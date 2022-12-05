90 Day Fiance couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have welcomed their first child together.

"We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio," Kara captioned a photo of the newborn's little feet via Instagram on Saturday.

The 29-year-old balloon-garland maker and former singer and chef from Charlottesville, VA, continued, "We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages."

Kara uploaded a photo of herself on the couch Monday on Instagram Stories and gushed about being a new mom.

"I've come to the conclusion that being snuggled up with your new baby during the coldest months of the year and amongst all the holidays is the absolute best... No one can convince me otherwise lol," she wrote.

Kara and Guillermo starred on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, which premiered in April.

During the show's Tell-All that aired in August, Kara confirmed she was pregnant and expecting her first child in late November.

At the time the special filmed, Kara was 16 weeks along in her pregnancy, and her 90 Day Fiance co-star Thais Ramone also revealed she was pregnant -- and also 16 weeks along, ironically.

Kara moved to the Dominican Republic for a job two years before 90 Day Fiance's ninth season filmed, and that's when she met Guillermo, a 23-year-old from Venezuela, Caracas, at a restaurant.

Kara joked that Guillermo was "beautiful" and 21 years old, so he was "definitely legal." She wasn't ashamed of a little "cougar action."

After exchanging numbers and dating for a while, Kara and Guillermo started living together and adopted a dog.

Kara said Guillermo made her a better and softer person, and after living together for eight months, he arranged a beautiful jungle hike for them, which ended with a marriage proposal.

Kara looked forward to starting a real estate career in the U.S., and so she returned to America and planned for Guillermo to soon join her via the K-1 visa.

Guillermo had his interview for the K-1 visa within a month of Kara returning to the U.S., but then the coronavirus pandemic struck and a year passed.

But after a long time of waiting, Guillermo was finally approved for his visa.

Kara playfully called herself "a proud sugar mommy," but Guillermo insisted he wasn't interested in Kara taking care of him or getting him a green card. He wanted to be treated and respected like a man.

The couple had to overcome some obstacles and fights in the United States while planning their wedding. Guillermo, for example, didn't like it when Kara drank and partied too much, and Kara got annoyed when Guillermo would want to spend and waste, in her opinion, money.

Guillermo also discovered Kara had cheated on her ex-boyfriend, which created some trust issues in their relationship.

But in the end, the couple got married on 90 Day Fiance and were excited about building a future together.

Kara and Guillermo got married on July 23, 2021, according to In Touch Weekly.

Wedding rumors started swirling about the couple shortly after they made their first appearance on 90 Day Fiance.

A person reportedly wrote on Instagram about Kara that night, "Had a ton of fun [at] 90 Day Fiance's [premiere] of Kara and her husband's journey of their engagement to wedding."

Guillermo confirmed the wedding rumors by posting photos of himself in Virginia this past summer, showing that he was still living in the U.S.

Kara has since taken Guillermo's last name of Rojer, based on her new bio on Instagram.

