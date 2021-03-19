Loren from Hollywood Beach, FL, and Alexei from Nazareth Illit, Israel -- who appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancefollowed by the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- both announced Friday on Instagram that Loren is pregnant again.
"Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile. We don't know if it's a boy or a girl -- as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!" the pair gushed.
Loren and Alexei celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in September 2020.
Loren wrote on Instagram at the time, "And they said it wouldn't work. Jokes on them! 5 years and a baby later! Happy anniversary @alex_brovarnik."
"I absolutely love doing life with you! And can't wait for more to come!" she added. "Cheers to a lifetime of laughs and balagan! I love you!"
Loren and Alexei's love story was documented on the 90 Day Fiance franchise. After meeting on Loren's birthright trip to Israel, she visited Alexei five times in one year before he popped the question.
Alexei said he applied for a Tourist Visa twice but got denied and so the couple decided to apply for a K-1 visa instead.
Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple had to overcome some challenges, such as Loren having strippers at her bachelorette party, but they still got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015.
Loren and Alexei also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.
Alexei initially feared passing down the Tourette syndrome gene to their future children, but he came to realize there are "more worse things in the world" and they'd just deal with it if that happened.
It didn't take long for Loren to get baby fever, but Alexei really wanted to wait until he received his American citizenship first.
Loren and Alexei announced they were expecting Baby No. 1 in late October 2019, just one month after they celebrated four years of marriage. Two months later, the couple shared Loren was pregnant with a baby boy.
"Timing really is everything, and the fact he already became a citizen right before the whole coronavirus thing really broke out, we are just really, really lucky," Loren told the camera on 90 Day Fiance: What Now?: Loren & Alexei's Birth Special that aired in June 2020.
"I can't even imagine being stuck in that process right now."
Loren was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a complication characterized by high blood pressure, during her first pregnancy, so she had to undergo an emergency c-section at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL.