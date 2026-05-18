90 Day Fiance couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise have welcomed their fourth child together. Emily, 34, and Kobe, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, May 18 and posted a video of their newborn son. RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS) "Rocky Bo," the couple captioned the video. "Our sweet little BOY is here!! We couldn't be more happy having our newest little man join our family. We love you so much little man. Thank you God for continuing to bless our family." 90 Day Fiance also posted a carousel of photos of Emily holding her newborn in the hospital while Kobe proudly kissed his wife on the forehead. "Sweet baby news from Emily and Kobe. Welcome to the world, baby Rocky!" the show's official Instagram account wrote. "Congrats to Emily and Kobe on their sweet baby boy!" Rocky was born on May 13, according to Us Weekly. "Kobe and I are so excited to welcome our sweet baby boy to our family," Emily told the magazine. "We still can't believe we're officially a family of six. This little man definitely made me work to get him here, but I would do it all over again and again and again." Emily and Kobe said they waited for the baby's arrival to find out the sex -- and they were certainly surprised to welcome another son! "I was SO determined we were having a girl that I didn't even have any boy names picked out," Emily admitted. "But after two days of loving on him and getting to know him, we finally decided on the name Rocky, and it fits him so perfectly already." Rocky joins the couple's three other children: Koban, 6, Scarlett, 4, and Atem, 2. RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS) All of Rocky's siblings were apparently excited to meet him for the first time in the hospital. "Having children with your true soulmate is one of the greatest blessings in the world, and there's truly nothing else like it," Emily gushed to Us. "Thank you all so much for the love, prayers and support throughout this journey. We can't wait to share our newest little addition with you all." Emily and Kobe announced they were expecting Baby No. 4 in November 2025. "We feel incredibly blessed," Emily and Kobe told People in a statement at the time. Emily and Kobe have been open about their intentions to have a large family. Kobe has expressed a desire to eventually have five children, while his father has 10 children. The couple joked about aiming to "meet in the middle" on family size. Emily noted that having additional children after three felt manageable. "What's one more?" she told People late last year. "My mom always said that any children after three are a piece of cake!" "From the very first day Kobe and I met, we talked about our shared dream of having a big family," she continued. RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS) "He told me he wanted to beat his dad's record of 10 kids, and I laughed and said we should meet in the middle at five." Emily and Kobe met in China and documented their relationship on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs. They got married in 2022. Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!