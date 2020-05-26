Like90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' first three seasons, the fourth season has followed Americans who started online romantic relationships with overseas partners traveling overseas hoping to get engaged to someone they've never met in person and then hopefully begin the K-1 Visa immigration process.
Along the way, they've encountered challenges that include large age gaps, language barriers, cultural issues, and questionable pasts.
The couples who appeared on Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season were David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Ed, a 54-year-old San Diego, CA; Avery Warner, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA, and Ash Naeck, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia; Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, and Varya, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia; Stephanie, a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY; Lisa, a 52-year-old from York, PA, and Usman, a 30-year-old from Kaduna, Nigeria; and Darcey Silva, a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT.
Erika Owens, a 24 year-old from Port Augusta, Australia; Tom Brooks, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, United Kingdom; Rosemarie Vega, a 23-year-old from Caloocan, Philippines; and Yolanda Leak, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, did not appear in the episode.
And viewers are led to believe Yolanda's boyfriend Williams, a 40-year-old from England, is a scammer.
Below is what was shown on the latest episode of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
GEOFFREY AND VARYA
When Varya saw Mary, Varya asked, "Who are you?"
And then Mary turned to Geoffrey and questioned, "Why is she here?"
"What is she doing here?!" Varya countered.
Mary told Varya that she was "in the wrong," but Varya refused to talk to Mary and said she had followed her heart to the United States. Geoffrey said he hadn't talked to Varya in weeks since returning home from Russia, so he was shocked to see her.
Geoffrey welcomed Varya into his house, and he said it was "absolutely crazy" to see her again and he wasn't ready for that. Geoffrey said the situation was not fair to Mary because it was not her fault, especially since he had promised his relationship with Varya was over with.
Varya asked Geoffrey to speak outside alone because Mary "irritated" her, and the girls essentially had it out for each other at the front door.
"The only thing irritating here is you being here, showing up on the doorstep!" Mary argued.
Varya yelled at Mary in Russian, and Varya asked to speak with Geoffrey in private.
Mary started to cry, saying she felt embarrassed and "extremely foolish."
When Geoffrey and Varya got a moment alone, Geoffrey told her that he had no idea she was coming, and Varya seemed hurt that her appearance was "a bad surprise" although she had traveled to show her "serious intentions."
Varya couldn't believe Geoffrey was with another woman in his house in the morning, saying it hurt her that he moved on so quickly and didn't tell her that he had entered a new relationship.
Geoffrey explained that Mary was there for her after their breakup, and then Varya called Mary "a b-tch."
When Mary came outside, she called Varya "disrespectful" and told Geoffrey that she didn't understand why Varya was at his house.
"My place is here. Your place is there. So go!" Varya snipped at Mary.
Mary went back into Geoffrey's house and Varya snapped at her, "Leave your panties there?" Varya said Geoffrey had never told her that he had moved on in all of their text exchanges.
"I wanted to do a surprise for you... I came here to say that I love you," Varya told Geoffrey.
Mary complained about how Geoffrey didn't defend her or kick Varya out, saying she felt "duped" and "betrayed."
"Like, what the actual f-ck are you doing?!" Mary vented in a confessional.
After Mary drove off, Geoffrey allowed Varya to enter his home. He said their relationship had "completely fallen off" and he felt "very, very bad" for Mary because she was completely innocent in the situation.
Geoffrey didn't understand why Varya hadn't communicated her plans to travel with him, but she was apparently scared he was going to reject her and turn her down.
Geoffrey admitted he and Mary were "moving in the direction" of a relationship, and so Varya essentially asked him to make a decision and make up his mind. Geoffrey admitted he hadn't fallen out of love with Varya yet and he was in a tough situation.
"She's the one that said 'no' to me. She's the one who turned my proposal down. And now she's done a complete 180 on her feelings. It's hard for me to know or not whether it's genuine," Geoffrey told the cameras.
Varya revealed she'd be staying in the United States for two weeks and "had" a hotel. She had been hoping Geoffrey would invite her to stay, but Geoffrey acknowledged he wasn't ready to just jump right back into their relationship the way it was before.
