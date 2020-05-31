'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' spoilers: Are Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar still together and married? Reunion Tell-All spoilers leaked!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/31/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar have been shown getting engaged and preparing to marry on Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, so what is their status now -- are Lisa and Usman married and still together today or have they split up?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Lisa and Usman are still together and spoilers that reveal if the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple got married].
Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice caregiver from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy," a 30-year-old rapper from Nigeria, met on Facebook two years before filming the currently-airing season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Lisa, a divorced mother of a 15-year-old daughter, fell for Usman, an entertainer in Nigeria who has over 20,000 followers on Instagram, when he wrote her a love song.
Lisa's friends and family were worried Usman was scamming her to come to the United States and pursue a bigger rap career, but Lisa followed her heart and flew to Nigeria, which marked her first trip out of America.
Usman had already proposed marriage to Lisa, but she didn't think it was official without him doing it in person and giving her a ring.
Lisa therefore went to Nigeria with the hope of getting engaged in person and getting married by the end of her trip so she could return to the United States and file for a spousal visa.
"If my life is one week [or] one month with this man, I've lived a full life," Lisa told her friends before she left America.
Lisa gushed, "If I die in Nigeria, I'll die a happy woman because I'll be with the man I love... He's absolutely the man of my dreams. If this is a scam, it's going to break my heart and I will not recover from it."
But Lisa had to overcome jealousy and trust issues that stemmed from the fact she had been cheated on in past relationships.
Lisa said she couldn't stand the "thirsty" women who followed Usman on social media, and she stewed over women leaving Usman flirty emoticons on his accounts.
The more Lisa complained, the more Usman said he had to try to "tolerate" her.
Once Lisa arrived in Nigeria, Usman told the cameras he was "in heaven" and in "paradise" holding his love, and Lisa expressed how Usman was "so damn hot."
But Usman admitted Lisa had "a bit more belly" than he was expecting and he would've liked her to have a bigger chest with a little waist and big hips, but he said Lisa had a big heart and that's what mattered most.
Usman admitted Lisa is not the kind of woman he's typically attracted to, and after the pair made love for the first time -- unprotected -- Usman said the encounter was "70 percent good," which was apparently good enough for him.
Lisa, however, continued to be "very jealous," according to Usman, who said she was "even more controlling in person." He feared Lisa's behavior would jeopardize his career or scare some of his fans off.
"You are not a god," Usma told Lisa after one argument. "You are not up to 10 days in Nigeria and how many times have I said, 'I'm sorry?' I can't even count."
Usman griped, "It's better to live in prison... I can't put myself in prison just to make you happy all the time. If this is how you want me to be, then I think it's better for you to just go your way and let me go my way."
Lisa felt Usman was being dramatic, especially since she had done so much for him. Lisa reminded Usman that no one is perfect and she was tired from her travels.
"I love Lisa and I want to make her happy, but if we get married, we need a plan to fix our problems," Usman said in a confessional.
After Lisa dressed in traditional Nigerian attire called Hausa and bought a goat as a gift, she finally met Usman's mother Fatimatu, hoping to receive her support and blessing to marry Usman.
Fatimatu initially rejected the idea of her son marrying Lisa and did not give the couple her approval or permission.
"I disagree with his choice to marry Lisa. It scares me because Lisa is obviously much older and also that she will take him abroad," Fatimatu told the cameras.
"I'm afraid of how they will treat him since the whites don't like the blacks over there."
In a last-ditch effort to win her blessing, Lisa prayed with Fatimatu in a mosque since she's a devout Muslim. She dressed and played the part to the best of her ability.
Finally, the couple won Fatimatu over once Usman assured her that he's find work in America and come back to Nigeria to visit her often.
"I have accepted it now," Fatimatu said. "It had become clear to me she and Usman will love together in love and peace. I'm thinking he will come with Lisa here to Nigeria, and I'm happy about it."
Later on, Usman picked out a wedding ring for Lisa, who wanted something simple.
But Usman said he didn't want to spend his marriage fighting. Usman therefore told Lisa that a Hausa man controls the house and he wanted to be in control of their relationship. Usman was tired of Lisa commanding him to do things, saying that's the man's role.
Lisa said a man telling her what to do would be "disrespectful," but Usman wanted to be in charge.
"If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war," Usman said in a confessional.
Lisa flipped out and insisted she would never be submissive to a man, but the couple eventually got over their fight and headed to a courthouse in Abuja to get married.
"If I'm going to marry Usman... I'm going to walk right beside him, not behind him. Usman needs to understand that before we're married," Lisa said in a confessional.
Once Lisa and Usman met with a magistrate, they learned they may not be able to get married in Nigeria without a printed copy of Lisa's divorce decree, which she did not bring with her from the United States.
Lisa was running out of time in Nigeria and was furious at Usman for not doing his research on the required documents ahead of time. She called the situation "a nightmare."
However, Lisa was able to get her divorce decree emailed to her in Nigeria, and she was so excited about the idea of finally marrying her love.
