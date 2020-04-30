90 Day Fiance couple Evelyn Halas and Justin Halas are expecting their first child together.

Evelyn and Justin announced on Instagram she's pregnant by writing to fans, "Surprise!!! #BabyHalas is coming! Estamos esperando baby!"

Evelyn captioned a photo of two large safety pins to represent the couple, one of which had a tiny safety pin inside it, resembling a baby inside of a pregnant woman's belly.

Evelyn then took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their "good wishes" and "love," according to In Touch Weekly.

"I appreciate it," Evelyn wrote.

Following her April 20 announcement, Evelyn showed off her growing baby bump three days later on Instagram.

"It's not an easy time [to be] pregnant... but I appreciate every single moment!" Evelyn wrote alongside the photo, first in Spanish. 

"Learning how to be again!" she added.

Evelyn and Justin starred on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple met while they were both attending a rugby match at the 2013 World Games in Colombia. They spent seven days together after meeting and quickly fell in love.

After the World Games and Justin flew home to the United States, the couple tried to make a long-distance relationship work. Justin later returned to Colombia for a visit and proposed marriage to Evelyn.

Justin was a 34-year-old from San Jose, CA, and Evelyn was a 29-year-old from Cali, Colombia, when she arrived in America on a K-1 visa. Once settled in the United States, she changed the spelling of her name from Evelin to how everyone sees it now, Evelyn.

Evelyn and Justin got married in 2014 and decided to live in California together, where they've remained a strong couple ever since.

They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2019, and Evelyn has said she is happiest when snuggling with her husband and watching TV or movies.

