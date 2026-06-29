'90 Day Fiance': Catie tries to kiss Ryan, Anabelle calls Shea a liar, Paula threatens to return to Brazil
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/29/2026
90 Day Fiance featured Catie trying to kiss Ryan right in front of Josh, Anabelle calling Shea "a liar" and backstabber, Rasit asking to dip into Mallorie's personal savings, and Paula threatening to return to Brazil during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.
The seven 90 Day Fiance couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.
The rest of the 90 Day Fiance couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.
The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.
Each 90 Day Fiance couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.
Below is what happened on Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiance's twelfth season.
EDWARD and MARISSA
Edward was shown fixing things around Marissa's house so she wouldn't have to pay somebody to do it.
Marissa said she was excited to be with Edward in person but she didn't want to take on another child in her life.
"It's been a roller coaster of emotions every single day," Marissa told the cameras.
"One of the things that I really need Edward to step up with is just being a man, being a strong man in my life, and doing things on his own without me holding his hand every step of the way."
Marissa then discovered that Edward had done a "quick fix" of her fence that was an eyesore. Marissa admitted that she cared what her neighbors were going to think about the fence.
Edward complained about how he never seemed to be good enough for Marissa, who often insulted him when he tried to do things for her. Edward apparently wanted to feel appreciated and helpful around the house.
Marissa and Edward bickered about how she didn't want to feel responsible for him all the time. Marissa said Edward needed to take her concerns seriously or their relationship probably wouldn't work out.
"I have to make a decision if this is the right path for me," Marissa noted.
CATIE and JOSH
Josh and Catie's friend Ryan -- whom she had hooked up with before -- were shown talking calmly and rationally at Catie's birthday party.
Ryan admitted that Catie was "hard to say no to" but he had made a mistake by hurting Josh. Ryan therefore apologized to Josh, who had been expecting that at a minimum.
Josh, however, wanted to see a change in Josh's actions as well. He wasn't sure he could simply take Josh's word for it.
"In Berlin, you guys did whatever you did and then I got an apology after that, and then it happened more times," Josh told the pair.
ADVERTISEMENT
Josh told Catie that he wanted to be able to trust her as well as the people she chose to hang around with.
Josh and Catie both insisted they were just "chill friends," but Josh was still wary of their relationship.
Josh offered to leave the past in the past, and he joked about how it was "a bad idea" for Catie to make out with everyone she knew.
"I think Catie, if she's ever going to make a show of commitment, now is the time," Josh told the cameras.
When Josh decided to give Catie a lot of slack at her birthday party, she started flirting with Ryan right in front of him. In fact, she tried to kiss him.
When Ryan rejected Catie's advance, she got close to his face and said, "I really want to kiss you."
Josh, in that moment, felt Catie had taken advantage of him. He said she seemed quite "unserious" about their relationship, and so he left the party.
RASIT and MALLORIE
Since the "white trash bash," Mallorie said things were a little tense with Rasit.
In order to smooth things over and make him happy, Mallorie decided to buy a bidet for him.
Mallorie shared with Rasit how she got into a serious car accident once and was hospitalized for well over a week.
"I had to have bowel surgery where I unfortunately lost about three feet of my intestines," Mallorie revealed.
"Rasit couldn't be there physically for me, and that was hard on me... but I think it was even harder on him. He struggled a lot, mentally, I think, feeling, like, 'How would you feel if the person you love was in a f-cking horrific accident and you're stuck and can't be by their side?'"
Mallorie showed Rasit the place where a driver had hit her, and it was difficult for both of them to think about that challenging time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rasit said he wished he could've been there for Mallorie, but she assured him that everything was fine.
"If she died in the hospital, I [was thinking] I wouldn't want to marry another woman. She's my everything. She's my first [wife] and last girlfriend," Rasit shared in a confessional.
Mallorie and Rasit told each other, "I love you so much," after reliving that trauma.
Rasit later complained about how it was hard to not have any money. Mallorie shared how she was stressed out about money since she was planning -- and paying for -- their wedding.
Mallorie said it's normal for a man to live at home in his twenties in Rasit's culture, and so she didn't think he understood how expensive it was to pay all the bills and keep a roof over his head.
When Mallorie and Rasit went shopping for a bidet, they learned it was going to be more than $1,000.
Mallorie acknowledged that was a lot of money and a bidet wasn't a necessity, but Rasit wanted to buy one immediately.
Mallorie did receive an insurance settlement from her accident, but she said she didn't want to dip into those funds unless she had to deal with an emergency.
"In my mind, that money doesn't exist," Mallorie said, adding how she didn't want to blow that money "on stupid sh-t."
