HOME > 90 Day Fiance > 90 Day Fiance (Season 12) TLC / Reality TV World

'90 Day Fiance': Catie wants an open marriage, Rasit gives Mallorie ultimatum, Marissa calls Edward "sneaky"

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/03/2026



featured Catie deciding she wants an open marriage, Rasit giving Mallorie an ultimatum, Marissa calling Edward "sneaky," Ashia's godbrother Rod comparing Maxwell to "a newborn," and Anabelle apologizing to Shea's daughter during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.



ADVERTISEMENT 's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.



The seven couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.



The rest of the couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.



The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.



Each couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.



Below is what happened on Episode 13 of 's twelfth season.





CATIE and JOSH Catie was shown getting ready for her bachelorette party, which took place at a funeral-themed bar.



"Because it's death to the ho life! We're having a funeral, baby!" Catie quipped.



Catie said after visiting with her mom, she stopped drinking as much and wanted to be a good partner to Josh. The couple were also actively talking about whether Josh would be okay with them raising their children Lutheran.



"Tonight I was thinking of showing you that I can have fun with the girls and be loyal and not a ho and not want to make out with everyone I know," Catie explained to Josh.



"I just want to show off my good behavior so that you feel confident getting married. That's my goal!"



Josh appreciated Catie's effort and asked her not to black out or come home feeling the need to vomit.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW

See which 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and who has split and broken up! (PHOTO GALLERY)

Catie wore a sash that read "Bride or Die" to the party, and one of her friends said, "RIP single life!"



While being driven to the bar, Catie's pals shared their favorite stories about Catie making out with strangers at bars.



At the beginning of the party, Catie announced that Josh had never "sucked my p-ssy" and she hoped that would change once they tie the knot.



"My sex life is okay. It's been better than what it was in Europe, but it's still not as exciting or fun as I'd like it to be," Catie admitted in a confessional.



"I'm a pretty sexual person, so the thought of having sex with just Josh for the rest of my life is boring."



Catie then revealed to the cameras how she had come up with either a "brilliant" idea or one that could totally backfire on her.



Catie explained to her friends how she didn't want Josh to be the last person she could ever make out with.



"I need to talk to him about maybe doing an open thing in the future," Catie shared.



ADVERTISEMENT



Catie was apparently scared to spend the rest of her life with just one person. She said instead of messing up and apologizing all the time, having an open relationship would probably be fun and make sense.



"I love the chase but I also want Josh," Catie acknowledged.



Catie's friends worried the star's desire for an open relationship would stir up insecurities in Josh.



When asked if she could stay with Josh if he decided against having an open relationship, Catie replied, "No." But she only had four weeks to figure this out.





MARISSA and EDWARD Marissa admitted to Edward that she was questioning whether they should actually get married, and Edward replied, "I can't believe that you'd say that."



Marissa explained how her friends and family advised her not to get married unless she felt 100% sure that their future together was going to be bright and happy.



"I don't want you to be subjected to somebody who's not 100 percent and does not want to be married," Marissa explained.



Edward seemed optimistic about the couple's relationship, but Marissa told the cameras that, in this case, love may not have been enough.



"I don't feel proud of my behavior towards you, but at the same time, I don't know who I am right now," Marissa told Edward.



Edward reminded Marissa that she had known him for two years and two months shouldn't have made that much of a difference.



"Are we going to move forward or not? I'm sorry, but I need an answer, and I need an answer right now," Edward told Marissa.



Marissa said she simply could not give Edward "100% commitment" and needed more time, and Edward swore in frustration.



ADVERTISEMENT



Edward said if Marissa couldn't come around and be totally confident in what they had, then he was going to return to his home country.



That night, Marissa and Edward slept apart, and Edward allegedly brought up Marissa's ex-boyfriend and how they were still friends.



"He thinks if things don't work out with us, that I would go back to [my ex]," Marissa explained to the cameras.



