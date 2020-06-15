'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Geoffrey and Varya still engaged or has the '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/15/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina, who got engaged at the end of Season 4, did not appear in the first two parts of the Tell-All reunion special, so will they be featured on The Couples Tell More? And have Geoffrey and Varya split or are they still together?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers on whether Geoffrey and Varya broke up or are still together and engaged, as well as whether viewers can expect to see them on90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- The Couples Tell More.]
Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, and Varya, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia, met in person in Russia for the first time following a five-month, long-distance romance that began on an international dating website.
Geoffrey -- a landlord who raises two adults boys and also has a four-year-old son Cayvan from two previous relationships -- said it was hard to trust women since he had four failed marriages, but Varya gave him hope she would complete his heart, especially after the loss of his newborn son, Kazhem.
Geoffrey's family and friends didn't want to see him rushing into another relationship, but he said he was crazy about Varya and wanted to see their romance through.
Once the pair finally met face to face in the airport in Moscow, Geoffrey gushed, "It was like an angel was standing there. She is real and it's not something I had just built up in my head. She's just as beautiful as I thought she was. She is everything and more."
Geoffrey asked Varya how she'd feel about potentially moving to Tennessee if things worked out between them. Varya said she wanted to move to America but would prefer living in a big city like New York City.
Sparks flew and the couple definitely discovered they had chemistry, but Geoffrey questioned Varya's intentions since it seemed she really wanted to move to the United States. Geoffrey didn't want to be her meal ticket; he wanted to make sure she loved him.
Varya also confessed to having been in contact with another American man prior to Geoffrey's arrival in Russia, which infuriated Geoffrey and resulted in him lashing out in front of her friends.
"You told me I was the only American you spoke to. You straight up lied to me," Geoffrey yelled at the table.
Geoffrey told the cameras he was ready to get out of Russia and cried about how he felt played, but Varya insisted she was just friends with that American man.
"If I just wanted to go to America, I could have done that with that guy, but I am searching for real love, not just an American. And that guy, we are 100 percent not boyfriend and girlfriend," Varya explained, adding that Geoffrey needed to trust her.
The couple then flew to Siberia to meet Varya's mother Larissa, and after a successful and happy gathering, Geoffrey finally opened up and shared with Varya how he had spent over two years in prison for dealing drugs when he was younger.
Varya, who lost her own cousin to drugs, said she couldn't believe that Geoffrey had never told her that, and she appeared shocked and distraught.
"If you had told me, I would have never, ever talked to you," Varya admitted to Geoffrey.
Geoffrey asked Varya to consider the successful, mature and responsible man he is now and not the man he used to be, but it took Varya time to come around.
"To hell with this fairytale. I had a feeling something wasn't right... This is exactly what I was afraid of," Larissa told her daughter in Russian, before Varya's brother Sergey insisted, "People don't change."
Varya feared her family would never accept Geoffrey, so she contemplated leaving him and ending their relationship once and for all. But a romantic camping trip seemed to change Varya's mind, and she went skinny dipping with her boyfriend.
Geoffrey then booked a hotel room in Siberia for Varya and himself, and Geoffrey proposed marriage.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We've grown close, so much closer. I think we've really kind of brought our lives together, and I guess what I'm trying to get to is I want to continue this adventure with you," Geoffrey said before getting down on one knee and presenting Varya with an engagement ring.
"I don't want it to stop. Will you marry me?"
But Varya turned him down! Varya worried she and Geoffrey were moving too fast, and so she said no "for right now" to his marriage proposal.
Geoffrey said he never thought in a million years Varya would turn him down, and so he could barely look at her. Geoffrey later returned to America feeling "defeated" and "hurt."
Geoffrey attempted to leave Varya in the past and move on, so he took his best friend Mary out on a date in order to see if they could spark romance between them again. (Geoffrey and Mary once tried to date but things didn't work out).
While Geoffrey started falling for Mary and could picture a future with her, he said Varya continued to text and message him.
"I don't know what she expects," Geoffrey said, adding that Varya's messages confused him. "She wasn't ready. I want somebody who's ready and is going to put her heart and soul [into the relationship]... I guess we're just not compatible."
Suddenly, Varya was shown arriving in the United States on a tourist visa. Varya said she missed Geoffrey and still cared about him, adding, "I am here for Geoffrey; I love him a lot."
Varya intended to stay in America for two weeks, but it had been weeks since she last spoke to Geoffrey. Varya hoped Geoffrey was going to let her stay with him.