Geoffrey said he had a lot of emotions running through his head and didn't know what to do. Varya said from her side of things, she and Geoffrey had never stopped communicating.
"I don't want to lose you," Varya told Geoffrey. "I'm not going to surrender. I'm not going to give him to [Mary]. I love him. He said he loves me still. So, I will try my best to get him back."
Feelings had been hurt and Geoffrey said he had a lot to process, but he decided to take Varya to a friendly gathering that Mary was also supposed to attend. Geoffrey had agreed to allow Varya to stay with him for two weeks.
Geoffrey explained Varya and Mary had gotten to a tiff upon Varya's arrival, and his friends were quiet and wary. Geoffrey's friend Mark seemed to believe Mary was the right woman for him and had been there for him all along.
Varya explained her romance with Geoffrey just went too fast for her to be comfortable accepting a marriage proposal, and she admitted to feeling uncomfortable at the outing, especially since the people were Mary's friends as well.
Geoffrey's friends Mark and Jessica told Varya that Mary's a great person who really cared for Geoffrey, but Varya said spouses should be each other's best friend, which only seemed to validate what Geoffrey's pals were saying.
Geoffrey said his relationship with Mary had been "good" and so he had a tough decision to make. Suddenly, Mary showed up at the bar, and Varya couldn't believe it.
"If she wants a war, she will get a war," Varya noted.
DAVID AND LANA
David took Lana on their first official date to a restaurant, and they communicated through a language-translation app. David found speaking to Lana easier than he had predicted or anticipated, but he told Lana she could receive all the English lessons she would like.
Lana said it was really great to meet David in real life but they needed to get to know each other better in order to determine whether they'd have a real connection or spark.
David gifted Lana a box of chocolates, and then she told the cameras she liked "getting gifts and money from David." But when a producer asked Lana how much money David given her up to that point, she said, "Can we skip this question?"
David told Lana that he loved looking into her eyes, and he said he was "over the moon" to be with her. David said he had been willing to do anything to meet her, including traveling to her alleged home address, which turned out to be wrong.
Lana explained she had given David a fake address because she didn't think it would be safe to give that out to a man she had never met before. She thought it was "insane" a man would be willing to knock on someone's front door looking for her.
"I have something to tell you. I hired a private investigator to find you," David shared.
Lana didn't understand why David would do that when they had spent so many years talking online, but David assured her the past didn't matter and their future started now.
However, Lana admitted she wanted to go home, and David said things got quiet. David was concerned he had blown his relationship at the first meeting.
Although Lana had ended their first date early, she agreed to go out with David again. David didn't have Lana's phone number since she doesn't speak English, but he planned to document their next meeting and take photos so he could apply for her K-1 visa.
Lana apparently told David that she only wanted "a few-day meeting" because of how busy she was, but he said he wanted more time in order to verify she's the woman for him.
Lana said she was upset David had hired a private investigator, but at the same time, she understood why he felt desperate since she had stood him up on multiple occasions.
David then took some pictures with Lana and the pair went bowling, but David complained she wasn't showing him much affection. David therefore made a bet -- if he bowled a strike, he would get a kiss. Lana agreed to the bet, but she told the cameras it was still a little early for a kiss on the lips.
David told the cameras he was a professional bowler back in his twenties, so he was confident he'd bowl a strike. The pair apparently had fun together, but David fell short of knocking all the pins down in a single turn.
"Maybe I'll get the kiss just because I came all the way here?" David asked Lana.
"No," she replied with a laugh.
But in the end, David finally bowled a strike and got a little kiss on the lips.
"I know David wants more physical closeness, but I think we need to spend more time together to see if I want this or not. Of course I want to go to America, but time will tell," Lana said in a confessional.
Later that night, the couple did some sightseeing and enjoyed a romantic dinner out together. David wanted to show Lana his romantic side and also talk about the potential of getting engaged. Lana gushed to the cameras she felt "warm" with David.
