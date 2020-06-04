Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion ended up filming remotely during the first weekend of May, with cast members participating via videoconference.
About ten hours of raw footage from the Season 4 reunion show subsequently leaked online, including about 20 minutes in which Ed and Lisa fought in front of Tell-All host Shaun Robinson and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days co-stars Usman and Avery Warner.
"I'm so confused right now. I don't know what show I'm watching and what the rest of America is watching, but I'm looking at Usman, and Usman, I've got to tell you -- I just started watching 90 Day... and I've seen so many people lose their freakin' minds and their so unprofessional," Ed told the Nigerian musician.
"I have so much respect for you -- how calm you are, how respectful you are. I've never seen you use one foul word. I've never, in one scene ever, seen you be disrespectful."
As Ed praised Usman, Lisa let out a sinister laugh under her breath, suggesting viewers haven't seen that side of her husband.
"I'm so sorry, and Lisa, at first, and with all due respect, you're like a bull in a China shop, okay? First, I thought you were the definition of a narcissist," Ed told Lisa.
"I'm like, 'No way!' You are the definition of delusional, which means your thoughts are contradicted by reality. You live your life in social media; that's how you get all your information. And then you throw it at people. I mean, this guy [Usman], I don't know what he could've done for you. He showed you so much respect."
Lisa cut Ed off at that point, saying she wasn't about to let the San Diego photographer disrespect her.
"Lisa, it's not about disrespect; I'm just being honest with you," Ed insisted.
"Ed, what the hell do you know about honesty?!" Lisa countered, likely referencing how Ed had lied to Rosemarie Vega in the Philippines about his height as well as wanting a vasectomy. "What the f-ck do you know about honesty?! You told Rose [lies]."
"But Lisa, listen how you talk. Listen to yourself!" Ed said, as Lisa kept repeating "no" over him.
Avery said when Lisa feels like she's being attacked, she shuts down, which Lisa denied.
But Ed agreed Lisa runs away from her problems and confrontation.
"When things are wrong in your guys' relationship, the entire world knows about it -- like the entire Internet knows about it. Everyone knows when there's a problem, and I don't see Usman actually doing that to you whatsoever," Avery said, backing Ed on his claims.
"Oh yes he has, Avery, so shut up and listen," Lisa argued.
"He has done that on social media. Just like you, [Avery], got on Ed's [Instagram] live drunk out of your g-ddamn mind and made an ass out of yourself. Okay? The whole world saw it. You're a drunk... Everybody's talking about that!"
Ed and Lisa continued to scream over each other, with Lisa shouting, "Ed sat there and used that f-cking woman, [Rose], to go on this show because no other f-cking woman would. You f-cking used her!... Usman and I did not use each other, so shut the f-ck up!"
Lisa scolded Ed for telling Rose to shave her legs and telling her that her breath smelled bad when he arrived in the Philippines with his "greased-up hair, looking like a f-cking bum."
"And then you said she's f-cking taking your money!" Lisa shouted. "You said Rose scammed you, so shut the hell up, Ed."
Usman called out to Lisa but she was all worked up, and so he begged Ed to calm down. Usman asked Ed why he was raising his voice to his wife, and Ed replied, "It's because she can't handle the truth."
"You're going to let this f-cking pervert that's got charges of sexual harassment... come on here?!" Lisa yelled.
"This f-cking pervert has been grooming women. Women are coming out of the woodwork because Ed has molested them and he's groomed them -- and God only knows what the f-ck else he did to them!"
Ed said he just read that online, and then Lisa argued, "What did Rose say last night? I do recall Rose saying that you used her for the show. That's the only reason you came to her, because you wanted f-cking publicity. You never loved that woman."
Ed accused Lisa of believing everything she reads online as the truth, when "it's not."
"Did I ask Rose to shave her legs? Yes. Did that happen on the show? Yes. Did I tell her she had bad breath? Yes. That happened on the show. You spend all your time on the Internet and you throw that at people. You're delusional," Ed argued. "The Internet is fake!"
But Lisa accused both Ed and Avery of being "really fake" on the Tell-All.
Lisa asked a producer to remove Avery and Ed -- the "fake f-cks" -- from the videochat immediately, which resulted in Ed getting dropped from the group conversation. Avery and Usman, however, got to stay.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, Lisa from Pennsylvania traveled to Nigeria to meet Usman for the first time in person, Ed flew to the Philippines to hopefully get engaged to his young love Rose, and Avery went all the way to Australia to pursue a relationship with Ash Naeck.
Ed and Rose's relationship ended in the Philippines as shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days once Rose, mom to a four-year-old son named Prince, discovered Ed didn't want to have any more children with her.
And as for Avery and Ash, they decided to continue dating once Avery had to leave Australia, but they did not get engaged.
Ash and Avery decided it would be best to live in separate countries until Ash's son, Taj, becomes old enough to better handle the distance from his father since Ash wants to move to the United States.
