'90 Day Fiance' couple Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu spark fake engagement rumors
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/17/2026
90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda has faked out her fans by posting photos that appeared to show her boyfriend, Matt Branistareanu, proposing marriage.
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Jasmine took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14 and posted over a handful of photos of Matt on bended knee, presenting her with what appeared to be a diamond ring -- in the shape of an angel wing -- in Miami, FL.
"He got down on one knee to propose... and I said YES [ring emoji]," Jasmine captioned her post.
"A huge thank you to @ferreirovco for creating such a unique ring. Their designs are truly timeless, and every piece feels like something you'll treasure forever. I'm so in love with it. #ringgoals #lovestory #timelessjewelry."
Jasmine's followers congratulated her and expressed their excitement over her engagement in the comments.
But if fans read the entire caption of Jasmine's post carefully, the Panama native included two hashtags that didn't fit with the engagement theme: #chihuahualife and #dontbuyadopt.
It turns out that Jasmine had tricked her fans, as the very last slide of her carousel featured a shocking message.
"Matt got down on one knee, not to ask me to marry him, but to ask if we could adopt a Chihuahua. I said yes," Jasmine revealed.
Jasmine had been ordered to pay Gino $20,000 in spousal support, although their assets were divided equally.
Gino filed for divorce from Jasmine in Michigan in July 2025, two years after the pair got married. Jasmine then filed her own separate divorce petition in Florida in August 2025.
A representative for Gino told Us in late June, "The relationship and its aftermath placed Gino under significant emotional strain, as he navigated a very public breakup, legal proceedings, and the pressure that came with the collapse of his marriage."
While Gino said he was ready to start "moving forward and embracing what comes next," Jasmine apparently still had some healing to do.
Jasmine's lawyer Andrew J. Tahmazian told Us at the time, "My client has exercised remarkable restraint despite repeated public accusations that we believe are false and damaging. The legal process has concluded, yet the public attacks have not."
He continued, "We are issuing a formal cease-and-desist demand, and if these defamatory statements continue, we are fully prepared to pursue every legal remedy available. Reputation has value, and the law provides recourse when false statements cause harm."
Jasmine's manager, Dominique Enchinton, also told the magazine that Jasmine has been "forced to defend herself against a narrative that simply does not align with either the facts or the outcome of this case."
Dominique added that Jasmine "chose peace over prolonged litigation" and she honored a settlement that would allow her to focus on her children.
"The outcome speaks for itself. Jasmine is choosing to move forward with grace, dignity, and purpose -- not conflict. We are hopeful this chapter has finally come to a close," Dominique acknowledged.
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"However, a person's reputation is invaluable. Should false and defamatory statements continue, we are fully prepared to protect Jasmine's rights through every appropriate legal avenue. We remain confident that the truth, supported by the facts, will continue to speak for itself."
On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine and Gino agreed to have an open relationship since Jasmine was sexually frustrated. After the show, Gino was aware Jasmine was having sex with her gym buddy, Matt Branistareanu, in Michigan.
However, Gino claimed Jasmine broke the rules of their arrangement, and so their relationship fell apart.
According to Gino's July 2025 divorce filing, he and Jasmine separated in late April 2024.
Jasmine ended up dating Matt and getting pregnant with his baby. She revealed her pregnancy when she was noticeably far along on 90 Day: The Last Resort's Season 2 Tell All.
Jasmine gave birth to a daughter, Matilda, in early April 2025. Jasmine also has two sons, Juance and JC, from a previous relationship. When Jasmine initially moved to Michigan to be with Gino, her boys were back in Panama.
Gino went on to appear on Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and footage showed him hiring a divorce attorney in order to divorce Jasmine.