'90 Day Fiance': Birkan scolds Laura, Jovon humiliates Anna, Trisha catches Rick texting his ex
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/06/2026
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Birkan telling Laura that he wished they never met, Jovon humiliating Annalyn, Trisha catching Rick texting his ex, Joshua giving Elise a second chance, and Forrest breaking bad news to his mom during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love last year.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 17 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
ELISE and JOSHUA
Elise was shown complaining to his close friend about how Elise had started screaming at Nat in the middle of a bar the previous night.
Joshua admitted he was "confused" and didn't know what to do because Elise's behavior "was pretty damn embarrassing."
Joshua said he felt pretty "deflated," and his buddy thought the relationship was probably damaged beyond repair.
When Elise woke up that morning, she apologized to Joshua and confessed that she felt very embarrassed.
"I acted like a f-cking fool, and I shouldn't have told everyone in the bar," Elise explained to her man.
"I think that I was just really triggered. The fact I didn't know you lived with her, that brought up a ton of emotions for me, and sometimes I let my emotions get the best of me. I'm just worried now where this makes us stand."
Joshua apparently didn't know what to say, but he agreed to take Elise to the zoo as promised. Elise just hoped she could have a fun day with Joshua and potentially win him back.
Joshua acknowledged it was hard for him to enjoy the zoo because of how Elise acted the prior night.
"That Elise last night was not cool, and I'm f-cking sorry," Elise said.
"You're supposed to be The One? I don't know if I can be with someone like that. I am falling in love with you, but the things [that happened] last night, it makes me hesitate introducing you to more of my life," Joshua admitted.
Elise said she could understand why Joshua was so upset, and she promised it would never happen again.
Elise thought she was projecting her past trauma with exes onto Joshua, and so she was just glad he was willing to give him another chance.
"But if I act this way again, I could lose him," Elise noted.
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Later on, Elise organized a romantic getaway to the Blue Mountains in Australia for Joshua. They were going to stay in a beautiful AirBnB, and Joshua said this was a great way for Elise to make things up to him.
Elise said she was excited to be away from Chris, boats and all the drama.
Elise cooked Joshua a meal, which was something she wasn't used to doing, and Joshua said he was glad Elise kept him on his toes. He knew life would never be dull with her.
However, Elise still needed to meet Joshua's son so that she could see how he was as a father. Joshua had said Elise could FaceTime with his son, and so she was still waiting for that moment to happen.
Joshua pointed out how he was very protective of his son and so introducing Elise to him was a very big deal. Elise assured Joshua that she wanted to be his rock, but he was afraid to bring Elise into the most important part of his life.
LAURA and BIRKAN
Birkan had met Laura's best friend, Michal, earlier that day, and Michal claimed Laura was the one who had made a move on him.
Michal claimed he had rejected Laura, and so it worried Birkan that Laura was actually the one who wanted to be "more than friends" with Michal.
"Maybe this is not her first lie. Maybe there are a lot of lies," Birkan lamented in a confessional.
When Laura and Birkan reunited, Birkan said he enjoyed Michal's company and that Michal was a good guy.
"[But] he told me that you made a move on him," Birkan told her.
"I didn't say anything because there was literally nothing to tell," Laura said, adding how it happened about a year ago and it was "a tiny little thing."
Laura recalled of her interaction with Michal, "We were on the couch, I was drunk, and I tried to kiss him -- big deal!"
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Laura told the cameras that Michal stopped her and shut it down. She claimed this incident never came up again and that she never talked about it with Michal.
"I don't trust you. It is your obligation to tell me about your past. You tried to kiss him. That means you had feelings for him... He's still in your life and you kept this a secret," Birkan complained.
"Nothing happened!" Laura repeated.
But Birkan was upset Laura hadn't been open about what really happened in her friendship with Michal.
As the pair bickered about the incident, Birkan told Laura to "shut up and listen," and that wasn't okay with her.
"Don't tell me to shut up!" Laura snapped.
"Just admit you were wrong, or just don't talk," Birkan said.
"Maybe when you grow up a little bit, you'll learn to communicate a little better," Laura countered.
"You wanted a husband. Deal with it," Birkan replied.
Birkan then confessed, "You know what? I wish we never met."
Birkan concluded that he couldn't trust Laura, and so she decided that she'd get back on a plane and leave. Laura told Birkan that he had "crossed the line" with her and she had "nothing left to say" to him.
Laura later confronted Michal about his conversation with Birkan. Laura said Michal had no good reason to bring that up, but Michal said Birkan thought he was in love with Laura and was trying to steal her.
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Michal said he was trying to drive home the idea that he wasn't a threat to Birkan's relationship, but Laura apparently felt like it was "sabotage."
"I don't know why he continues to insist I'm in love with you," Michal said.
"I mean, you did f-cking jump on a plane and come to my rescue. I don't think he's the only person who thinks that," Laura said.
Michal acknowledged there were a lot of layers there and, at the end of the day, he just wanted her to be happy.
Laura said she didn't believe Michal when he said he didn't have any feelings for her, but she did think Michal cared about her and her future with Birkan.
After speaking with Michal, Laura called Birkan on the phone but he asked her to give him space. He essentially didn't allow her to come back to his apartment.
FORREST and SHEENA
Forrest told Sheena that after sleeping with her, it strengthened his urge to be with her even more.
