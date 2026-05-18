'90 Day Fiance': Catie's wild side concerns Josh, Ashia receives bad news, two couples get intimate
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/18/2026
90 Day Fiance featured Catie and Josh having sex and Josh learning some unsettling details about her wild side, Ashia receiving bad news about her K-1 visa application, and Debby worrying Mido was going to change his mind about her during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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90 Day Fiance's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.
The seven couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.
The rest of the couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.
The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.
Each couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.
Below is what happened on Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance's twelfth season.
SHEA and ANABELLE
Shea was shown cleaning his house in preparation for Anabelle's arrival. Shea joked about how Anabelle was a clean freak who claimed she was allergic to dogs when she really just didn't want to live with dog fur everywhere.
Shea worried his ex Nicole was going to try to break up his new marriage, which was going to be his third marriage. Shea said Anabelle was either going to be his partner forever or he wasn't going to get married again.
When Shea picked Anabelle from the Philippines up at the airport, she cried in his arms and seemed so happy. It had been two years since Shea and Anabelle last saw each other.
Anabelle laughed about how Shea had gained weight and they'd need to go walking together.
Shea said he couldn't wait to go to bed with Anabelle and love up all over here.
Once the pair got settled in their hotel room, Anabelle gave Shea a bath and said she couldn't be intimate with a dirty man. Anabelle appeared to clean his butt before clipping his toenails and scrubbing down every part of him in the bathtub.
CATIE and JOSH
Catie and Josh headed to a hotel where they planned to reconnect and spend quality time with each other.
Josh said there was "no badness" in Catie and she was "a menace" only in the "most comical, ridiculous sense."
Catie told Josh that she wanted to feel like he wanted her, and Josh acknowledged he needed to focus on her more.
Josh said he was fine with making commitments to each other, as long as Catie stopped kissing random people at bars and parties when under the influence of alcohol.
Josh believed that Catie's heart was in the right place, but he said they thought in very different ways, very often.
When Josh was opening up about loving each other and intimacy, Catie said, "I don't feel loving if we're not having sex."
"Well I don't feel loving when you're playing with other guys," Josh countered.
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"At least they want to have sex with me," Catie interjected. "I'm honestly worried things won't change."
The next day, Catie revealed that she and Josh had sex, and she appeared to elated.
Josh said he and Catie needed to continue an open line of communication. He knew sex was important to Catie and he wanted her to feel desired and relaxed.
Catie said she felt more connected to Josh and hoped they could have a happy marriage in the future, but he was about to meet her friends, many of whom she had made out with.
Josh said he wasn't a jealous person but if he and Catie were going to be together, it wouldn't be cool for her to kiss anyone else.
While Josh forgave Catie, she admitted she was kind of addicted to the rush of making out with people when she's drunk.
"Catie needs to settle down a bit and have some level of stability or else this relationship won't work. I think she just needs to cut the bullsh-t," Josh said in a confessional.
When Josh met Catie's friends that night, everyone talked about how Catie was wild and partied a lot. Catie also revealed she had sex with two of her guy friends.
Josh tried his best to be cool and understanding, but he also said he didn't want to be in a relationship where he always had to question things. Josh said Katie had to prove her commitment to him or else their romance wouldn't work.
DEBBY and MIDO
Debby, a 55-year-old insurance agent from New Orleans, LA, expressed how her job was pretty boring.
"But outside of work, my life is way more exciting," Debby shared.
During a trip with her daughter to Egypt, Debby said Mido was their tour guide and he kissed her.
"Six years ago, I decided I was going to take a trip to Egypt with my daughter and ended up meeting the love of my life. My fiance's name is Mido. He is 41 years old and he's an Egyptian movie star. He is an actor and a model."
Debby said Mido was also charming, witty and electrifying.
"But honestly, he doesn't show me his work. I don't know why," Debby admitted.
"I ask him to send me reels of what he's done, but he says I'm not going to understand what they're saying. So he keeps saying, 'I will show you when I arrive and I will explain to you what's going on.' But he has hundreds of thousands of followers."
Debby wondered if Mido was going to be happy in the U.S., especially because she didn't think New Orleans was a place of opportunity.
Debby's daughter Devyn was skeptical of Mido's career and wondered if he was just an Instagram model. Mido had also mentioned potentially moving to Hollywood or New York with Debby, which seemed to be a red flag for her daughter.
