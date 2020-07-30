"Welcome to the world my princess, I am full of love and happiness to have you in my life, my gift from God was born July 28, 2020," Anny captioned two photos of herself holding her newborn in the hospital.
Brenda was born weighing seven pounds and three ounces at 10:18PM, and she measured 20.75 inches.
One hour after Anny announced she's a mom, Robert took to his own Instagram account and shared the same photo.
"My beautiful wife & my beautiful baby girl......Thank you all for your love and support your love is overwhelming thank you ALL #90dayfiance #pillowtalk," Robert wrote.
This is Anny's first child and Robert's sixth child.
Robert's five-year-old son Bryson is the only one of Robert's kids who lives with his dad and Anny. The New York native had welcomed five children with four different women when he was a self-declared "player."
Anny is apparently thrilled to have a baby because she struggled with fertility issues and couldn't conceive a baby in her previous marriage, Us Weeklyreported.
"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby -- 'my gift from God.' The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt," Anny captioned the images.
"It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to," she added. "I wait for him or her with lots of emotion. #90dayfiance #whatnow #pillowtalk."
Robert was a 41-year-old from Winter Park, FL, and Anny was 30-year-old from Santiago, Dominican Republic, when they starred on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.
The pair only spent one day together in the Dominican Republic in person before Robert proposed marriage asked Anny to move to America to be with him and become a mother figure to his son Bryson.
Robert and Anny reportedly got married in September 2019 and are currently living in the United States together.
Robert and Anny went through a lot of ups and downs on 90 Day Fiance's seventh edition, which concluded with the couple getting married on the season finale in February.
Robert was hoping to marry a responsible and classy woman, but Anny's behavior -- such as wanting to go to the strip club and have a threesome with another woman -- left him with a lot of questions and doubts about her character and the future of their romance.
Anny's main problem seemed to be the limited amount of money Robert was willing to spend on her. She was disappointed in the clothing Robert bought her as well as their small apartment.
Robert called Anny "inconsiderate," "ungrateful," and "selfish" when they fought because he felt nothing he ever did was ever enough for her.
Anny also clashed with Robert's brother Kenny in addition to Bryson's grandparents, Ben and Stephanie Woodcock, who offered to write Anny a check for thousands of dollars so she could go back to the Dominican Republic.
Anny also apparently had some jealousy issues since Robert had children with multiple women.
"But now, I'm a different guy... I grew up and my priorities changed -- a lot," Robert told the cameras.
However, when the couple tied the knot, Robert promised to love Anny until his last day on earth, and Anny thanked her man for believing in her in every way.
Anny revealed at the end of the season Robert wanted ten children but she only wanted five. Robert joked he absolutely doesn't want to have an NBA team of kids, and Anny laughed.