90 Day Fiance alum Anny Francisco has shared a touching yet painful tribute to her late son Adriel Hassan after his funeral.

Anny and her husband Robert Springs buried their seven-month-old son on Wednesday, one week after his tragic death on April 20.

"Today was one of the worst days of my life," Anny, 32, wrote in Spanish on Instagram, which has since been translated to English.

The TikTok video featured numerous photos taken of Adriel while he was still alive, including one image of Adriel surrounded by colorful eggs and another one of the baby sitting in his highchair with a big Easter basket set in front of him.

"[I] had to say 'goodbye' to my son," the former reality TV star continued in her heartfelt post.

"Never in my life was I so ready to bury my son. It's so painful and hard. I feel my heart being squeezed out of the pain I have, and it knows I can't change anything to get back to my son."

She concluded, "My angel Adriel. But it's not 'goodbye,' but 'I'll see you again someday.' I love you forever my life."

Robert, 41, commented on his wife's Instagram post, calling his son a "champion."

"My champion forever. Love you my son," Robert wrote. "Your father will find you!!!!!!! This day was [tough], I will be strong [for] your mother."

According to his obituary, Adriel's wake was held at an Orlando-area funeral home on Wednesday morning and immediately followed by his funeral.

His burial then took place at a Catholic cemetery outside Orlando, FL.

Earlier this week, Anny also uploaded a throwback photo of herself kissing Adriel on the nose via Instagram Stories.

"One half of my heart went with you," Anny captioned the sweet image, which showed Adriel being fed oxygen through a nasal tube, in Spanish, according to Us Weekly.

While Anny has not revealed specifics about her baby's death, she hinted on April 23 that Adriel had a heart condition. And it appears Anny and Robert hoped surgery would save him.

"This was the last pic an hour before my son's surgery," Anny captioned a photo of the toddler in Spanish this past weekend. "Life is unfair, I just wanted my kids."

When the couple first announced Adriel's passing on Instagram, Anny posted an image of a black ribbon and wrote, "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died."

"I am devastated and my family...life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son," she added on April 20.

Anny proceeded to call her seven-month-old son "a fighter" in his final days.

"His heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult," Anny concluded.

Robert, who thanked friends and fans for their support via Instagram Stories last week, recently wrote on Instagram, "Words can't express how I feel. This hurts a lot, I'm confused."

Robert also uploaded an image about "the 777 angel number," which he once read is a sign that the universe is with you and supporting you on your spiritual path.

"My 7th child born on the 7th day left us in 7 months," Robert wrote.

Members of the 90 Day Fiance family continue to wish Anny and Robert well as they continue to grieve the loss of their infant -- including David Toborowsky, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Armando Rubio, Natalie Mortdovtseva, Michael Jessen, and Emily Larina.

Adriel was born on September 7, 2021 weighing nine pounds and two ounces. Anny and Robert welcomed him into their family two years after getting married in September 2019.

"Much love and respect to my wife who's the true warrior," Robert wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time, which was later reposted by Anny. "Gave birth to our baby boy."

Anny and Robert announced they were expecting Baby No. 2 in late April 2021.

Just two months after Adriel's birth, Anny and Robert had asked fans to pray for their "meatball" in November 2021, when Adriel was in the hospital. However, Adriel returned home and seemed okay only days later.

Anny previously gave birth to her daughter with Robert, Brenda Aaliyah, now 20 months, in July 2020.

Robert is also a dad to five children from previous relationships, including Bryson, who made appearances on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.

Robert was a 41-year-old from Winter Park, FL, and Anny was 30-year-old from Santiago, Dominican Republic, when they starred on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.

The pair only spent one day together in the Dominican Republic in person before Robert proposed marriage asked Anny to move to America to be with him and become a mother figure to his son Bryson.

ADVERTISEMENT
Robert and Anny are currently living in the United States together after going through a lot of ups and downs on 90 Day Fiance's seventh edition, which concluded with the couple getting married on the season finale in February 2020.

When the couple tied the knot, Robert promised to love Anny until his last day on earth, and Anny thanked her man for believing in her in every way.

Anny revealed at the end of the season Robert wanted ten children but she only wanted five. Robert joked he absolutely doesn't want to have an NBA team of kids, and Anny laughed.

The couple has also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk as well as 90 Day Fiance: What Now?.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