"I know there has been a lot of weird sketchiness going on," Devyn said.
For one thing, Mido apparently posted photos with other women on social media but didn't post any photos of Debby.
"The relationship is going to have to be more important than the dream [to him]," Debby told the cameras.
Devyn just hoped Mido's intentions were pure and that he wasn't going to hurt her mother.
"I can't help but worry that Mido is just coming over here to become a star," Devyn told the cameras.
Another problem Debby and Mido were going to have was the fact Mido, a Muslim man, doesn't believe dogs should sleep in the house. Debby, for her part, adored her dog and didn't see how that was going to work out.
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Debby later went out to lunch with her girlfriends and revealed how Mido was a 41-year-old virgin.
Debby's friends had trouble imagining Debby sleeping in a bed with a man for 90 days and never having sex.
Debby was also still furious about when she and Mido had briefly broken up.
"He was posting with this one Egyptian actress that's very famous. He thinks that I'm being ridiculous and that this is just work and that's just his friend. I am not dumb. I can read a situation pretty well," Debby boasted.
Debby's friends knew Debby was in this for love, but they questioned Mido's agenda and motives for moving to America.
One day prior to Mido's flight to the U.S., Debby said she couldn't get a hold of him. The pair hadn't spoken in a couple of days, and so Debbie said this was a tough situation.
Mido's father was apparently sick but she wished their communication was better.
Debby was afraid that Mido was coming down with a case of cold feet about moving to America.
MARISSA and EDWARD
Marissa explained how she had 50-50 custody of her two boys with her ex-husband Michael and it allowed her to work in New York City but live in Pennsylvania.
Marissa said she worked really hard and had to take care of her children, which resulted in Edward sometimes taking a backseat in her life. Marissa admitted that she couldn't pay Edward the attention he deserved sometimes and it's the main issue they fought about.
"He gets angry... and when he sees me in action, I hope he understands why I neglected to call him sometimes or am just too tired [to talk]," Marissa shared.
Marissa said she separated her work life from her home life. Her oldest son was Derek, 11, and her youngest son was Cole, 10.
"Prior to Edward, I never let the kids meet a boyfriend in person, so this is one of the biggest changes we're ever going to experience," Marissa noted.
Both Derek and Cole seemed nervous to have a man live with them, but they were excited to welcome a dog into the family.
Derek asked if Edward had money, and Marissa shared how she was going to have to take care of him financially for a while. Derek said he met Edward but wanted to take things slow with him. He clearly didn't want Edward to replace his dad, and Marissa promised that wouldn't happen.
Marissa said her divorce was hard for Derek and her kids were her No. 1 priority in life.
"Nothing comes above them, and if in the 90 days the kids tell me this is not what they want, then I'm going to have to call it quits," Marissa revealed.
"That's a lot of pressure on me to try to make a lot of things work in such a short amount of time."
ASHIA and MAXWELL
Ashia said she felt upset, angry and enraged after Maxwell's K-1 visa was denied. She therefore planned to talk to an attorney to see what options they had.
Ashia intended to file an appeal and hopefully turn things around. She was convinced everything would work out because she had God on her side.
Ashia shared how she had a close relationship with her Godbrother, Rod, but he tended to be a little crazy and protective.
"Rod is stuck on, 'Nigerians are scammers,' rather than looking at the one person who is Maxwell," Ashia told the cameras.
Rod asked Ashia why she had given up on American men, and Ashia insisted she didn't. Ashia just explained how she had met the right man for her.
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Ashia said she had a list of everything she wanted in her future husband -- and the list included no smoking, no drinking, no kids, great job, has ambition, God fearing, athletic, smaller feet, wealthy, good hygiene, etc.
Rod admitted this was a scary situation because there was so much unknown and maybe the embassy knew something about Maxwell that they didn't.
"It's not a realistic relationship, but she thinks so," Rod told the cameras.
Ashia told Rod that she needed his support more than anything at this time, and she said it was "hurtful" to have him question her decisions and her relationship.
Ashia said she was 110% committed to moving her Nigerian love to the U.S.
Ashia learned from the attorney that an appeal wasn't possible but she could file for another K-1 petition or just get married and then filed the CR-1 spousal petition.
Ashia said her biological clock was ticking and she left the attorney's office with more questions than she had when she entered.