90 Day Fiance couple Ed Brown and Liz Woods reconciled after breaking up on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s Season 7 Tell-All special.

Following multiple breakups and makeups since the start of their romance, Ed and Liz appeared on the four-part Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season, which filmed in September 2022 and aired throughout January.

Ed and Liz had been living apart but were trying to work things out -- until Ed's ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega insisted Ed had messaged her. Ed was also accused of having an active profile on an Asian dating website.

Because Liz didn't stick up for Ed, he called it quits on their relationship, and Liz ultimately determined that she deserved better.

But after the Tell-All filmed in New York, Ed and Liz apparently got back together!

Earlier this month, Ed and Liz were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Old Town, San Diego. The photo was posted by a fan on Reddit.

And in December 2022, Liz took to Instagram to show off her engagement ring, which confirmed she and Ed were back on and happy to be together.

"Babe surprised me with a new band," Liz gushed in the caption.

And not long before Liz flashed her bling, Ed posted a slideshow of photos with Liz on his Instagram account.

"Rascal Flats said 'Life is a Highway,' but it's been more like a roller coaster," Ed wrote alongside the pictures. "The thing about roller coasters is though... is that they are fun as sh-t."

Liz and Ed also partied hard together at a wedding in December and appeared to have a blast.

"We have to much fun at weddings," Liz wrote on Instagram. "Love that we can just have fun, be silly, and be us for once."

Ed's mother also apparently came around to the idea of her son and Liz being together.

Liz took a selfie with Ed's mother at the same wedding in December, according to In Touch Weekly.

Liz captioned the Instagram picture with her future mother-in-law, "Dancing the night away with mom."

Ed, a professional photographer from San Diego, CA, thought he had found the love of his life in Rose, who was a 23-year-old single mom from the Philippines at the time. But the pair split up on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.

During an April 2021 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life's first season, Ed asked Liz -- a restaurant employee whom Ed had been crushing on and previously took out on a couple of dates -- to be his girlfriend.

After Ed said he and Liz "made love all night" in a hotel room, Liz agreed to be Ed's official girlfriend as long as he wouldn't rush things.

But on the show's Season 1 Tell-All, Liz accused Ed of doing just that.

"Ed loves to rush our relationship when we finally became a couple, the next week I was meeting his daughter, the next week I was meeting his sister, his brother. I was thrown in multiple situations I was not prepared for," Liz complained.

"It took me months to introduce him to my grandparents. Months for that to happen, to break up two weeks later."

And then on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed went on a few dates with new women. However after his beloved dog Teddy passed away, Liz was there for him, and so the pair agreed to try again.

The couple then got engaged in August 2021 and confirmed the news to People in November 2021.

Ed told People that while Liz was at his house having a romantic dinner, he asked her, "Am I [yours] forever?"

"And she ended up leaving for work and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find," Ed recalled.

Liz told the magazine that Ed popped the question right after they decided to reconcile, sharing, "Back together on Saturday, engaged on Sunday!"

The couple was looking forward to getting married on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, but many of their loved ones -- including Ed's mother -- disapproved of their relationship.

Ed and Liz also got into a huge fight during their engagement party, which resulted in another breakup and Liz throwing her engagement ring into a bush.

The couple, however, couldn't let go of each other, and so they discussed moving out of San Diego so they could have a "fresh start."

But on the Season 7 Tell-All, Liz revealed Ed had broken up with her again and asked her to move out of his place in San Diego.

They were still seeing each and had hope they could make it long-term, but then Ed was outed for sketchy behavior on dating websites and with his ex Rose, which Ed denied at the time.

Ed and Liz called it quits onstage during Part 2 of the Tell-All, with Liz lamenting, "I'm tired of all the lies and deflection and projection."

Ed asked for Liz's engagement ring back because he felt she didn't support him or have his back when the cast attacked him, including Andrei Castravet, who called Ed "a dirtbag."

Ed said he felt "upset and disappointed" in his fiancee and planned to leave New York single.

Liz told the cameras that her priority was to be a good role model for her young daughter, suggesting maybe it would be best to leave Ed because "he's a liar" and "he'll never change."

Ed had Liz's engagement ring in his pocket, and he called a producer requesting that Liz be flown back to San Diego while he took a trip to Boston alone for work.

"This relationship is not going to work out. Ed and I are done, for good, this time," Liz said in a confessional the next morning, once Ed left her alone.

"I swear. This is the last breakup," she added. "I'm going to go back home and I'm going to live a good life. I am going to be happy and I'm going to put Liz first, and I'm looking forward to it."