"So we got into a huge fight, like, a bad one! It was almost break up bad."



The next day, Marissa told Edward that she felt aggravated. Edward allegedly told Marissa he had gone through her phone and saw she had a conversation with her ex -- when he really didn't touch her phone -- only to get her to come clean about talking to her ex.



Marissa called Edward "sneaky," but Edward dubbed Marissa "mean."



Edward couldn't help but think Marissa had another man in her life since she suddenly seemed so unsure about him.



Marissa told Edward that he needed to trust her and his behavior was really immature. However, Marissa figured that Edward loved her a lot and was just afraid of losing her.



In order to set expectations and promote mutual understanding, Marissa decided to make a list of what Edward needed from her and vice versa.



"I'm not forcing myself to be with someone just because I feel guilty," Marissa concluded.





SHEA and ANABELLE Anabelle was shown teaching Shea how to do Zumba, and he joked about how it had been "a disaster."



ADVERTISEMENT



After their workout session, Anabelle took Shea into the shower and scrubbed him good.



Shea explained how things were going well for the couple but he was still upset about Anabelle and Allison's argument after church.



Shea thought it was wrong how Allison and Anabelle bickered and handled things after mass.



Shea reminded Anabelle how Allison had lost her mother about seven years ago and didn't deal with conflict very well. Allison was apparently 18-years-old when her mom died and she had gone through a lot.



"When she lost her mom, it messed her up a little bit," Shea shared with Anabelle, adding how Allison seemed to be lashing out.



"She thinks she's losing me... What she needs to see is that she's still got me and now she has Anabelle."



Anabelle -- who claimed she wanted to have a good relationship with Shea's family -- seemed to understand and sympathize with Allison's situation, and so she promised to allow Allison to get to know her better.



When Shea, Anabelle and Allison got together to buy a veil for Anabelle's wedding dress, Allison voiced in the car how Anabelle had misbehaved in church and it was offensive to her. Allison said she and Anabelle were never going to see eye to eye.



"She doesn't talk, and when she does, she's a bitch!" Allison complained. "She gives dirty looks and mean mugs me."



In a confessional, Anabelle said, "F-ck her."



Anabelle was silent as Allison continued to complain about Anabelle, who felt hated.



ADVERTISEMENT



"I am sorry," Anabelle told Allison.



"Thank you," Allison replied.



Anabelle opened up to Allison about how her first husband had cheated on her and welcomed a child with another woman. Anabelle said Shea was very supportive and good to her, and that she loved him for that.



Anabelle said she hoped Allison would accept her as a stepmother, and Allison said she just needed someone to vent to and cry to during difficult times.



Allison admitted that she wanted to be able to call Anabelle when she needed help with her kids or some emotional support.



Allison said no one could replace her mother but she'd like Anabelle to be there and "fill in some of the gaps."



"If you need someone to cry to, I'll be here. I'll be someone for you," Anabelle said, before hugging Allison in the wedding shop.





ASHIA and MAXWELL With only three days to go until their wedding, Ashia and Maxwell enjoyed a day with family.



But Ashia's godbrother Rod was very skeptical of Maxwell, whom he called "a used car salesman."



"I think he's done a really good job of conning Ashia," Rod vented to the cameras.



When talking about wedding details, Rod was annoyed to hear it was going to be a dry wedding.



ADVERTISEMENT



Rod and Maxwell later had a one-on-one conversation in which Maxwell insisted Ashia supported him mentally and emotionally and that he was not a scammer.



Maxwell claimed four out of 10 Nigerian men were looking to scam American women but he wasn't one of them.



"You're not established, Maxwell. I look at you moving to the United States as you being a newborn baby," Rod explained to Ashia's fiance.



Maxwell complained in a confessional about how Rod was making assumptions about him and was being very disrespectful.



Maxwell said he just needed an opportunity in America because he had a lot of potential, but Rod admitted marrying "potential" wasn't enough for his sister.