Mallorie said she wanted to use that money from her insurance settlement to build a nice future -- one that would hopefully include Rasit.
ASHIA and MAXWELL
Ashia was shown trying to make Maxwell "a better person" by changing things about his appearance. Ashia cared about Maxwell's grooming habits and how he dressed, and she clearly had heavy influence over his choices.
Maxwell's family apparently thought Ashia had too much sway over his decisions and that she should be the one obeying Maxwell.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The woman cannot disobey," Maxwell's mother told the cameras, adding how Ashia appeared to be arrogant.
Ashia didn't think Maxwell's mother liked her, and she was annoyed that Maxwell's mother seemed to have an issue with her after meeting her multiple times before.
Maxwell admittedly felt a little confused, and Ashia scolded him for letting his relatives impact how he was feeling about their relationship.
Maxwell told Ashia that she had been disrespectful to his family and she needed to learn his culture.
"You're going to get me in trouble," Maxwell vented, raising his voice.
Ashia said it was disappointing Maxwell was questioning her -- which was also questioning God, in her opinion.
"It's really hurtful, and it never really crossed my mind that I could be going home single," Ashia said.
Maxwell's mother also apparently thought that Ashia was too old for Maxwell.
SHEA and ANABELLE
Shea acknowledged that having Anabelle around was a big adjustment to make. While his friends were out partying and drinking beer, Shea was at home drinking smoothies with Anabelle.
"I'm already feeling like I lost weight. I feel better," Shea noted.
"No. It's only been two weeks," Anabelle argued.
ADVERTISEMENT
"But I can feel it! We're going to get batteries for the scale and I'll prove it," Shea responded.
Shea was glad to see Anabelle and his daughter get along, but he also knew Allison "didn't like to play second fiddle to anybody."
Shea said his ex-wife was moving and he allowed her to use space on his property as a storage unit. Shea apparently forgot his ex-wife's belongings were still there, and so he texted Nicole to pick up or things or else he'd get rid of everything.
Shea didn't want Anabelle to think that he was hiding something from her.
Allison, meanwhile, complained about how her father wasn't prioritizing her and they had to bump into each other in the grocery store. Allison said she liked Anabelle but Shea wasn't being truthful with her.
"Do you still love her?" Anabelle asked Shea.
"No, of course I don't still love Nicole... but I'm still going to run into her and stuff," Shea replied.
Allison thought Shea still had a soft spot for Nicole, and Anabelle didn't like hearing that.
Shea told Allison that it was hard on him when she brought this stuff up in front of Anabelle and stirred the pot.
Shea later showed Anabelle the storage unit, and Anabelle suspected that something was still going on between them. Anabelle said it was very upsetting to her that Shea had lied about the storage unit.
"I am finding out so many lies," Anabelle lamented in a confessional.
Anabelle chose to visit Allison and ask her some questions about Nicole, and Allison revealed that Shea still hung out with Nicole and was acting single when Anabelle wasn't around.
ADVERTISEMENT
"He would talk about her body and smack her butt. I've heard him tell her that he loves her," Allison revealed to Anabelle. "He says, 'I love you and I'll always love you.'"
Anabelle felt "stabbed in the back" and she called Shea "a liar." She therefore said she couldn't be with him anymore.
THOMAS and PAULA
Thomas said he gave Paula a credit card and expected her to be sensible with it. However, Paula apparently bought a bunch of silly items for the house, including little trinkets.
Paula, for example, bought a tiny couch, and she explained how she was manifesting a real one.
"Any money you can save, I'll consider, maybe, buying a piece of furniture," Thomas told Paula.
Paula made friends in her apartment building, and those guys could tell that Thomas and Paula had a lot of problems to solve before getting married.
Paula depended on these guys for support, and Paula complained about the lack of furniture in her place.
"In Brazil, I worked so hard, and I don't want to come here and live like I'm homeless. It looks like I'm camping inside my own apartment. Sometimes I [forget] who I am," Paula explained to her pals.
She added, "Sometimes, I think I'm being too nice."
Paula said she used to accept everything in her former relationship and that marriage turned out badly. Paula said she loved Thomas but she loved herself more.
"I don't want to be begging for something so usual and normal for me. I don't want to live like a refugee inside my own apartment. If he's not more open to talking about this and making progress... I'll go back to Brazil," Paula vented.
Paula later vented her frustrations to Thomas, but Thomas thought he had already done a lot for her.
ADVERTISEMENT
"None of it ever seems to be enough," Thomas lamented in a confessional.
Paula said if Thomas wasn't going to make her feel comfortable in the U.S., then she could easily return to Brazil where she had "no drama." Paula said she was tired of fighting for every little thing.
"I'm starting to wonder if love is enough," Paula noted.