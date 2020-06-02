Sunday night's episode of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season showed David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, getting down on one knee at the airport and popping the question to Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine, before boarding his flight back to the United States.
But Lana definitely wasn't David's first love or hopeful future wife.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion ended up filming remotely during the first weekend of May, with cast members participating via videoconference.
About ten hours of raw footage from the Season 4 reunion show subsequently leaked online, including several hours in which David was interviewed by Tell-All host Shaun Robinson and discussed how many overseas women he's proposed marriage to in the past.
"I proposed to two girls over there [in Ukraine], and that was before the chat sites [existed]," David shared.
When asked to reveal the number of women he has proposed marriage to in his life, including those living in the United States, David replied, "Two in America and two in Ukraine."
However, given David and Lana met on an international dating website, it would appear Lana is the third woman from Ukraine whom David has been engaged to, which would make Lana his fifth engagement in total.
David admittedly did not pop the question to Lana in Ukraine with a real diamond engagement ring, so Shaun questioned whether he's ever proposed with a real diamond before.
The self-declared millionaire claimed on the Tell-All he had presented Lana with a fake ring to essentially be used as a "prop" because Lana wanted to pick out her own ring and David didn't know her ring size.
Not only has David been engaged multiple times, but he said he's also talked to almost 1,000 women on dating sites over the years.
Given Lana had "ghosted" David and stood him up nearly a handful of times before they finally met in Ukraine last year, Shaun asked David why he didn't just move on with another woman and test his luck with someone else.
"I have," David assured the host. "During that seven years that I've known Lana, I dated 30 other girls in Ukraine."
"There was a two-and-a-half year period of time when Lana and I didn't talk during that seven years," David explained.
"And I actually dated, you know, I went out on dates -- that's dating -- with 30 girls in the Ukraine during that two-and-a-half years."
Once David arrived in Pavlohrad, David searched for Lana in local florist and candy shops. She also stood him up at a restaurant.
David therefore went straight to the source by driving to Lana's alleged address at an apartment building, but a man answered the door and said he had never seen Lana before.
David wanted to be angry and quit his romance with Lana, but he admitted, "I know if she just writes to me and suddenly invites me into a chat, that's it!"
"That's all it takes and I'm hooked again," he added. "Everything inside me says I'm done with her, but I still love her, so I don't know what's going to happen. I have a lot of thinking to do."
Once David returned to the United States, he hired a private investigator to hopefully track Lana down and give him some information about the mysterious girl's whereabouts.
After conducting some research, the private investigator warned David it seemed like he was being scammed because Lana was on several dating websites, sharing the same pictures of herself under different names.
David didn't like the private investigator's findings and insisted someone could have stolen Lana's pictures and used them, and so David accused the PI of making stuff up and fired him.
After two or three weeks of not speaking to Lana, David said they finally reconnected and Lana opened up about what she was going through.
Lana allegedly said she felt overwhelmed and "horrible" about what had happened and would make it up to David.
David, however, was done waiting and believed in his heart Lana was "not scamming" him, so he decided to fly back to Ukraine, where Lana said she had moved in with her sister in Kiev. It marked David's fifth -- and hopefully final -- attempt to meet Lana.
Lana put off meeting David for a couple of days, but she did eventually show up! The couple then went on a couple dates, which included a little kiss here or there.
"David is a very attractive man, better than what I expected," Lana told the cameras. "For today, I like everything in David, except his leather coat."
Lana, however, wanted to take things slowly, including the idea of an engagement and being physical with David.
But when David was about to leave Ukraine, he spontaneously got down on one knee and popped the question in the airport, and Lana giggled with glee and answered, "Yes."
David gushed about how he finally had his girl, proving all the doubters wrong, and Lana said she felt "very happy" to be engaged so David could start the K-1 visa paperwork.
Lana told the cameras she planned to leave the dating website, finally, and then move to Las Vegas. NV, to live with David.
"I don't know how I'll tell my family that I'm engaged because this all happened really unexpectedly and fast," Lana admitted.
