By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/27/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on Memphis and Hamza's relationship and if the : Before the 90 Days couple is still dating and engaged or maybe even married].

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So are Memphis and Hamza still together now? Did they get married or has the : Before the 90 Days couple split?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.