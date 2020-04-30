After the World Games and Justin flew home to the United States, the couple tried to make a long-distance relationship work. Justin later returned to Colombia for a visit and proposed marriage to Evelyn.
Justin was a 34-year-old from San Jose, CA, and Evelyn was a 29-year-old from Cali, Colombia, when she arrived in America on a K-1 visa. Once settled in the United States, she changed the spelling of her name from Evelin to how everyone sees it now, Evelyn.
Evelyn and Justin got married in 2014 and decided to live in California together, where they've remained a strong couple ever since.
They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2019, and Evelyn has said she is happiest when snuggling with her husband and watching TV or movies.
The fourth season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently airing Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC, followed by the special spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined airing on Monday nights.