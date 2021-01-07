"Lord have mercy! Those two are done!" Shaun said of Brittany and Yazan.
The Season 2 finale of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Brittany saying goodbye to Yazan in Jordan and deciding to file a K-1 visa upon her return to the United States so Yazan could move to America and be with her away from the dangers and threats of his disapproving parents and Muslim community.
Fans were left wondering whether Brittany truly went ahead and applied for Yazan's K-1 visa so they could start a life together and whether it's since been approved.
When asked to reveal the status on Yazan's K-1 visa on 90 Day Bares All, Brittany replied, "So far, nothing has been done."
"There are things that happened that make me not want him around me," Brittany revealed.
"[He was] talking to different girls saying, 'I want to see you, come visit me. You're so sexy girl, you're a good girl. I want to be with you.' Stuff like that. Like, it was crazy."
Yazan called Brittany a "liar" -- twice -- and shouted, "No way!"
"I mean, you don't call other girls sexy and videochat with them and comment on their body parts if you have a girlfriend or somebody you're trying to marry," Brittany argued.
Shaun therefore asked Brittany if she believes Yazan was cheating on her once she returned to America.
"I found out because there was a YouTube video sent to me. It was a blog that somebody did, and they literally laid down all the tea likes step by step by step. So that's how I found out. And it literally broke my heart."
"I am not -- I not cheat on her," Yazan insisted.
Brittany claimed she had screenshots in her phone from multiple girls that would serve as evidence of Yazan's unfaithfulness.
"First of all, it isn't like that. It's all a lie," Yazan announced.
Brittany cracked up laughing and pointed out, "It's on the Internet!"
"In this period, we had broken up," Yazan explained, changing his story a bit. "When Brittany left, she never answered me. She left and disappeared for good."
"You were a liar from the start," Brittany noted.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is stuff that happens in relationships, sometimes people cheat on each other, and sometimes people send messages they don't have no business sending. But it's about how you stand up and say, 'You know what? I did that. I was wrong. I'm sorry.'"
Brittany also confirmed she was the one who ended their relationship.
"I broke up with him!" Brittany disclosed, before Yazan insisted he was the one who stopped talking to Brittany first.
"I told you, 'Please leave me alone,'" Yazan recalled.
"You didn't tell me to leave you alone!" Brittany countered. "You called me asking me for money, and when I came [to Jordan] to visit you, you told me you had a job. You didn't have a job. You told me you were going to pay for everything. You paid for nothing."
Brittany said she had bought Yazan and his family things during her visit to Jordan, but Yazan interjected and said he was definitely working at the time.
"You went to work every day? When I came there, you were laying on the couch. I paid for everything for you!" Brittany said.
"I spent 50 thousand dollars!" Yazan shouted.
"Where did you get it? You didn't spend 50 thousand anything," Brittany argued.
Yazan said he had purchased Brittany's plane ticket to Jordan, for example, but then Brittany countered, "You've [told] 50 thousand lies."
Yazan demanded that Brittany shut up, saying he had also found her an apartment during her stay in Jordan.
"I picked out our apartment on AirBnB and you gave me $200 towards it," Brittany clarified.
"Shut up," Yazan snapped.
"I paid for every other place that we stayed in after that," Brittany continued.
"You gave me not one motherf-cking coin. You didn't give me any money. Your young ass had me around paying for everything, like you was a damn sugarbaby! And you're not that fine!"
Yazan asked Brittany to stop talking about him and leave him alone.
"I forgive you. I don't want anything from you," Yazan said. "I'm telling you, leave me the hell alone. You are free."
"Trust me," Brittany said in reply. "You don't have to ask me to leave you alone. You've been blocked on social media before you even thought to not talk to me no more."
Yazan told Shaun that he had been "blinded by love."
"I could not realize that she is really lying to me, she is really taking advantage of me," Yazan alleged. "She was dating older guys. Someone sent my father her accounts."
Yazan accused Brittany of being a porn actress, which just made Brittany laugh.
"Do I want to marry a porn actress?" Yazan questioned.
Brittany, however, said when Yazan first began messaging her, he said he and his parents loved her music videos and Instagram pictures. Brittany even claimed to have received a text from Yazan's aunt supporting her work and calling her "so beautiful."
ADVERTISEMENT
Yazan shouted that Brittany wasn't remembering things correctly, which prompted Brittany to whip out her phone and show viewers the screenshot.
"I told my aunt about you and your picture. She said [to] me [you're] beautiful," Yazan allegedly texted Brittany.
Yazan said everybody in the world and everyone on social media knows the truth.
"I told you about my whole life before you met me. You knew [about] my pictures. You knew about all of that. You're trying to use that as an excuse after the fact you got caught cheating several times. But that doesn't fly with my, little toxic manipulator," Brittany lashed out.
Yazan momentarily got quiet, and then Brittany announced she has no regrets about the sexy and risque pictures and videos she has posted online.
"I am a woman -- hear me roar!" Brittany exclaimed.
Shaun subsequently asked Yazan to clarify his allegation about Brittany going out with older men.
"She was going out with them and sleeping with them for money," Yazan claimed.
"You are a liar! They have a job, you don't even have a job! They know how to act; they have respect," Brittany yelled. "They tell the truth and you are a liar! You're not a good person!"
Brittany then dropped another bombshell as the pair continued to bicker.
"Tell [the viewers] how you were stealing money out of my purse when I was there," Brittany noted.
ADVERTISEMENT
"No, no," Yazan replied.
"Yes you did. Yes you did," Brittany insisted.
"No, hell no," Yazan repeated.
"You want to call my sh-t out but you don't want to be real about your own sh-t," Brittany complained.
