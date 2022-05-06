The pair therefore had back-to-back kids amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Loren previously acknowledged she was already thinking about having a third child shortly after bring Asher home from the hospital.
Loren told Us in January 2022 that she hoped to have another baby and then focus on herself and undergo a "head to toe" transformation after that.
"I want to have a mommy makeover done within the next few years," Loren said at the time. "So time's ticking [on having another baby]."
When asked what her makeover will consist of, Loren shared, "We're going to tuck [my chin] in and get [my breasts] out and we're going to tighten [my stomach and waist]. A little bit [of work on my arms]."
"I think it's crazy!" Alexei chimed in with a smile.
"Everything!" Loren insisted. "Nothing crazy. If I'm under [anesthesia], I'm under, so just do it!"
ADVERTISEMENT
But Alexei asked his wife to leave her face, including her nose and mouth, alone. Loren agreed and said she isn't interested in a facelift or anything like that.
Loren admitted she "one million percent" feels pressure to bounce back, physically, after having children.
"I will say that's the downfall about sharing your postpartum journey on social media," Loren said. "But there's also a positive to it because not everybody bounces back like some people and that's okay."
"I want to show people that women go through these life changes," Loren continued, "and you grow a human inside of you, so it takes time to let your body heal. And I actually loved sharing that journey with people."
Loren from Hollywood Beach, FL, and Alexei from Nazareth Illit, Israel, initially appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancefollowed by the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
After meeting on Loren's birthright trip to Israel, she visited Alexei five times in one year before he popped the question.
Alexei said he applied for a Tourist Visa twice but got denied and so the couple decided to apply for a K-1 visa instead.
Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple had to overcome some challenges, such as Loren having strippers at her bachelorette party, but they still got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015.
Alexei and Loren, who took Alexei's last name of Brovarnik, also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.
It didn't take long for Loren to get baby fever after getting married.