #boymom #letthebalaganbegin #blessed," Loren captioned a slideshow of photos from the couple's gender reveal party, which took place in December 2019.