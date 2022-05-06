90 Day Fiance alum Loren Goldstone has revealed she's pregnant again with Baby No. 3!

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik are parents of sons Shai Josef, 2, and Asher Noah, nine months, and now the couple has another baby on the way.

The pregnancy news comes only about nine months after the couple welcomed Asher into the world.

"Happy Early Mother's Day. We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way," Loren, 33, captioned two photos Friday on Instagram.

One of the photos featured Loren, Alexei and their two toddlers, and the other image was a standalone of Loren showing off her growing baby bump in a green crop top and blue unbuttoned jeans.

"We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!" Loren revealed in the post.

"Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can't wait to meet you this fall, BabyB! #teambrovarnik #babyb #boyorgirl #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days."

The new baby is going to arrive in Fall 2022.

"Thank you for all the kind words and well wishes. We are very excited!" Loren gushed in her Instagram Story on Friday, showing off her baby bump.

Loren clarified in an interview with Us Weekly how she and Alexei want to wait "until the baby is born" to find out its sex.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified -- I am," Loren told the magazine of expanding her brood even more. "But nothing we can't handle."

The couple welcomed their first child, Shai, on April 14, 2020, just five months before their five-year wedding anniversary.

And Loren, who announced she was expecting another baby in March 2021, gave birth to her second son on August 16, 2021.

The pair therefore had back-to-back kids amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Loren previously acknowledged she was already thinking about having a third child shortly after bring Asher home from the hospital.

Loren told Us in January 2022 that she hoped to have another baby and then focus on herself and undergo a "head to toe" transformation after that.

"I want to have a mommy makeover done within the next few years," Loren said at the time. "So time's ticking [on having another baby]."

When asked what her makeover will consist of, Loren shared, "We're going to tuck [my chin] in and get [my breasts] out and we're going to tighten [my stomach and waist]. A little bit [of work on my arms]."

"I think it's crazy!" Alexei chimed in with a smile.

"Everything!" Loren insisted. "Nothing crazy. If I'm under [anesthesia], I'm under, so just do it!"

But Alexei asked his wife to leave her face, including her nose and mouth, alone. Loren agreed and said she isn't interested in a facelift or anything like that.

Loren admitted she "one million percent" feels pressure to bounce back, physically, after having children.

"I will say that's the downfall about sharing your postpartum journey on social media," Loren said. "But there's also a positive to it because not everybody bounces back like some people and that's okay."

"I want to show people that women go through these life changes," Loren continued, "and you grow a human inside of you, so it takes time to let your body heal. And I actually loved sharing that journey with people."

Alexei shared in January how Loren has always wanted a girl and they'd like to try for a girl. But Loren apparently changed her mind and came around to the idea of having three boys.

Loren therefore joked they'll probably end up with twin girls, "knowing [her] luck."

Loren and Alexei recently starred in a spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which premiered on January 10 on TLC.

The couple's show immediately followed another new 90 Day Fiance spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which starred David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan.

The series featured a pregnant Loren expecting the couple's second child.

She and Alexei took a last-minute trip to Israel for Alexei, attended mommy-and-me classes, and enjoyed babymoons. And viewers also witnessed a scary trip to the NICU.

After Asher was born, he spent a little time in the NICU before Loren and Alexei were able to take him home.

The show then documented the couple bringing their newborn home and embarking on a life of raising two children under the age of two.

Loren from Hollywood Beach, FL, and Alexei from Nazareth Illit, Israel, initially appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance followed by the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

After meeting on Loren's birthright trip to Israel, she visited Alexei five times in one year before he popped the question.

Alexei said he applied for a Tourist Visa twice but got denied and so the couple decided to apply for a K-1 visa instead.

Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple had to overcome some challenges, such as Loren having strippers at her bachelorette party, but they still got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015.

Alexei and Loren, who took Alexei's last name of Brovarnik, also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.

It didn't take long for Loren to get baby fever after getting married.

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

