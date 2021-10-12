"Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we'd like to share. We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future. We started to think about a future with our child," Colt wrote.
"We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them."
"Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us," he added. "It breaks my heart."
Colt, who starred on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life with Vanessa on discovery+ -- shared a slideshow of photos along with his statement, including one image of the baby's sonogram photo.
Colt also posted a picture of a document showing Vanessa had taken a pregnancy test on September 2, 2021 that came back positive and the couple's child was due on April 21, 2022.
Colt's mother, Debbie Johnson -- who will be starring on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life when it premieres Friday, November 12 -- wrote in the comments section, "My heart not only breaks but also aches for what Vanessa and Colt are going through."
"It is so very sad that things like this happen. One minute you are on top of the world with joy," Debbie continued.
"Then the next you can't believe how much it hurts. My love goes to my family. I love you both Colt & Vanessa."
"Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest," Vanessa shared on Instagram, according toIn Touch Weekly.
Vanessa quoted Jamie Anderson and added, "Grief is just love with no place to go."
During Part 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life's Tell-All in May, Colt shocked viewers by saying he and Vanessa had secretly wed.
"I love Vanessa so much I married Vanessa and didn't tell anybody in this f-cking room," Colt reportedly said.
Colt and Vanessa reportedly tied the knot while enjoying a road trip through Reno, NV, about a month before the Tell-All taping.
"It was very simple. Very private," Colt explained of the elopement.
Not even Debbie was made aware of their nuptials, In Touch reported, until she watched the 90 Day: The Single Life episode.
Colt finalized his divorce from Larissa in April 2019, and Vanessa's divorce from her ex-husband, True Maudsley, became official in November 2020.
Once his divorce was finalized, Colt struck up a romance with Jessica Caroline and the pair starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
"After my divorce from Larissa, I wanted to date Vanessa immediately. I was like, 'Hey, want to try it?' And she wasn't interested," Colt explained on the Tell-All special of the TLC spinoff's fifth season.
Vanessa then shared, "He did ask me to be his girlfriend, and I said, 'No,' and then I kind of started dating somebody else and he got upset."
Vanessa reportedly said at the time Colt was not her type and she likes "bearded tattooed men." She supposedly couldn't see past Colt's looks.
Colt admitted on the show he had sex with Vanessa one time but didn't tell Jess, who never trusted Vanessa during her short-lived romance with Colt that ended in October 2019.
"Okay, after I came back from Brazil, I cheated on Jess with Vanessa. I'm sorry, Jess," Colt confessed on the Happily Ever After? Tell-All, later adding, "And then after we broke up, [Jess], I slept with [Vanessa] some more."
Jess asked Colt why he started dating her when he clearly loved Vanessa all along, and Colt replied, "Because Vanessa said, 'No.' If she said, 'Yes,' I would've dated her in a second. I'm sorry that you were in a sh-tty relationship with me. It was a summer fling."
Vanessa said on the Tell-All she liked Colt only "as a best friend" because she "wouldn't trust him as a boyfriend." Colt, however, insisted he had never cheated on Larissa.
Although Colt and Vanessa insisted they were just friends for months, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand down a Las Vegas street in September 2020. Colt also grew a beard, probably to Vanessa's liking!