Maxwell gave Rod his word that he was going to take care of Ashia and live a happy life together, but Rod clearly didn't think the man's word was enough.





THOMAS and PAULA Paula was shown sarcastically apologizing to Thomas for spraying perfume in her armpit.



Thomas -- who is apparently allergic to artificial fragrance -- said it was the most pungent-smelling deodorant and there needed to be boundaries in their relationship in order for them to be together.



Although Thomas was angry, he put on a good face for Paula because they were on their way to try wedding cake flavors.



While tasting dairy and gluten-free cakes, Paula mentioned how she was so excited for her family from Brazil to come to the wedding.



Paula asked if eight of her relatives could stay with them at their place, but Thomas didn't think there would be enough room for everybody.



ADVERTISEMENT



Thomas explained how Paula was extremely close to her family but this arrangement -- sleeping right next to her brother, nieces and more -- wasn't going to work.



"I know Thomas wants to control everything, and I really don't want Thomas to be rude to any of them. If they don't approve of Thomas, it will be a really big deal," Paula explained in a confessional.



"I really hope he doesn't f-ck up everything."





MALLORIE and RASIT Mallorie shared how she and Rasit weren't speaking much and so she needed to go horseback riding in order to clear her head.



Rasit, meanwhile, said he had left his family in Turkey because he wanted to make a family in the United States. He was very upset to discover that Mallorie may not want to have any children.



Rasit was admittedly feeling overwhelmed because he said he really wanted to become a father.



"Bringing this up right before the wedding is so ridiculous, I think," Rasit vented to his pal via FaceTime.



Rasit said Mallorie "hurt" him because having a baby was his dream.



"If she does not want kids, I don't want to get married," Rasit told the cameras.



Although their relationship was on the rocks, the pair checked out a wedding venue together.



During the visit to beautiful grounds, Rasit confessed that if Mallorie didn't agree to have a baby, he'd need to cut their relationship.