When Varya showed up at Geoffrey's doorstep, he was shocked to see Varya standing there. And Mary was inside after apparently spending the night, which sparked a fight between the two women over Geoffrey -- and the fight continued at a bar later on.
Geoffrey let Varya back into his heart, although he feared being hurt again, because he said he still loved her. Varya then met his adult sons in college, Paxton and Dakota, who ultimately determined Varya was good for their father.
During a subsequent dinner cruise around the Tennessee River, Geoffrey told Varya, "I love you. I've always loved you and never stopped loving you."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I tried to cover it up with another woman," Geoffrey confessed. "But once you showed up at my door, the emotions I was trying to block all came up, and they are real."
Varya joked, "Where's my ring?!"
Later on, Geoffrey and Varya went on a hike, and he expressed his love for Varya and then popped the question a second time!
"Yes!" Varya yelled with glee, before accepting her engagement ring back.
After getting engaged, Varya had to leave the United States, and Geoffrey complained he didn't want to be away from his fiancee while they waited eight months to potentially a year for a K-1 visa to be approved.
Varya acknowledged the distance between them was going to be "painful," but Geoffrey said he was so happy about the future and what was in store for them.
Geoffrey noted eight months would be nothing compared to a lifetime with Varya, and he was certain they'd be together in the end with children and grandchildren.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via Skype, during the first weekend of May.
Geoffrey and Varya did not participate in the reunion Tell-All special, which already aired two parts on TLC last week, and so fans have been left wondering about their current relationship status.
So are Geoffrey and Varya still together or did they break up? What's the latest on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple?
"You guys want the tea. The tea is, I am not telling you if I'm with Varya and I'm not telling you if I'm with Mary," Geoffrey said during an hour-long Instagram Live session with his friend Vikki last week.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm not telling you if I'm with [neither of them]. I am just putting it out there to be patient, please. There are bigger plans in the works that's going to be a whole lot beautifuler."
Vikki clarified both Varya and Mary were invited to the Tell-All but declined since Geoffrey was unable to participate.
"Even if they hate each other, even if I'm not with either of them, even if I'm with both of them, it doesn't matter [because] they support [me], which is exactly what matters," Geoffrey said.
"You want to surround yourself with people in life who are supportive, and that's what I've had... I try to maintain that."
Geoffrey later reiterated during a Q&A session with his tuned-in followers on Instagram Live how he has chosen not to reveal whether he's dating anyone in particular or remains single.
"I'm not going to say anything about my relationship status," Geoffrey noted. "The other couples, obviously no one is together, so I am, I don't know, the cliffhanger, I suppose."
One of Geoffrey's followers accused him of being "boring" since he can't talk openly about Varya, but Geoffrey countered, "You could call it boring or you could call it 'prepping for something bigger.' I can't say anything about Varya; Varya can speak for herself. I can't say anything about Mary; Mary can speak for herself."
Geoffrey also announced he had decided to cancel his plans to release his own Tell-All since he was not invited to appear on the Season 4 reunion Tell-All with the rest of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast.
Geoffrey wouldn't reveal his reasoning other than to say, "Bigger things are coming."
"Be patient. We did make a Tell-All... we had five people plus guests. I want to release it but it is not in my best interest to do so, and right now, my best interest is just to shut the hell up," Geoffrey explained.
"And that's what I'm going to do. I've been pretty good at it all my life. Loose lips sink ships."
One follower then asked Geoffrey, "Why the suspense?" -- prompting Geoffrey to declare the newfound secrecy was not his choice.
"It's not me. This is not my choice about not telling you my situation right now, it's not my choice, alright? So that's it," Geoffrey replied.
"It's not my choice, it's not Varya's choice, it's not Mary's choice, it's not anybody's choice. So I apologize. I don't want to keep you in suspense. I would love to blatantly put it out there... I'll know something here in the next couple of weeks."
Varya told fans in late May in a 10-minute video on her YouTube channel she traveled to the United States three months after Geoffrey left her in Russia.
Although Geoffrey suggested he had ghosted Varya and ignored the majority of her text messages once he got back home, Varya claimed she and Geoffrey were "constantly in touch" during that time.
Varya said Geoffrey had given her every reason to believe there was still hope for their relationship, and she didn't seem to think she was taking that much of a risk in visiting him.
"Of course he was upset with my decision not to accept his proposal, but he told me he loved me, and I knew my feelings were mutual," Varya shared with fans.
"I said, 'Come to Russia again without cameras. Let's spend more time together. You can get along with my friends and my family.' And he said, 'I can't. I have to work. I have my custody battles. I have other court stuff.' Only then, I came up with a brilliant idea to surprise [him in America]."
