'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' spoilers: Are David and Lana still together? Is Lana even real?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/10/2020
90 Day Fiance star David Murphey won't accept the belief Lana is scamming and using him on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, so what happened to their relationship? Is Lana a real person, and if so, are she and David still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if David and Lana are still together and if Lana is even real, as well as spoilers about 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4's reunion.]
David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and Lana, a 27-year-old blonde beauty from Ukraine, are one of the couples starring on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February on TLC.
David apparently fell for Lana when they met on a foreign dating website seven years prior to filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, and he shared that Lana was "aggressively interested" in him when they first exchanged messages.
However, since Lana doesn't speak any English, she forced David to communicate through a very expensive website chatroom, which cost David over $100,000 over the course of their relationship.
David was warned by his friends that Lana was a gold-digging scammer since she had stood him up on three prior occasions when David thought they were finally going to meet in person, but he believed their love was real and, in his mind, nothing was going to stop them from being together.
David said he and Lana had talked about marriage and living together in the United States, and so he picked out an engagement ring to propose with and flew about 8,000 miles and over 22 hours to Ukraine.
David waited at the train station in Odessa the next day because Lana said she had a 10-hour train ride from her hometown, but she never showed up.
"I can't believe this is happening again. This is the fourth time that I've come to Ukraine to meet Lana, and this is the fourth time it hasn't happened," David said in a confessional.
"This one is different. There is no excuse for this one. The others had excuses, and logical excuses -- she had a medical operation and one time her brother died."
David couldn't get in contact with Lana afterward, so he decided to take a dangerous drive to her alleged home address in Pavlohrad, which was on the outskirts of a war zone. Lana had given David this address when he wanted to book them a cruise the previous year.
Once David arrived at what he believed were Lana's stomping grounds, he went into various locations looking for the blonde beauty. David even showed Lana's photo to people working at a candy shop and flower shop.
David was finally able to communicate with Lana on the website around this time, and she agreed to meet up with him at a restaurant so they could continue on with their relationship and trying to obtain a K-1 visa.
However, David sat at the restaurant alone for what seemed like hours, and so he left disappointed again.
As a result, David headed straight to Lana's supposed apartment building and knocked on the door that matched her addressed. When a man answered the door, David quickly discovered Lana did not live in that unit or anywhere else in that complex.
"I want to say Lana has stood me up for the last time," David told the cameras.
"But I know if she just writes to me and suddenly invites me into a chat, that's it! That's all it takes and I'm hooked again. Everything inside me says I'm done with her, but I still love her, so I don't know what's going to happen. I have a lot of thinking to do."
Once David returned to the United States, he hired a private investigator to hopefully track Lana down and give him some information about the mysterious girl's whereabouts.
After doing some research, the private investigator warned David it seemed like he was being scammed because Lana was on several dating websites, sharing the same pictures of herself under different names.
David didn't like the private investigator's findings and insisted someone could have stolen Lana's pictures and used them, and so David accused the PI of making stuff up. David grew very irritated, angry and defensive.
"He doesn't know her, as I do... I'm not giving up until I actually get to meet her... I have to find out from her the real truth," David said in a confessional during the latest episode.
So did David find out the truth about Lana? Is she real? And is the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple still together and possibly engaged?
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via Skype, during the first weekend of May.
The @FraudedByTLC Instagram account, which is run by a woman named Katrina, also has a podcast called The Fraudcast, which she co-hosts with Hanekawa Dravon, the ex-wife of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 star Benjamin Taylor.
What's unusual, however, is that Lana doesn't make any money off the dating website David uses to communicate with her, prompting questions of why she even bothers talking to David. One might say she's looking to come to America, but at the same time, Lana never met up with David to get the ball rolling on that.
"What is her gain in stringing him along?" Hanekawa questioned.
Hanekawa pointed out, however, David recently admitted on social media he and Lana were off and on throughout their seven years together, and sometimes they were just friends.
"You can see he gets messages from other women," Katrina agreed.
"He's not putting all of his eggs in one basket," Hanekawa said.
Katrina suggested maybe Lana is enjoying her friendship with David and "that's the payoff she's getting," unlike how her conversations with be with other American men, who could be aggressive or focused on the physical.