But that night, Lisa and Usman had a serious discussion because Lisa claimed to have seen his "whore" on her fiance's Facebook messenger.
Lisa said she had been watching the woman for months on Facebook and saw the woman send Usman a kissing emoticon and express her love for him, to which he allegedly called her "baby."
"Who the f-ck do you think you're playing with, Usman!?" Lisa vented to the cameras. "I need to make sure he's been faithful to me, because if not, there is going to be no Usman and I."
Usman claimed the woman was just his friend and he had been avoiding her.
Lisa demanded Usman scrape his social media accounts or else they weren't going to get married. She wanted to see Usman block certain women and clean up his page within hours.
"Do you... understand that I've been doing a favor for you to get married to you?" Usman asked Lisa. "I'm doing that."
Lisa told Usman in reply that she didn't want to marry him because she had 50 men in the United States she could marry instead.
Usman responded, "They're not like me," but Lisa countered, "You know what?! You're not that big of a star! You're local talent! Let's get this sh-t straight! You f-cking lied to me. I'm done!... F-ck you and the little boat you've got! Best of luck to you."
Lisa threatened to leave Nigeria and give up on Usman, but she said she still loved him and just feared being cheated on again.
Usman asked Lisa to be patient with him and trust him, and so Lisa decided to forgive and believe him. Lisa apparently put Usman in his place, and she was proud of herself for saying Usman wouldn't be able to be able to mistreat her.
The next day, Usman proposed marriage to Lisa in their hotel room while they were waiting for Usman's relatives to arrive for the wedding.
"Will you marry me Lisa? With peace, with happiness?" Usman asked.
"If we can blend our cultures together, then yes," Lisa replied, before gushing to the cameras, "It was everything I ever wanted... It touched me. It's something I'll remember until the day I die. He's my everything and I am ready to marry this man tomorrow."
However, Lisa later asked Usman's brother Faruq about Usman's "stubborn" behavior, which upset and offended Usman.
"I will not let anybody tell me what to do," Usman told his brothers. "Controlling me, that is what I will not tolerate."
The conversation became tense and then Lisa stormed away from the gathering and said she was "done."
"At this point, I don't know if there will be a wedding tomorrow," Usman told the cameras in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
So are Lisa and Usman still together? Did the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple actually get married?
Lisa and Usman are in fact a married couple! However, they are still living apart and in different countries.
Lisa appeared on a mid-May Interview Live session with Nigerian motivational speaker Katung Aduwak and noted Usman is her "husband" and they're still married and working through their problems.
(One of their issues is that Lisa recently called Usman the N-word).
Lisa also referred to herself as a Muslim woman, showing she has converted to Usman's faith since getting married.
Lisa and Usman got married during Lisa's trip to Nigeria last year, and she posted a screenshot of their marriage certificate May 14 on Instagram. She had obtained the certificate from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The marriage certificate says Lisa and Usman got married on August 29, 2019 in Abuja with Usman's brother Mohammed serving as their witness.
Photos of what appeared to be Lisa and Usman's wedding ceremony leaked online last year by Starcasm and one picture showed the couple holding their Nigerian marriage certificate.
Lisa reportedly chose not to wear any makeup on her wedding day at Usman's request, and Lisa changed her name to Usman's mother's name, Fatima Lisa Umar, when she got married.
Lisa also previously confirmed she and Usman are married and "still together" in an early May interview with In Touch Weekly in which Lisa also said she'd be okay if Usman chose to have multiple wives.
"In the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives," Lisa said through her representative, Rocco Straz.
"[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance. At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife."
Rocco added on Lisa's behalf, "The wives do not have to contribute their personal finances with him."
Lisa was responding to public comments Usman had made during the April 21 episode of Angela Lee's Lip Service podcast.
Usman revealed at the time he doesn't want to stop at just one wife, admitting, "[Lisa] is not okay with it, but she cannot stop me. Yeah, that is the truth."
"She cannot give [me a] child. Even if we are going to stay together, I must get [a] child," Usman disclosed, according to In Touch.
"And that is to say, I have to get married to another woman. It's definitely not only Lisa, whoever I am going to stay with in my life, if you cannot give me a child, honestly I have to get another wife. That is [a] must."
In late April, Lisa posted a video on Instagram of Usman dancing with her and captioned it with a kissing emoticon, and going back to April 16, Lisa hinted she and Usman were still going strong through an Instagram post.
Lisa shared an image that read, "If another woman steals your man, there's no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can't be stolen."
She captioned the image, "Since all the negative Nelly's have put me in a snarky ass mood if you think you can take my baby love @officialsojaboy just remember it will turn around and the exact same thing will happen to you but I don't think he's gonna do that to me so hate on hate on and hell yes I'm turning off the comments."
"Karma's a bad ass bitch my sisters remember that BGL," she added.
Not only did Lisa call Usman her "baby love," but she also insisted Usman would never leave or hurt her.
