"Celebrating and awaiting our son's arrival and plus mom's here too!" Andrei captioned two family photos, adding a champagne emoji and smiling emoticon with sunglasses.
Andrei added the following hashtags to his post: "#babyshower #babyboy #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."
In the pictures, Andrei, Elizabeth, the couple's three-year-old daughter Eleanor Louise, and Andrei's mother posed in front of a giant balloon arch comprised of baby blue, gray and ivory balloons.
Andrei's mother apparently traveled from Moldova to visit Andrei and Elizabeth, 32, in Florida.
Elizabeth commented on her husband's post, "He's gonna be sooooooo handsome like you my husband."
Elizabeth also posted two kissing-face emojis and two heart-eyes emojis.
Elizabeth's mother Pamela Putnam reposted Andrei's slideshow of pictures on her Instagram Stories and revealed how one of Elizabeth's sisters played a big role in decorating for the baby bash.
"Shoutout to my amazingly generous daughter [Becky Lichtwerch] for the endless hours she spent this week creating this balloon garland for Libby's baby shower," Pamela wrote, tagging Becky in her post.
It's therefore assumed Elizabeth's other sister Jenn also attended the baby shower.
"We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2!" Elizabeth captioned a beach-themed family photo, which proudly showed off her baby bump, at the time.
"Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma! We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!"
Elizabeth added the following hashtags to her upload: "#letsdothisagain #castravetbaby #terrorizing #babynumbertwo #familyoffour #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."
Andrei posted the same photo on his own Instagram account and wrote to his followers, "We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister."
Elizabeth was a 27-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei was a 31-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova when he came to America on a K-1 visa.
After originally appearing on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, Elizabeth and Andrei also returned for Seasons 4, 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. (The spinoff's seventh season is currently airing on Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC).
The couple had met on a dating app in 2016 when Elizabeth, the youngest of ten children, was planning a visit to Dublin and decided to "see what was out there" before she visited the city.
Andrei, originally from Moldova, was living in Dublin and working as a bouncer at the time of Elizabeth's visit.
It took time for Elizabeth's family to warm up to Andrei, as they said they found him controlling. They also disapproved of Elizabeth's hasty decision to wed after knowing Andrei for such a short amount of time.
However, Elizabeth and Andrei tied the knot in late 2017.