During a May appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Geoffrey insisted he was totally shocked by Varya showing up on his doorstep and their reunion was not fake or staged at all.
"When Varya showed up again, it was kind of like, 'What the hell?! What do I do!?'" Geoffrey admitted.
ADVERTISEMENT
Geoffrey continued, "This was a complete surprise, 100 percent. I hear people say, 'Oh, this was so staged! This is so fake!' Completely, I was caught in the moment. You saw my [forced] grin on... I didn't know what to do!"
"It felt like my heart went down to my toes," Geoffrey added. "But it was completely in that moment, and Mary was still at my house from the night before, so [that was awkward]."
During that same appearance, Geoffrey also confirmed producers did not invite him to attend the Tell-All.
"I feel the network has bowed down to the pressure of a few thousand people as opposed to, you know, the 3.3 million people that watch the show, which is unfortunate," Geoffrey said.
"We're in a different time now with the whole 'Me Too' movement and whatever, so there's a lot of pressure to cower to the minority in wanting to make sure they're not making the wrong decision, you know?"
When Domenick asked whether there's anything Geoffrey would have liked to say or clear up at the Tell-All, the 90 Day Fiance star replied, "There's a lot on my mind, and I'm going to release my own Tell-All on my YouTube channel... I'm going to let it all be known there. We'll dish out and have several people on to explain a lot of the situations going on."
Katrina, who runs the @FraudedByTLC Instagram account and covers 90 Day Fiance online, recently appeared on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel and revealed Geoffrey was not invited to the Tell-All because of the news of several pending abuse charges against Geoffrey that emerged in January -- about a month before Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered on TLC.
Katrina also said of Varya's decision not to appear, "I do not know where [Varya]'s decision came from. I don't know if she was pressured. That could certainly be possible."
Based on the details of the charges Geoffrey is currently facing from a June 2019 incident, it wouldn't seem he and Varya are still together now.
Multiple women have made numerous accusations against Geoffrey -- who has been married four times -- over the years, but he is currently facing charges he attacked a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019.
Since Geoffrey was living with another girlfriend in June 2019 -- which is believed to be after he returned from visiting Varya overseas -- it is assumed his romance with Varya must have ended by then.
ADVERTISEMENT
In February, Geoffrey appeared in court in Tennessee and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
As far as the June 2019 incident goes, the alleged victim -- Geoffrey's then-girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman he lived with who has not been identified by name -- accused him of physically attacking her in the home they had shared, according to the Knox News Sentinel.
Geoffrey, however, insists his ex-girlfriend has made the allegations to sabotage his ongoing custody battle involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife (the couple is not formally divorced yet).
Geoffrey told Domenick he believes he will absolutely beat the charges and expects nothing less than to walk away fully exonerated.
According to the petition Geoffrey's ex-girlfriend filed when seeking an order of protection, Geoffrey "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," the Knox News Sentinel reported.
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled the ex-girlfriend's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
Geoffrey was reportedly arrested that night, and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
In addition, Geoffrey -- who also has an extensive prior criminal record -- is also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening the woman on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
On Katie's YouTube show, she asked Katrina why TLC still opted to keep Geoffrey and Varya in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season given reports of Geoffrey's most recent criminal charges surfaced a month before the season premiered in February.
"The reason is because his stuff was pending. A lot of the charges came out, like, they happened after he filmed, and so stuff was pending... up to the airdate," Katrina said.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I think TLC was hoping it would be resolved, because he had some court dates in that month before the show premiered, but they had way too much footage of him and way too many episodes that [were already edited and completed] already to want to take him out. So that ultimately I think was the decision that led them to keep him in."
However, Katrina said while TLC felt it would be too difficult to re-edit 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season to exclude Geoffrey and Varya, she noted the network has not included the couple on90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which is filmed and edited in a more timely manner and features former 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members offering commentary on Before the 90 Days' episodes.
"You will notice they are not on [90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk]," Katrina added. "So they left him on the show... but they are parting ways with him, or distancing themselves in other ways. I think that's how [TLC] is handling it."
Katie then asked Katrina to discuss whether Geoffrey has had new girlfriends since his romance with Varya, and Katrina noted the allegations against him from June 2019 were not made by Varya but rather a different woman who was his girlfriend at the time.
"[The allegations] occurred after his filming with Varya, and this person is someone he's been involved with..." Katrina began.
"For a very long time," Katie interjected.
"Yeah, so," Katrina replied.
"Did he have that going on when he went to go see Varya?" Katie questioned.
Katrina nodded her head and responded, "It appears that way... And he is not divorced."