90 Day Fiance couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina have announced the sex of their first child together.

Brandon took to Instagram this past weekend and posted photos of the happy couple at their gender reveal party.

"We're so excited to officially announce for the FIRST time: It's a BOY!" Brandon captioned the pictures, which featured the pair holding up a Simba onesie in honor of their beloved dog who passed away last year.

Julia, for her part, posted a video of her parents and in-laws playing a game that revealed tiny blue or pink baby bottles one at a time.

"After everything we went through losing Simba [in May 2025], we decided to skip the party and the fanfare," Julia explained in the caption.

"We were waiting for both parents to be together for this moment. I was convinced from day one that we were having a son, and [my] instinct was spot on. We found out the news unexpectedly and had been eagerly waiting for the moment he arrived."

Julia added, "We're so excited to officially announce for the FIRST time: It's a BOY!"

Julia -- who currently appears on 90 Day: The Single Life as Sophie Sierra's good friend -- set her post to "Growin' Up Raising You" by Gabby Barrett.

Julia's baby shower was featured on 90 Day Diaries in January.

She and Brandon, who both starred on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC, first announced Julia's pregnancy via social media in late August 2025.

90 Day Fiance's official Instagram page broke the news by posting a video of the parents-to-be on Instagram.

"Big news from the #90DayFiance family. Brandon & Julia are expecting! Congratulations to the growing family!" 90 Day Fiance's account wrote.

In the video, Julia was wearing a blue sundress that showed off her baby bump.

"We have big news. We are pregnant!" Julia exclaimed in the clip.

Brandon went on to share, "It is exciting and it's a little scary, but we can't wait to share the next chapter of our journey with you guys."

Julia added, "Thank you so much for all of your love and support."

Julia and Brandon both posted photos from their beach-themed maternity photo shoot on their respective Instagram accounts at the time.

"Can't believe I'm sharing this news. I am excited but nervous as I want to be the best Dad I can be. #90dayfiance #brandonandjulia," Brandon captioned his post on August 26.

Brandon and Julia initially starred on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season. They got married in April 2020 and then starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Brandon and Julia went on to appear on 90 Day Diaries as well as Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The 90 Day Fiance franchise documented Julia moving from Russia to Richmond, VA, to be with Brandon and the pair tying the knot.

Julia and Brandon had to face many issues together, including living with Brandon's parents on a farm where Julia didn't feel at home. Julia also got frustrated that Brandon was so close with his parents, Ron and Betty, and that they were always around.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort last year, Brandon said he loved Julia but they weren't having much sex. He claimed the couple's intimacy fell apart when he told Julia that he'd like to have a baby.

Brandon and Julia later announced during a group therapy session how they weren't on the same page about having kids when they had initially agreed upon expanding their family.

Brandon shared that when he brought up the topic of having kids with Julia, she got angry at him and shut down emotionally.

Julia explained how it was hard for her to be away from home and her family in Russia, which impacted her sexual drive and desire to get pregnant.

Julia eventually revealed that a doctor had told her in Russia she couldn't have children.

Brandon begged her to get a second opinion, but Julia was hesitant to go through additional testing if she was going to receive the same heartbreaking results. Julia said she felt shame around her supposed inability to conceive a child.

However, on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s latest season, Julia agreed to get a second opinion.

After visiting a fertility clinic and having an ultrasound, Julia was diagnosed with a uterine polyp. Julia was not told, however, that she could never have a child, and so it gave the couple some hope.

