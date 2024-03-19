In the photos, Koban and Scarlett were holding up sonogram images on a picnic blanket while their parents were embracing in the background.
"Kobe and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! Koban and Scarlett are both so excited," Emily said at the time.
"They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy's belly every day. We have decided that baby #3's gender will be a surprise. We can't wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!"
Emily and Kobe met in China while they were working abroad, and after dating for only two weeks, Kobe popped the question.
One month after Kobe proposed marriage, Emily discovered she was pregnant with their first child.
Emily had to return to Kansas, where she was living with her parents, but Kobe had to stay in Cameroon due to a visa delay amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kobe therefore missed the birth of his first child, but he eventually moved to the United States and got to meet Koban face to face, and the special moment was caught on film for 90 Day Fiance's ninth season.
As the couple prepared for their wedding on 90 Day Fiance, Emily discovered she was pregnant with their second child.
Emily and Kobe kept the news a secret from Emily's parents, who had Emily not to get pregnant again until the couple could buy -- and move into -- a house of their own.
Emily and Kobe got married in 2022 and eventually spilled the beans about Baby No. 2 to Emily's parents, who were surprised and a bit disappointed in the couple.
Less than one year after exchanging vows, Emily and Kobe welcomed their second baby in October 2021.
Emily's parents continued supporting the lovebirds, and the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which aired on March 17, featured Emily and Kobe still living in her parents' Kansas house.
Kobe had received his work permit, and so he was making money while Emily stayed at home with the kids. The pair claimed they were saving money in order to eventually move out and get a place of their own.