ADVERTISEMENT



"You played me. This is not a game. This is very bullsh-t," Rasit complained.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS featured Catie deciding she wants an open marriage, Rasit giving Mallorie an ultimatum, Marissa calling Edward "sneaky," Ashia's godbrother Rod comparing Maxwell to "a newborn," and Anabelle apologizing to Shea's daughter during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.'s twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.The seven couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.The rest of the couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.Each couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.Below is what happened on Episode 13 of 's twelfth season.Catie was shown getting ready for her bachelorette party, which took place at a funeral-themed bar."Because it's death to the ho life! We're having a funeral, baby!" Catie quipped.Catie said after visiting with her mom, she stopped drinking as much and wanted to be a good partner to Josh. The couple were also actively talking about whether Josh would be okay with them raising their children Lutheran."Tonight I was thinking of showing you that I can have fun with the girls and be loyal and not a ho and not want to make out with everyone I know," Catie explained to Josh."I just want to show off my good behavior so that you feel confident getting married. That's my goal!"Josh appreciated Catie's effort and asked her not to black out or come home feeling the need to vomit.Catie wore a sash that read "Bride or Die" to the party, and one of her friends said, "RIP single life!"While being driven to the bar, Catie's pals shared their favorite stories about Catie making out with strangers at bars.At the beginning of the party, Catie announced that Josh had never "sucked my p-ssy" and she hoped that would change once they tie the knot."My sex life is okay. It's been better than what it was in Europe, but it's still not as exciting or fun as I'd like it to be," Catie admitted in a confessional."I'm a pretty sexual person, so the thought of having sex with just Josh for the rest of my life is boring."Catie then revealed to the cameras how she had come up with either a "brilliant" idea or one that could totally backfire on her.Catie explained to her friends how she didn't want Josh to be the last person she could ever make out with."I need to talk to him about maybe doing an open thing in the future," Catie shared.When asked if she wanted to have sex with other people or just kiss them, Catie replied, "I don't know."Catie was apparently scared to spend the rest of her life with just one person. She said instead of messing up and apologizing all the time, having an open relationship would probably be fun and make sense."I love the chase but I also want Josh," Catie acknowledged.Catie's friends worried the star's desire for an open relationship would stir up insecurities in Josh.When asked if she could stay with Josh if he decided against having an open relationship, Catie replied, "No." But she only had four weeks to figure this out.Marissa admitted to Edward that she was questioning whether they should actually get married, and Edward replied, "I can't believe that you'd say that."Marissa explained how her friends and family advised her not to get married unless she felt 100% sure that their future together was going to be bright and happy."I don't want you to be subjected to somebody who's not 100 percent and does not want to be married," Marissa explained.Edward seemed optimistic about the couple's relationship, but Marissa told the cameras that, in this case, love may not have been enough."I don't feel proud of my behavior towards you, but at the same time, I don't know who I am right now," Marissa told Edward.Edward reminded Marissa that she had known him for two years and two months shouldn't have made that much of a difference."Are we going to move forward or not? I'm sorry, but I need an answer, and I need an answer right now," Edward told Marissa.Marissa said she simply could not give Edward "100% commitment" and needed more time, and Edward swore in frustration.Marissa asked Edward to give her a chance to think about their romance more, but Edward wouldn't allow it.Edward said if Marissa couldn't come around and be totally confident in what they had, then he was going to return to his home country.That night, Marissa and Edward slept apart, and Edward allegedly brought up Marissa's ex-boyfriend and how they were still friends."He thinks if things don't work out with us, that I would go back to [my ex]," Marissa explained to the cameras."So we got into a huge fight, like, a bad one! It was almost break up bad."The next day, Marissa told Edward that she felt aggravated. Edward allegedly told Marissa he had gone through her phone and saw she had a conversation with her ex -- when he really didn't touch her phone -- only to get her to come clean about talking to her ex.Marissa called Edward "sneaky," but Edward dubbed Marissa "mean."Edward couldn't help but think Marissa had another man in her life since she suddenly seemed so unsure about him.Marissa told Edward that he needed to trust her and his behavior was really immature. However, Marissa figured that Edward loved her a lot and was just afraid of losing her.In order to set expectations and promote mutual understanding, Marissa decided to make a list of what Edward needed from her and vice versa."I'm not forcing myself to be with someone just because I feel guilty," Marissa concluded.Anabelle was shown teaching Shea how to do Zumba, and he joked about how it had been "a disaster."Anabelle said she wanted to be with a sexy and healthy man.After their workout session, Anabelle took Shea into the shower and scrubbed him good.Shea explained how things were going well for the couple but he was still upset about Anabelle and Allison's argument after church.Shea thought it was wrong how Allison and Anabelle bickered and handled things