"Maybe I could get a job and start working here for the next few years," Forrest suggested.
"Wow, I kept praying for you to stay here... I can help you find a job, or else, I'll work on my own and find a better job. I'll do what I can, my love!" Sheena replied.
Forrest realized this arrangement probably made the most sense.
Meanwhile, Forrest's mother Molly was blowing up his phone with text messages. Forrest had told Molly about the meeting with the immigration lawyer, and so Molly was apparently freaking out.
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Forrest claimed that his mother could be controlling, and that her constant meddling caused conflict between Sheena and him.
Forrest said he was actually looking forward to putting space between himself and his mother, and Sheena encouraged him to be a man and make his own choices.
"I'm tired of waiting and I'm ready to start our lives together," Forrest told Sheena.
"It's time to shine, honey, and I will be there for you," Sheena said.
Forrest and Sheena then met up with Molly, who was happy her son had finally lost his virginity.
Molly then asked Forrest about bringing Sheena to the United States, and that's when he broke the news that he was going to stay in the Philippines.
"I am tired of being alone. I did not expect to be staying here long-term. I want my love with me," Forrest told Molly.
Molly said Forrest should've come up with a list of pros and cons, and then Molly and Sheena bickered about how they both wanted to care for Forrest.
Sheena asked Molly to trust her son for once, but then Molly snapped in reply, "I don't trust YOU!"
RICK and TRISHA
Trisha's father was shown begging Rick for an answer on whether he'd agree to have a baby with Trisha.
In Trisha's culture, having a baby was the most important thing, and Trisha wanted to be respected by her elders and community.
Rick knew that if he didn't have a child with Trisha, it would bring shame upon her family -- and he said he didn't want that for her.
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"But at the same time, I feel like a piece of meat in a pressure cooker. I'm feeling forced to make a life-changing decision in such a short amount of time," Rick complained in a confessional.
Rick, however, ultimately decided that if he and Trisha were going to get married, he'd say "yes" to having a baby with her.
This news made Trisha very excited, and everyone was smiling ear to ear.
Trisha then asked Rick when they could start trying for a baby.
"I will file for the visa, but it's going to take at least eight months to one year. Once she's approved, after we get married, that's when we're going to start planning our family together," Rick explained.
Trisha's family approved of that plan, but they asked Rick not to hesitate when filing for the K-1 visa.
Rick said he'd propose marriage to Trisha in three months, which would be August, and then he'd start the visa process.
Rick started getting excited about the idea of having kids with Trisha because he knew she'd be a great mother.
While at the airport, Trisha went through Rick's phone. He assumed she saw that his ex-girlfriend had texted him.
"A few days ago, I got a text message from my ex, and she was telling me that she missed the times we had together. I responded, and I responded inappropriately," Rick admitted.
Rick apparently told his ex that some of the most beautiful times in his life were spent with her.
Trisha was furious Rick never told her about these messages, and she insisted she'd never hide anything from him.
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Trisha said Rick was talking to this woman while he was at her father's house, which was extremely disrespectful. Trisha therefore locked herself in an airport bathroom and cried.
Trisha asked Rick to leave her alone, saying she didn't want anything from him. Rick worried this was "the end" of them and their "final chapter."
LISA and DANIEL
Lisa and Daniel were shown making out in bed, but Lisa told her man that she was still waiting to receive oral sex from him.
Daniel said he never tried it before and so he didn't know how to do it.
"When we get married, I will make it up to you," Daniel promised.
Lisa asked Daniel to keep his promise because she had done so much for him.
The conversation quickly shifted to a serious one, with Lisa telling Daniel that she was "done" spending money because she had to pay for his K-1 visa.
Daniel, however, told Lisa that he'd probably reach out to her for assistance in the future.
Lisa asked Daniel to try not to because she was running low on funds and the visa was going to be expensive.
"I'm not getting married to her because of the money she's giving me, no," Daniel insisted in a confessional.
"I'm getting married to her because she's the one I want to settle down with. She has good plans for me. She's the one processing my visa to come to America. She's not expecting me to do it by myself. She deserves a lot. She deserves good things."
Daniel added, "What I want is love, and she has been giving that to me."
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Daniel said he'd miss Lisa's soft kiss and everything about her once she flew back to the United States.
Lisa and Daniel cried when they said goodbye to each other at the airport, but Lisa promised they'd be together soon.
Daniel said he hoped Lisa would follow through with filing the K-1 visa because the situation was out of his hands now that they'd no longer be together.
JOVON and ANNALYN
Jovon and Anna were preparing for a ceremony in which they planned to renew their vows.
Jovon and Anna therefore went shopping for wedding rings. Jovon had bought Anna a ring for under $100 before, but she said it turned her finger green and she thought it was "a substitute ring."
Jovon had also bought himself an inexpensive ring, and he said he liked it a lot.
"I don't want to spend a lot of money on something I don't need or want," Jovon told the cameras.
When Anna found a ring she liked, Jovon said they'd have to come back because he needed to sort out his finances.
Anna felt "humiliated" in the store because Jovon couldn't even afford "the cheapest thing."
"It's a symbol of our marriage. I've waited to be together in person. He never applied for the spousal visa, and now, I still don't have a ring. Once again, he is making me feel like he's not invested in our relationship," Anna lamented in a confessional.
Anna told Jovon that it was an embarrassing moment for her and he didn't seem to care.