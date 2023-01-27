Following multiple breakups and makeups since the start of their romance, Ed and Liz appeared on the four-part Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season, which filmed in September 2022 and aired throughout January.
Ed and Liz had been living apart but were trying to work things out -- until Ed's ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega insisted Ed had messaged her. Ed was also accused of having an active profile on an Asian dating website.
Because Liz didn't stick up for Ed, he called it quits on their relationship, and Liz ultimately determined that she deserved better.
But after the Tell-All filmed in New York, Ed and Liz apparently got back together!
Earlier this month, Ed and Liz were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Old Town, San Diego. The photo was posted by a fan on Reddit.
And in December 2022, Liz took to Instagram to show off her engagement ring, which confirmed she and Ed were back on and happy to be together.
"Babe surprised me with a new band," Liz gushed in the caption.
And not long before Liz flashed her bling, Ed posted a slideshow of photos with Liz on his Instagram account.
"Rascal Flats said 'Life is a Highway,' but it's been more like a roller coaster," Ed wrote alongside the pictures. "The thing about roller coasters is though... is that they are fun as sh-t."
Liz and Ed also partied hard together at a wedding in December and appeared to have a blast.
"We have to much fun at weddings," Liz wrote on Instagram. "Love that we can just have fun, be silly, and be us for once."
Ed, a professional photographer from San Diego, CA, thought he had found the love of his life in Rose, who was a 23-year-old single mom from the Philippines at the time. But the pair split up on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.
During an April 2021 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life's first season, Ed asked Liz -- a restaurant employee whom Ed had been crushing on and previously took out on a couple of dates -- to be his girlfriend.
After Ed said he and Liz "made love all night" in a hotel room, Liz agreed to be Ed's official girlfriend as long as he wouldn't rush things.
But on the show's Season 1 Tell-All, Liz accused Ed of doing just that.
"Ed loves to rush our relationship when we finally became a couple, the next week I was meeting his daughter, the next week I was meeting his sister, his brother. I was thrown in multiple situations I was not prepared for," Liz complained.
"It took me months to introduce him to my grandparents. Months for that to happen, to break up two weeks later."
And then on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed went on a few dates with new women. However after his beloved dog Teddy passed away, Liz was there for him, and so the pair agreed to try again.