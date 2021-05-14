'90 Day Fiance' couple Colt and Vanessa reveal their wedding plans and if they want to have kids!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/14/2021
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson and his new fiancee Vanessa Guerra are spilling details about their wedding plans, whether they want to have kids, and how involved Colt's mom Debbie Johnson is in their relationship!
Colt, who finalized his divorce from his first wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima in April 2019, and Vanessa, whose divorce from True Maudsley became official in November 2020, were shown getting engaged on Sunday night's finale of 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service.
Colt, 36, explained "it's hard to say" whether he and Vanessa will get married quickly or have a long engagement, according to the couple's recent interview withUs Weekly.
"If it's up to Colt, it'll be tomorrow," Vanessa said with a laugh.
"We don't have a time limit like my first engagement," Colt clarified, referring to Larissa's K-1 visa and how the former couple had to get married within 90 days for her to stay in the United States.
"So we can take as long or as little as we want," Colt noted.
When asked to reveal the current status of their wedding planning, Colt explained, "Well, we've been planning a lot of things, you know? But for the future, you just have to watch the Tell-All [special] and see what those plans are."
Colt added, "A lot of good stuff, let me tell you."
Although he declined to reveal specific details, Colt said he imagines his wedding to Vanessa being a "smaller" affair.
"I'm definitely not traditional," Colt acknowledged of his personal and wedding style. "I'm sure, whatever we decide to do will be very unique."
Vanessa, however, apparently doesn't see children in the near future.
"I don't know about that!" Vanessa said of having kids with Colt.
Colt popped the question on a dock at Big Bear Lake in Southern California. Vanessa was hesitant to say "yes," but she eventually came around to the idea of Colt becoming her husband.
Colt filed for divorce from Larissa -- with whom he starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- in January 2019 after an explosive fight in his Las Vegas home. Larissa quickly moved on with her rumored fiance Eric Nichols.
Once his divorce was finalized, Colt struck up a romance with Jess and the pair starred on Season 5 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? together.
"After my divorce from Larissa, I wanted to date Vanessa immediately. I was like, 'Hey, want to try it?' And she wasn't interested," Colt explained on the Tell-All special of the TLC spinoff's fifth season.
Vanessa then shared, "He did ask me to be his girlfriend, and I said, 'No,' and then I kind of started dating somebody else and he got upset."
Vanessa reportedly said at the time Colt was not her type and she likes "bearded tattooed men." She supposedly couldn't see past Colt's looks.
Colt admitted on the show he had sex with Vanessa one time but didn't tell Jess, who never trusted Vanessa during her short-lived romance with Colt that ended in October 2019.
"Okay, after I came back from Brazil, I cheated on Jess with Vanessa. I'm sorry, Jess," Colt confessed on the Happily Ever After? Tell-All, later adding, "And then after we broke up, [Jess], I slept with [Vanessa] some more."
Jess asked Colt why he started dating her when he clearly loved Vanessa all along, and Colt replied, "Because Vanessa said, 'No.' If she said, 'Yes,' I would've dated her in a second. I'm sorry that you were in a sh-tty relationship with me. It was a summer fling."
Vanessa said on the Tell-All she liked Colt only "as a best friend" because she "wouldn't trust him as a boyfriend." Colt, however, insisted he had never cheated on Larissa.
Although Colt and Vanessa insisted they were just friends for months, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand down a Las Vegas street in September 2020.