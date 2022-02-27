'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' spoilers: Are Memphis and Hamza still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple split up or get married? (SPOILERS)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fifth season featured Hamza Moknii worrying he and Memphis Smith were rushing into marriage, so did the couple wed, and if so, are they still together now? What do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about Hamza and Memphis' relationship now -- are they still together?
Memphis is a 34-year-old from Muskegon, MI, and Hamza is a 28-year-old from Kairouan, Tunisia.
After being single for four years and dating around quite a bit, Memphis -- who called herself spontaneous and fun -- met a "special" guy named Hamza eight months prior to filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Hamza apparently inspired Memphis to leave her wild days in the past.
Memphis is a single mom to a 13-year-old daughter named Kennedi, whom she welcomed from a relationship that took place 14 years ago, as well as a six-year-old son, whom she shares custody of with her ex-husband.
Memphis said she works hard to support her children and put herself through school for over eight years to obtain her Master's degree and become a nurse practitioner.
Memphis was so proud of her life but wanted to share it with a man, and dating American men online apparently wasn't working out for her.
Memphis said Hamza gave her "butterflies" that she never felt before and he's "very considerate."
Memphis said feeling loved and cared for is how she determined she wanted to be with him long-term.
The only problem was the couple's language barrier since Hamza only speaks a little English and she doesn't speak any Arabic. She joked about how the only words they both knew was "sexy time."
Memphis planned to fly to Tunisia and take "sexy time" to a whole new level. She said she was truly in love with Hamza and wanted to skip getting engaged and go straight to getting married.
Memphis intended to spend one week with Hamza in person, get married during Week 2, and then spend the third week honeymooning and enjoying being newlyweds.
While Memphis' friends were a little worried and skeptical about Memphis skipping the K-1 visa and going straight to a spousal visa, Memphis was convinced she had found her perfect match and the man of her dreams.
One of Memphis' pals pointed out how Hamza could be after a green card, but Memphis said Hamza wanted to start a new life, and a better life, with her. She dubbed Hamza consistent, but her friends apparently disagreed with her spontaneous choices and feared Memphis getting hurt.
"I'm going to do what I want to do regardless, because I feel like this is right in my gut and in my heart," Memphis explained.
Memphis' mother Deborah, however, told the cameras that she thought Hamza probably had an ulterior motive -- and she wasn't sure Hamza would be a good stepdad.
Memphis claimed she had told Hamza he must get a job in the United States in heating and cooling, so she didn't plan on supporting him financially for very long.
Memphis then shared how she had been in 12 different foster homes until the age of 19. Memphis' mother struggled with a crack addiction when Memphis was nine years old and her biological father was in prison.
Memphis felt her childhood played a part in her desire to feel secure with a man. She thought being married would fill a hole she had in her heart, and Memphis looked forward to having a stable and complete family.
"I just hope in my heart the decision I am making is the right one," Memphis noted.
Memphis believed her choices would benefit her kids in the long run because they'd have a stable father figure and she'd be happy with a man whom she shared an "amazing connection" with.
But her foster sister Ingrid said in a confessional, "Memphis is a hothead and can be very intimidating, so I am very concerned that Hamza is not ready for Memphis."
Memphis craved emotional and physical intimacy, but Hamza still lived at home with his mother, his "everything."
Hamza therefore hoped to find a job in America and help his mother financially, but his mother and sister Rawia were concerned about the way Memphis dressed and her different culture.
And Hamza apparently lied to Memphis, saying his "old-fashioned" mother would be okay with them sleeping together, and she was pissed off upon learning the truth.
Memphis thought they needed to have sex before marriage to make sure they're compatible in the bedroom.
The next morning, Hamza's mother discovered Memphis and Hamza were in the same room together, and so she seemed to assume Memphis had spent the night with her son. She appeared angry and disappointed.
But Memphis soon later learned Hamza had lied about his age and he's only 26 years old. He had told Memphis he was 28 at the time so she'd think he's more mature. Memphis lamented about feeling fooled and "betrayed."
