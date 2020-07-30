'90 Day Fiance' couple Brittany and Yazan take thinly veiled shots at each other on Instagram
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/30/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira have apparently traded swipes with each other on Instagram, suggesting there is definitely trouble in paradise.
Yazan recently explained the differences between "a good girl" and "a bad girl" on his Instagram Stories and appeared to take shots at Brittany without identifying her name, but then less than hours later, Brittany confirmed she had taken Yazan's post personally by firing back at him and sharing the differences between "a good man" and "a bad man."
Yazan and Brittany's posts were captured in screenshots and reposted by the @187anonymousgossipp Instagram account.
Yazan sparked the feud by writing on his Instagram Stories, "Have you ever wondered what is the difference between a good girl and a bad girl? Well, let me tell you about my thoughts. First of all, a good girl will loosen her shirt button when it's hot but a bad girl will loosen her shirt button to make a situation hot."
"Secondly, a good girl wears underwear and a bad girl don't use underwear," he added.
"Thirdly, a good girl says no and a bad girl says when? Lastly, a good girl goes to a party then go home then go to bed but a bad girl goes to a party then go to bed then go home."
Yazan went on to write, "I know that different people have different point of views. That's my personal point of view and a good person will definitely agree with what I said. Spread positivity and love."
In a subsequent post, Yazan concluded, "I want to clarify something. My previous stories is not about any specific person. I was just talking about something in general."
But Brittany clearly took Yazan's words to heart, because she clapped back on her own Instagram Stories.
"A good man holds a job and provides for his woman. A bad man sits at home with his hand out to everybody, trying to demand respect and control over a woman who WORKS for hers," Brittany wrote.
"If I let you control me, we'd be homeless cus lord knows you will not work or pay one bill with all that mouth. Sit this one out boo."
This isn't the first time Brittany and Yazan have seemingly attacked each other on social media.
In late July, Brittany lashed out at Yazan on Instagram claiming he's a cheater and substance-abuse user, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany quickly deleted her rant against Yazan but screenshots were taken of her post and circulated on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair at the time, suggesting Yazan is a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And finally, Brittany posted on her Instagram Stories at the time, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan wasn't working out or had already ended.
On the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Yazan from Jordan said he met the "beautiful" Brittany from Palm Beach, FL, five months prior to when filming began but obstacles prevented him from traveling to America and so it made more sense for Brittany to move to Jordan to be with him.
Yazan and Brittany claimed to be in love with each other, but they both had drastically different ideas of what their future was going to look like together.
Yazan was desperate for his parents' approval, and so he envisioned marrying Brittany immediately and having her convert to Islam.
Yazan pictured Brittany wearing a hijab in the streets, behaving like a traditional Muslim woman, and toning down her outspoken nature and sex appeal.
But Brittany, an aspiring model, singer and actress, had no intention of changing her appearance, religion or personality for a man.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional, later adding, "I am definitely going to corrupt him!"
Brittany also didn't want to rush into a wedding, especially considering she was still legally married to her ex-husband -- an alleged "controlling" man from Haiti who had been living in the U.S. in 2015 -- by the time her trip to Jordan rolled around.
Brittany hadn't even filed for divorce yet, which happened to be a big secret she was keeping from Yazan, and she anticipated the process to get her divorce finalized would take anywhere from six to 10 months.
When Brittany and Yazan reunited with Jordan, they had an explosive argument over Brittany hugging a crew member and carrying a container of alcohol with her in her luggage.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while throwing up his middle finger at people.
Brittany was taken aback by Yazan's reaction and complained she was "disappointed" and "not proud" of him at all, especially since she had given up so much to be with him.
"Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am," Yazan complained a distance away from Brittany.
"This is exactly what my parents warned me about. Brittany either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the traditions or the country I live in."
Brittany said alcohol was not prohibited in Yazan's country and she did respect his culture and choices.
"But I am not Muslim. Seeing this behavior makes me second guess moving here. It reminded me of the way my ex behaved, and so, if he's going to behave like my ex, then I don't want anything to do with him," Brittany told the cameras.
The pair screamed at each other on their ride to the hotel where Brittany would be staying, and they continued to bicker before Brittany was about to spend time with Yazan's parents.
"You're not going to talk to me like that, like I'm a kid, like you control everything that I do... I am a person, I am a human being. You don't respect me how I thought you did. You don't love me," Brittany said.
"No, you don't love me because you don't change yourself," Yazan replied.
Brittany admitted she was starting to hate Yazan and his parents for trying to change and control her.
Brittany then told Yazan's parents she wanted to wait to get married so her family could attend the wedding in Jordan, which was a lie since Brittany was technically still married.
Yazan's father also pushed for Brittany to convert to Islam and change her social-media activity and American ways, and the all hell broke loose when Yazan suddenly called Brittany "a baby" and Brittany responded, "No."
"When he tells her she's a baby, you say, 'Yes, I'm a baby.' Not, 'No.' She doesn't say 'no' to him," Yazan's mother argued.
Yazan's mother said Brittany should "forget" her other family because she was going to become a member of their family, and she thought it was unfair for Brittany to make Yazan wait to get married.
As Brittany sat there and cried because she felt overwhelmed and didn't even speak the language, Yazan's father added, "[If she stays] on social media and they'll say that your son's fiancee is a prostitute!"
Brittany got so upset that she left the room and sarcastically apologized for not speaking the language and not wanting to be Muslim and "not being good enough" for Yazan.
Yazan said Brittany had acted "insolent" with his parents and she embarrassed him, but Brittany didn't understand what she had done wrong.
Yazan told Brittany his family would be willing to wait a couple of weeks for her father to arrive in Jordan -- not three or four months. Brittany said, "You didn't tell me that. I kept telling you on the phone my dad can't come 'till January!"
"I don't want to see your parents ever again! I am done!" Brittany screamed, later adding in a confessional, "I might have made the worst decision of my life."
However, Brittany and Yazan got over their fight once Yazan surprised his girlfriend with rose petals all over her bed.
"I think Yazan really does love me, but I feel like his culture won't allow him to be happy in how he wants to be happy," Brittany told the cameras.
"I think it's definitely going to come to the point where Yazan is going to have to choose between me and his family. But I'm hoping for the best. I need Yazan to be a big boy because I'm expecting him to stand up to his parents."
But in the latest episode, Yazan's uncle Ibrahim promised to speak with Yazan's father and attempt to convince him Yazan and Brittany needed more time to get to know each other before tying the knot.