She also posted a message to fans about staying strong during difficult times on April 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and her location was tagged as Kaduna, Nigeria, implying she was visiting Usman in Nigeria.
In addition, Lisa posted a collage of photos of Usman and herself on March 20 on Facebook.
In terms of Lisa changing her religion, Usman shared a post on Facebook in December 2019 that showed a screenshot of a text message Lisa had sent him in which she talked about converting to Islam, Starcasm reported.
"Wasn't for your mom or anyone in our lives, not even you," Lisa allegedly wrote, "this was a decision that I made for myself."
Lisa reportedly received her fair share of backlash on social media after revealing she's married to Usman, and some people are claiming Usman has cheated on her. But it hasn't seem to phase the feisty Lisa!
When one fan reportedly wrote to Lisa, "I wish you were faithful tho," she reportedly replied, "What do you mean my husband is faithful to me. Keep moving."
Lisa then went off at the online troll and, according to Starcasm, wrote, "She is a typical Nigerian b*tch an ppl from my husband area wonder why he married a WHITE AMERICAN WOMAN. FACT STANDS I AM A GOOD WOMAN SO LET MY HATERS COME @USMAN SERIOUSLY ILL F**KING MAKE HER CRY."
The commenter continued to allege Usman had been "f-cking around" on her, advising Lisa to get checked for sexual transmitted diseases.
"Jealous much b*tch? Get in line to kiss my white a**," Lisa reportedly responded.
"You mad bc I married Usman Sojaboy no wonder Nigerian men are choosing to marry anyone but a Nigerian woman like you."
Lisa and Usman 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell-All spoilers
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via videoconference, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of raw footage from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 reunion show leaked online, including many segments with Lisa and Usman being interviewed by host Shaun Robinson.
At the end of the Tell-All's filming, Shaun asked Lisa to describe the future of her relationship with Usman, but Lisa pivoted and requested the host ask Usman the same question first.
"The future of our relationship always depends on Lisa," Usman said, before revealing he had done everything possible to prove his love for Lisa, including convincing his mother to accept Lisa so they could get married in Nigeria.
"If that is not the definition of love, then I don't know what is the definition of love," Usman noted.
"I love her and I [got] married to her. When Lisa came down to Nigeria, the intention was for us to get married... I have [no intention] to get another wife, until -- if -- she cannot give me a child."
Earlier in the leaked footage, Usman had repeatedly addressed the topic of whether he wanted multiple wives and explained he would only be interested having a second wife -- who he said would have to have a Nigerian woman from his home village -- if it turned out Lisa was unable to bear him a child.
Lisa had also confirmed she would be okay with Lisa having a second wife for that purpose, also she and Usman seemed to disagree about whether the second wife would be considered equal to her (Usman said she would be, while Lisa -- unsurprisingly -- insisted the woman would not be).
During is closing comments to Shaun, Usman also insisted he's going to continue his music career, which is his passion.
And then Lisa said, "The future of our relationship is off-camera. Him and I discussed a lot of things... Our relationship will proceed from here because it is exactly what we've said. We're blending two people from two different countries and two different cultures."
Lisa said it's "going to take time" for them to find their footing, especially since Usman is only 31 years old.
"He's very young and very naive in terms of what he's been exposed to by doing this show. It's been a shock to him. There's some points that inflated his head more than it should be because it is TV, but he's learning. It's a learning process," Lisa continued.
"We all make mistakes in life... But we continuously move forward."
Lisa said if she and Usman move forward together and have patience with one another then their relationship will be "a success."
Lisa may end up moving to Nigeria to live with Usman and appear on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Usman also repeatedly insisted during the Tell-All via videochat he's not with Lisa just to move to the United States.
"I have no intention to be in the States. Ask Lisa, she will tell you. A lot of people.... [say], 'This guy is young, he wants to marry an old lady from America because he wants a Green Card.' I've been with Lisa for a good three years," Usman began.
"If I wanted to come to the States, I would be in the States by now."
Usman said he wants to stay in Africa like all the other big African rappers have done, adding that he only wants to leave Africa for concerts and shows.
"The only reason why I listened to Lisa about coming to the States was because we discussed the economy [is better in America]," Usman explained.
"I have not had any intention, since we got married -- it's been several months right now -- Lisa has been asking me to send my documents so she can fight for me to come to America... but [as of] today, I did not send the documents."
The documents would enable Lisa to file for Usman's K-1 visa, but he has clearly not sent them in over eight months since they got married.
"So I am not desperate to come to America," Usman added. "I don't see anything special in America for my own career, but I believe America is a far better country than my country of Nigeria."
Lisa therefore admitted she's considering moving to Nigeria to be with Usman, which would be the type of storyline featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"That has been on the table for... The Other Way," Lisa noted.
When asked when she plans to pack her bags and move to Nigeria, Lisa said, "That is something he and I will discuss when cameras are not around. That is something very personal between him and I."