The lie made Memphis question whether she even wanted to go through with marriage, and she wondered what else her fiance could be lying about.
But after Hamza promised Memphis he hadn't lied about anything else, the couple headed to an embassy two hours away to get the ball rolling on their marriage.
Once Memphis received the paperwork -- an affidavit of eligibility to marry -- Memphis told Hamza that she wanted their finances to be 50/50 in America and to work as a team.
But Hamza said he felt humiliated and Memphis was making him feel "weak."
Hamza began wondering if he could spend the rest of his life with a woman who was able to hurt him so badly. He didn't like how Memphis allegedly made a big deal out of "petty problems" and exaggerated their issues.
Hamza's mother Hayet asked him while he was picking out his tuxedo for the wedding, "Are you sure about [the wedding]? Why are you in a hurry?"
Hamza seemed unsure, and Memphis still had yet to tell him about how she had slept at her ex-husband's house when she and Hamza first got involved.
Memphis claimed she and her ex hadn't engaged in any sexual relations since their divorce, but she feared Hamza would get very jealous over the situation.
When Hamza learned the truth, he admitted they may be rushed into marriage, which Memphis disagreed with. Memphis appeared furious, in fact.
So are Memphis and Hamza still together now? Did they get married or has the90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple split?
In late February, Hamza posted a cute photo with Memphis and captioned it with five red heart emojis, but Memphis recently hinted she and Hamza may have split. For example, the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
On February 17, Memphis posted a slideshow of selfies on her Instagram account and captioned them, "Peace & Prosperity."
She added, "Thank you everyone for the kind words! Spreading Love and Kindness! You never know what people are going through behind closed doors! Kindness Rocks."
And a few days earlier, Memphis uploaded a cryptic quite about grieving.
"Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength," Memphis wrote. "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
Memphis also advised her fans on February 1 to not let anyone "destroy and break [their] spirit."
Memphis previously shared in her Instagram Story about how she prays to God her son and daughter will learn from her mistakes, and she suggested karma will get back to a person who puts another through "sh-t."
In late January, Memphis said the "stress" in her life had her hair falling out.
But around that same time, 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted a screenshot of a photo from Hamza's Instagram account.
In the comments of Hamza's selfie, Memphis' mother Deborah Smith Price wrote, "Hello handsome son in law," seemingly giving away that Memphis and Hamza had gotten married.
Hamza replied, "Thank mam," along with four red-heart emojis.
John went on to post screenshots of a man named Travis' alleged tweets from January 8 through January 9.
Travis claimed to be Memphis' ex-boyfriend, and he reportedly bashed Memphis by saying he'd never want to have kids with her and his reasoning for letting her go should be obvious based off the footage that has aired on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fifth season.
While Travis appeared to note Memphis is "a good woman" who just picks "bad men" and makes bad decisions, he accused her of being wrapped up in her ex-husband.
Memphis sarcastically applauded him and said, "But I guess keep doing you and spreading the hate! Good job."
John apparently replied to Memphis, "I didn't say anything -- I used question marks cause I was just reporting on things that was said. Everyone else is saying you already had a kid and are married."
Memphis later seemed to confirm her relationship status by responding to John, "I don't care about the married and kid thing!"
She confirmed how she had an issue with John calling attention to Travis' tweets when Travis is allegedly "so desperate for attention."
"I really wish people would try to look beyond some of the things because at the end of the day, it is TV. Where is the disclaimer that states that the show is a certain percent true events? Just wondering!" Memphis complained.
"I'm not trying to be rude or anything. It is just saddening to me!"
John told Memphis that she had chosen to sign up for the show and he's just doing his job. He felt he was being "very considerate" of her, only to be personally attacked.
John concluded -- referencing her alleged marriage and the baby again -- "All I did was repost [your] own mother calling Hamza her son in law... It's clear that [Travis is] legit as you just confirmed his existence, but at no point did I ever say you were married and had a baby."
"Everyone else has -- I haven't," he noted. "People are looking up your baby registries right now."