after mass.Shea reminded Anabelle how Allison had lost her mother about seven years ago and didn't deal with conflict very well. Allison was apparently 18-years-old when her mom died and she had gone through a lot."When she lost her mom, it messed her up a little bit," Shea shared with Anabelle, adding how Allison seemed to be lashing out."She thinks she's losing me... What she needs to see is that she's still got me and now she has Anabelle."Anabelle -- who claimed she wanted to have a good relationship with Shea's family -- seemed to understand and sympathize with Allison's situation, and so she promised to allow Allison to get to know her better.When Shea, Anabelle and Allison got together to buy a veil for Anabelle's wedding dress, Allison voiced in the car how Anabelle had misbehaved in church and it was offensive to her. Allison said she and Anabelle were never going to see eye to eye."She doesn't talk, and when she does, she's a bitch!" Allison complained. "She gives dirty looks and mean mugs me."In a confessional, Anabelle said, "F-ck her."Anabelle was silent as Allison continued to complain about Anabelle, who felt hated.Anabelle told Allison while wearing her wedding dress that she wanted a be a family and she felt bad for hurting her feelings."I am sorry," Anabelle told Allison."Thank you," Allison replied.Anabelle opened up to Allison about how her first husband had cheated on her and welcomed a child with another woman. Anabelle said Shea was very supportive and good to her, and that she loved him for that.Anabelle said she hoped Allison would accept her as a stepmother, and Allison said she just needed someone to vent to and cry to during difficult times.Allison admitted that she wanted to be able to call Anabelle when she needed help with her kids or some emotional support.Allison said no one could replace her mother but she'd like Anabelle to be there and "fill in some of the gaps.""If you need someone to cry to, I'll be here. I'll be someone for you," Anabelle said, before hugging Allison in the wedding shop.With only three days to go until their wedding, Ashia and Maxwell enjoyed a day with family.But Ashia's godbrother Rod was very skeptical of Maxwell, whom he called "a used car salesman.""I think he's done a really good job of conning Ashia," Rod vented to the cameras.When talking about wedding details, Rod was annoyed to hear it was going to be a dry wedding.Maxwell called Rod "a bully," and he said no one was going to make him change his mind about marrying Ashia.Rod and Maxwell later had a one-on-one conversation in which Maxwell insisted Ashia supported him mentally and emotionally and that he was not a scammer.Maxwell claimed four out of 10 Nigerian men were looking to scam American women but he wasn't one of them."You're not established, Maxwell. I look at you moving to the United States as you being a newborn baby," Rod explained to Ashia's fiance.Maxwell complained in a confessional about how Rod was making assumptions about him and was being very disrespectful.Maxwell said he just needed an opportunity in America because he had a lot of potential, but Rod admitted marrying "potential" wasn't enough for his sister.Maxwell gave Rod his word that he was going to take care of Ashia and live a happy life together, but Rod clearly didn't think the man's word was enough.Paula was shown sarcastically apologizing to Thomas for spraying perfume in her armpit.Thomas -- who is apparently allergic to artificial fragrance -- said it was the most pungent-smelling deodorant and there needed to be boundaries in their relationship in order for them to be together.Although Thomas was angry, he put on a good face for Paula because they were on their way to try wedding cake flavors.While tasting dairy and gluten-free cakes, Paula mentioned how she was so excited for her family from Brazil to come to the wedding.Paula asked if eight of her relatives could stay with them at their place, but Thomas didn't think there would be enough room for everybody.Thomas offered to get Paula's family hotel rooms, but Paula said she wanted to spend every second with her loved ones while they're in the U.S.Thomas explained how Paula was extremely close to her family but this arrangement -- sleeping right next to her brother, nieces and more -- wasn't going to work."I know Thomas wants to control everything, and I really don't want Thomas to be rude to any of them. If they don't approve of Thomas, it will be a really big deal," Paula explained in a confessional."I really hope he doesn't f-ck up everything."Mallorie shared how she and Rasit weren't speaking much and so she needed to go horseback riding in order to clear her head.Rasit, meanwhile, said he had left his family in Turkey because he wanted to make a family in the United States. He was very upset to discover that Mallorie may not want to have any children.Rasit was admittedly feeling overwhelmed because he said he really wanted to become a father."Bringing this up right before the wedding is so ridiculous, I think," Rasit vented to his pal via FaceTime.Rasit said Mallorie "hurt" him because having a baby was his dream."If she does not want kids, I don't want to get married," Rasit told the cameras.Although their relationship was on the rocks, the pair checked out a wedding venue together.During the visit to beautiful grounds, Rasit confessed that if Mallorie didn't agree to have a baby, he'd need to cut their relationship.Mallorie was shocked by Rasit's lack of empathy, and it made her question if she should be the one to leave him."You played me. This is not a game. This is very bullsh-t," Rasit complained. 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 12) 90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 12) NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul reportedly rejects custody offers from both exes

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT









Page generated Mon Aug 03, 2026 18:06 pm in 0.56142902374268 seconds