Brittany confirmed that she believes Yazan was stealing from her during their time together.
"Yeah, I went in my purse and I noticed there was money missing, and I asked him what was going on, like, 'Why would you take money out of my purse?' And he was saying, like, 'You were sleeping. I needed something for us,'" Brittany recalled.
Yazan repeatedly called Brittany a liar and asked her to stop.
"Get out of my face! You were texting a gay boy for money!" Brittany said.
After Yazan said, "No," Brittany went on to claim, "You let him send you a picture of his open ass and you were still talking to him."
"What's wrong with you?! I swear to God that never happened," Yazan responded. "I don't want to talk about this anymore. Forget it. Motherf-cker."
Brittany told Yazan to watch his words and watch his tone, and then he snapped at her, "Shut up, b-tch!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Brittany called herself "the baddest b-tch, period" and bragged about how she had no problem exposing her ex.
Shaun later revealed Yazan's parents would join the conversation in a later episode of 90 Day Bares All.
Brittany and Yazan's breakup must have taken place recently, or else Brittany was trying to keep their split a secret for some time now.
"TBH" means "to be honest," so it appeared Brittany did file the paperwork and was waiting for Yazan's K-1 visa to be approved so Yazan could join her in the United States.
Around the same time Brittany replied to her Instagram follower, she also lashed out at TLC and producers for the way they edited Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped on November 29.
"Now that the season is over, I would like to say every person on The Other Way production & editing team [red heart emoji] you're all garbage ass humans. Enjoy," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories.
"To my exes and ex friends I used to know: [red heart emoji] you're also complete clout chasing garbage. I hope the 15 [minutes] of fame was worth being disloyal."
Brittany went on to say, "All in all, I'm glad it's over... Trust issues on level 1,000,000."
Brittany also hinted she and Yazan were still a couple in early November, when she defended their long-distance relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It doesn't matter what you plan as a first date or how much money you spend on it. A relationship is built on chemistry first. No matter how much Yazan and I are different or how much we fight, it's clear we have a passionate, burning chemistry," Brittany wrote in her Instagram Stories on November 9.
"Only people who love each other fight that hard about being together. I'm hard on the outside [because] I have a wall up and that's something Yazan understands. He sees a side of me y'all don't see. I cook for him, rub him, clean after him, push him to be better, helped him learn English."
Brittany continued, according to In Touch Weekly, "It's a reason he loves me and there's also things he [wishes] he could change to make it easier on him with his family, but I've met him halfway and I've built my own life independently to a certain point."
"I can't allow people who didn't raise me have complete control of my life when there are other options that include us both being happy and free. My love should be enough. My care should be enough."
"How I go hard for him even when he's dead wrong should be enough," Brittany concluded.
"What's understood don't have to be explained [fingers crossed emoji] [purple heart emoji]."
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, dated for five months prior to appearing on90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
Since Yazan couldn't move to America due to undisclosed circumstances, Brittany decided to move to Jordan so she and Yazan could begin a life together.
Yazan believed Brittany would change for him and convert to Islam. He wanted the aspiring rapper and model to behave like a Muslim woman in his home country and dress the part, but Brittany didn't plan on toning down her personality and sexy style for anyone.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings... I am definitely going to corrupt him!" Brittany said on the show, adding that she had no intention of changing herself for a man.
Yazan also wanted to marry right away, within a matter of weeks, but he was unaware Brittany was still technically married and had yet to finalize her divorce from her former husband.
ADVERTISEMENT
When Brittany and Yazan finally reunited in Jordan, they had a few heated disagreements.
Yazan put Brittany on blast for hugging a90 Day Fiance crew member and carrying around a container of tequila in her luggage, for example, and Brittany accused Yazan of being a controlling, disrespectful jerk.
"You don't love me because you don't change yourself," Yazan told his girlfriend.
Yazan's parents also wanted Brittany to delete her social-media accounts so people wouldn't think she's "a prostitute" and get married right away.
Brittany asked Yazan to prove he's an independent man by securing a place for the two of them, making enough money to buy her a plane ticket to return to Jordan, and standing up to his parents.
Due to Yazan choosing a future with Brittany despite her resistance to conform to their culture and faith, Yazan's father kicked Yazan out of the house and fired him from his job at the fish market.
It took time for Brittany, however, to understand that Yazan was actually in danger for "humiliating" and bringing "dishonor" upon his family. Yazan said he did find a new job and get an apartment, but standing up to his parents didn't seem like a real option.
"I want you to get to him and tell him, 'If you marry her, your father will kill you,'" Yazan's dad Ziad told Yazan's brother Obaida.
"I'm telling you, and I'm warning you. I swear, tell Yazan if he doesn't reconsider, I will be his murderer."
Yazan told Brittany that he still wanted to be with her no matter what, so he told her that she didn't need to convert to Islam for him. However, Yazan still begged Brittany to marry him sooner rather than later.
ADVERTISEMENT
But Brittany didn't want to see Yazan lose his entire family and life just for a relationship with her.
"I just don't think Jordan is the best place for either one of us at this point. It's too dangerous," Brittany told Yazan.
Brittany therefore suggested it would be best for their relationship to move it to the United States through a K-1 visa.
Yazan was scared Brittany might change her mind about being together or lose feelings for him when they continued a long-distance relationship, and Brittany said she didn't know what the future would hold but she trusted Yazan.
Given Jordan was about to enter lockdown due to COVID-19, Brittany decided to hop on a plane and head back to the United States before the borders closed.
Brittany wasn't convinced this relationship was the right one for her -- or the right one for Yazan.