"Maybe [David] is providing more of an intellectual conversation, or a more actual conversation," Katrina noted, later adding. "She doesn't have to pay to chat, so it's no loss for her... She also lives in a very remote area of Ukraine."
Later in the podcast, Katrina revealed the same show producer that filmed David's trip to Ukraine also filmed 90 Day FianceSeason 7 star Mike Youngquist's trip to visit Natalie Mordovtseva in Ukraine -- and hinted that the producer may also have filmed footage with Lana after David left the country and returned to America.
"And there's some other filming that happens after David leaves [Ukraine]. I'm just going to leave that," Katrina said, hinting the producer stuck around and filmed Lana after David left Ukraine.
"I feel like [if viewers see and meet Lana] it won't have the same 'wow' impact like the day the world stopped turning when we saw [Caesar Mack's Maria]."
Katrina also appeared on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel on Thursday and revealed additional details about David and Lana.
Katie asked Katrina whether David actually appeared on the Tell-All when it taped.
"David is there. Lana is not at the Tell-All, but we do get to see a package of David and Lana that I am not at liberty to reveal yet. We'll just say that," Katrina teased.
Katie recalled David insisting Lana is a real person and he's had video conversations with her. David has therefore blamed TLC's editing of the show for making him look foolish and making Lana seem like a scammer.
"We believe [David] and that's because our independent investigations have shown that to be true," Katrina said.
"What we know, like when David went to the candy store looking for Lana, we know that candy store is an hour-and-a-half from where she lives, and she doesn't have a car. So if she pops in regularly to a candy shop, that's not going to be it. And then there are no other candy shops near where she lives. So we know that is fake. We believe the producer [made that] a storyline... and same thing with the restaurant."
Katie pointed out there seems to be a scam happening regardless, and Katrina agreed, "There is something going on, but I don't know what it is."
Katrina reiterated how the women do not make any cash from communicating with guys on the particular website David has been using.
"Does he send her money?" Katie asked.
"Not that I'm aware of, no," Katrina noted. "But what we know is that Lana is a real person. I can tell you that. That she is a real person. And what TLC filmed this season for him is, I believe, we believe, much of it to be fake."
She continued, "We've been able to prove some of it is fake, and so we have been led to believe some of the other stuff is fake as well or embellished... There is going to be some more coming out on them that I am not at liberty to discuss yet."
The day after Katrina's appearance on Katie's YouTube channel, nearly an hour of raw footage from90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4's reunion show leaked online via @mommy_says_bad_words, an Instagram Meme account.
The grainy, low-quality footage -- which was posted as a series of thirteen videos on May 8, but later deleted -- includes a five-minute video package that features Lana introducing herself to 90 Day Fiance viewers and being interviewed by the show's producers.
David also reveals he is now "engaged" to Lana!
In addition, another leaked reunion video revealed David now considers himself to be engaged to Lana!
"But she doesn't want to leave the website yet," David says in a reunion show videochat with host Shaun Robinson and his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 co-stars Ed and Yolanda. "Those are her friends."
"David, you're not engaged," Ed says. "You're not engaged!"
"That doesn't raise a red flag?" Yolanda asks. "That doesn't bother you, that she doesn't want to leave the website?"
"An engagement is a proposal and an acceptance," David replies.
"She's not engaged, David. She's not engaged to you," Ed insists. "FYI... she's not engaged to you. She's not! I'm sorry. And you're a fool if you think she is!"
The threesome then appear to argue about the fact that Lana is continuing to use the dating website despite her "engagement" to David.
"If she agreed to leave the website -- you're the one... all the money that you're invested in her, what has she invested in you? Nothing," Ed continues. "Nothing."
"And then she's still on the website," Yolanda interjects.
"Ed... it's very rare for a girl -- it's very rare for any of these girls, and I know hundreds of girls that have gotten married here that are here in this country right now, people that I know that got married this way," David replies. "
"They do not leave the websites instantly," David continues. "They leave the websites usually when they leave the country."
"Okay, you're not engaged," Ed reiterates. "You're not engaged."