90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise have welcomed their third child into the world.

Emily, 31, and Kobe, 35, took to Instagram in a collaborative post with 90 Day Fiance on Monday, March 18 to announce the big news.

"Emily and Kobe are now proud parents of three!" 90 Day Fiance captioned two black-and-white photos of Kobe and Emily in the hospital with their newborn, tagging the spouses.

And Emily said in the post, "Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful healthy baby boy to our family!"

Emily and Kobe's son joins their two other children: son Koban, 4, and daughter Scarlett, 2.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother Atem," Emily continued.

"He's the perfect addition to our family and we are so excited for this new journey as a family of five! Welcome to the #90DayFiance fam, Atem."

A couple of hours later, Emily and Kobe uploaded video footage of Atem wearing a white cable knit sweater with his name on it and a navy blue hat. The video was set to "I Get To Love You" by Ruelle.

"Atem, our hearts are exploding with love for you sweet boy. The absolute biggest blessing!" wrote the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s Season 8 cast members.

Emily and Kobe, who previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance's ninth season, revealed in early November 2023 that they were expecting their third child together.

At the time, the pair had posted photos from their fall-themed photo shoot, which included trees and colorful leaves outdoors.

In the photos, Koban and Scarlett were holding up sonogram images on a picnic blanket while their parents were embracing in the background.

"Kobe and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! Koban and Scarlett are both so excited," Emily said at the time.

"They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy's belly every day. We have decided that baby #3's gender will be a surprise. We can't wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!"

Emily and Kobe met in China while they were working abroad, and after dating for only two weeks, Kobe popped the question.

One month after Kobe proposed marriage, Emily discovered she was pregnant with their first child.

Emily had to return to Kansas, where she was living with her parents, but Kobe had to stay in Cameroon due to a visa delay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kobe therefore missed the birth of his first child, but he eventually moved to the United States and got to meet Koban face to face, and the special moment was caught on film for 90 Day Fiance's ninth season.

As the couple prepared for their wedding on 90 Day Fiance, Emily discovered she was pregnant with their second child.

Emily and Kobe kept the news a secret from Emily's parents, who had Emily not to get pregnant again until the couple could buy -- and move into -- a house of their own.

Emily and Kobe got married in 2022 and eventually spilled the beans about Baby No. 2 to Emily's parents, who were surprised and a bit disappointed in the couple.

Less than one year after exchanging vows, Emily and Kobe welcomed their second baby in October 2021.

Emily's parents continued supporting the lovebirds, and the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which aired on March 17, featured Emily and Kobe still living in her parents' Kansas house.

Kobe had received his work permit, and so he was making money while Emily stayed at home with the kids. The pair claimed they were saving money in order to eventually move out and get a place of their own.

Kobe and Emily were also shown flying to Africa with their two kids in order to visit Kobe's family and friends in Cameroon.

Emily previously told Entertainment Tonight that she and Kobe would like to have four or five children together, especially since Kobe comes from a family of 10 siblings.

