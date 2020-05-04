'90 Day Fiance' couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno discuss having a baby
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/04/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have revealed whether they're any closer to starting a family, especially in light of the fact they've been quarantining with each other amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chantel and Pedro, who are expected to appear on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on TLC, opened up toEntertainment Tonight in a recent interview about whether they're ready to have a baby after being together for more than four years.
"I keep kind of joking that maybe we're maybe going to have some quarantine breakups and also a lot of quarantine babies. Which category would you guys fall into?" ET's Lauren Zima asked.
As Chantel began answering with, "I think maybe..." Pedro interjected with a loud moan or groan to show he's not sure.
"If I had to pick a category for us between a quarantine breakup and the quarantine baby," Chantel continued, "I feel maybe we'd be with the quarantine baby."
"Babies?! I don't know!" Pedro exclaimed.
"If there's one thing you can do during quarantine, it's make a baby," Chantel pointed out with a laugh.
"It's like practice for making a baby, that's it," Pedro clarified.
"Just practice," Chantel agreed.
"We just practice every night," Pedro added. "That's it, at the moment."
Lauren then followed that up by asking the couple to confirm they have no plans for a baby right now.
"Um, no, we don't have no plans yet," Pedro said, explaining that Chantel is in school and he wants to attend school as well. "It's also complicated right now because we want to bring a baby into a good environment."
Pedro added in their interview with ET, "Right now, there is a lot of drama between our families."
"There definitely needs to be more work between him and my family before we would feel comfortable with, you know, even letting our child be out of our presence with that family member, honestly," Chantel admitted.
"For our whole family to be in a better place, we need to have conversations with one another, come to agreements, [and] mend fences in a way. There need to be some apologies. I feel like we are not civil with one another honestly, and I am waiting for that day when we can have common ground."
Pedro and Chantel agreed that if their families could work things out, there would be "a better chance" of them getting pregnant.
Earlier in their interview, Pedro revealed he and Chantel are still "working through things," but Chantel pointed out being quarantined together has helped them grow closer and have deep conversations.
When asked if there are talks for another season, Chantel replied, "We're not sure if there is anything else for us in the future... [But] We would like to [film a second season]."
Chantel and Pedro, who met online, got engaged after Chantel visited Pedro several times in the Dominican Republic, originally appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance on TLC.
Once Chantel's family learned Chantel would be getting married after a whirlwind romance overseas, they were suspicious Pedro was after Chantel's money and/or a Green Card.
Chantel's family also thought it was strange Pedro was frequently sending money home to his mother Lidia and sister Nicole in the Dominican Republic.
To ensure Pedro wasn't keeping any secrets or living a double life, Chantel's family hired a private investigator to research his background and also demanded the couple sign a prenuptial agreement in order to protect Chantel's financial interests before their wedding.
Pedro hated that Chantel's family didn't trust him, but Pedro's mother and sister weren't fond of Chantel either and disapproved of their relationship.
Pedro and Chantel later appeared on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Tension between the two families exploded during the third season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, when Pedro got into a blowout fight with Chantel's brother River at the dinner table and then Nicole accused Chantel's family of attacking her in their home.
Neither side ever budged on offering an apology, so there was a standstill between families that resulted in more confrontations and disagreements down the road, as no one agreed upon who was to blame.
Problems between Chantel and Pedro also came to a head when Pedro visited his family in his native country, only to get caught dirty dancing with Coraima. Pedro's mother and sister also blamed Chantel for taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish wife.
But Chantel's family accused Lidia and Nicole of setting up Pedro's relationship with an American, who turned out to be Chantel, so Pedro would have more opportunities to make money and they could eventually move to the United States as a family.
Chantel's parents viewed Lidia and Nicole as being manipulative and dishonest about their intentions.
On The Family Chantel spinoff last year, Pedro felt alone in the United States, and even family counseling didn't seem to help the dynamic between Pedro and Chantel's family.
The Family Chantel featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and find peace, but mean words were thrown around and screaming erupted.
Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."
Having a language translator helped during the second meeting, but it appeared enough damage had been done to prevent truly amicable relations in the future -- until both families came together and had a friendly visit with Pedro's sick grandmother.
However, the finale of The Family Chantel showed Chantel throwing a drink at Coraima following a heated discussion about Pedro's wild night out in the Dominican Republic.
Nicole naturally took Coraima's side, and so Chantel realized any improvement in her relationship with Pedro's sister had just been destroyed. However, Pedro had Chantel's back.