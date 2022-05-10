David and Annie, who starred on David & Annie: After the 90 Days earlier this year, have bought a townhome for $550,000 in Fountain Hills, AZ, according to the couple's local The Fountain Hills Times newspaper.
David and Annie, who moved to Fountain Hills in 2020, will enjoy a 2,219 square-feet home with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 20-foot high ceilings.
The two-story townhome, which was built in 2006 and sold on March 4, 2022, also has a two-car garage, fireplace, and jacuzzi bathtub in the master bathroom.
David and Annie, who initially starred on90 Day Fiance's fifth season, discovered the Fountain Hills area during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic when Annie bought a sewing machine and was making hundreds of masks for healthcare workers on the frontline.
"A local pharmacist had sent me a message through Instagram and said, 'Could you bring a couple masks out here?' So, I drove out from Old Town to Fountain Hills and fell in love," David, 53, told the newspaper in a recent interview.
David, who is originally from New Jersey, called his new town "paradise."
He said he's improved his health by taking daily walks in Fountain Hills, adding, "We are one of the biggest promoters of this town because I know what it's done for my life."
Prior to living in Fountain Hills, David and Annie rented an apartment in Scottsdale, AZ. And after Annie moved to the United States from Thailand, the pair also lived in Louisville, KY.
Despite reportedly owning condominiums in Thailand, Annie believes she and David are going to settle down in Fountain Hills for good.
Annie and David got engaged 10 days after meeting each other in a bar in Thailand, and they got married in November 2017.
The couple has come a long way from when they lived in a friend's storage unit.
The pair's marriage was struggling at the time because David couldn't find work and Annie couldn't cook real meals in the storage unit and she complained about being "miserable."
Annie, who has over 800,000 followers on Instagram, and David, who boasts over 500,000 followers, are now social-media influencers who provide in-person and virtual cooking lessons through their joint project, Cooking with DNA.
David, who previously worked as an English teacher, also does some healthcare consulting on the side.
In addition to her cooking classes, Annie also reportedly imports dresses from Thailand on her website, Boom Bangkok by Annie.
"We source the best quality while helping small businesses. Our designs change often as what we can source from local tailors. We are always searching for that perfect dress with you in mind," Annie said.
As for what's next for the couple, who claim they "make it work" despite their 24-year age gap, Annie and David are still looking to move Annie's 14-year-old brother, Jordan, and 16-year-old cousin, Amber, to America.
David and Annie want to become Jordan and Amber's legal guardians, but David & Annie: After the 90 Days featured the 90 Day Fiance couple traveling to Thailand to bring the children to America but the teenagers' student visas being denied.
David and Annie, however, agreed not to give up and are planning to try again the next school year.
David is unable to welcome biological children due to previously having a vasectomy, and Annie reportedly said on the recent TLC spinoff, "I thought, I want to have a baby, but right now, I'm not sure."
David and Annie have also made many appearances on90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.
90 Day Fiance is currently airing its ninth season Sunday nights on TLC, with 90 Day Diaries airing on Monday nights.