David and Lana hugged at the table, and then David brought up the idea of getting engaged before her trip to the United States because of the K-1 visa.
David asked Lana what she needed from him in order to determine he's "The One" for her, and Lana said she needed more time but could hopefully give him an answer before his trip home.
David then asked Lana to join him in his hotel room that night, but she responded by saying, "I think it's a bit early for that."
A producer asked Lana how she would respond if David popped the question, and she admitted she wasn't sure because although they had communicated for seven years, they had only spent two days with each other in person.
David hoped Lana would open up and show him the affection he needed in order to propose marriage.
STEPHANIE AND ERIKA
Stephanie said her trip ended in the worst way possible and her relationship with Erika was officially over. Stephanie said she was sad and disappointed, adding she and Erika had spoken or texted since their last meeting.
Stephanie wasn't sure what she was going to tell her mother once she got home, and she said she wasn't looking forward to "bottling up" her emotions and experience in Australia since she had yet to come out as bisexual.
"I can't believe this is where we are now. I was hoping she would show up at the airport just to say goodbye and give me a hug. I would say, 'I'm so sorry for the way things ended," Stephanie said.
She added, "I don't regret coming here; that's the risk you take in every relationship. I took a huge risk and I learned a lot about myself, and I will always have a piece of Erika in my heart. I hope one day we can talk.'"
By the time Stephanie got home in the United States, she and Erika had apparently removed each other from their respective social media accounts. Stephanie was clearly upset, but she was just happy to be reunited with her mother and two dogs.
Stephanie told her mother that she had a good trip, but she wasn't sure when to come out to her mother as bisexual. Stephanie wished she could be open with her mom about the emotional experience she had just went through.
Stephanie skimmed over details of her trip on the way home and admitted she and Erika had fought one night during her trip. Stephanie just said Erika probably thought she was a different person given her online persona and appearance on social media.
Stephanie's mother could tell something was not right, so Stephanie hoped to open up and be vulnerable soon.
"If I keep bottling it up, I am going to explode," Stephanie said in a confessional.
LISA AND USMAN
Lisa said she was "done" with Usman and left him alone in their hotel room. It was the day before their wedding, and Lisa was apparently upset because Usman had yet to propose to her.
However, Usman told the cameras the only reason he hadn't proposed the previous night was because they had fought over a girl messaging him on Facebook and Lisa was "so angry."
Usman said he wanted to pop the question at the right time and knew time was running out because his family was about to arrive for their wedding. However, Usman acknowledged he wanted to be on good terms with Lisa when getting engaged.
Lisa said she had done everything to "blend in" to Usman's culture but he was doing very little to blend into her American culture.
Lisa was then shown speaking to Usman in private, telling him that it was going to look like she's pregnant or he just wants a Green Card since they'd be getting married before an official engagement.
Lisa expected Usman would have proposed already, but Usman promised her, "I love you," and hugged her.
Usman didn't want Lisa to be mad at him right before their wedding, so he decided to pop the question once they returned to their hotel room.
Lisa came out of the bathroom in their room to find Usman down on one knee.
"Will you marry me Lisa? With peace, with happiness?" Usman asked.
"If we can blend our cultures together, then yes," Lisa replied.
Usman hoped he had done it right, and he clearly did because Lisa cried tears of joy and told the cameras, "It was everything I ever wanted... It touched me. It's something I'll remember until the day I die. He's my everything and I am ready to marry this man tomorrow."
Lisa later met Usman's brother Faruq, who had traveled seven hours with his young daughter to witness his brother's wedding. Lisa prayed with Usman's family in a hotel room and participated in a cleansing ritual, just 24 hours before their wedding day.
Lisa got a chance to talk to and get to know Usman's relatives, and she said it meant a lot to her to have them attend her wedding. Lisa asked Usman's two older brothers for their thoughts on her issues with her fiancee.
Lisa wanted to ask questions about Usman's "stubborn" behavior, but Usman told Lisa it wasn't the appropriate time to bring any of that up. Usman said he was "offended" and didn't want to give his family any reason not to support his marriage.
"I will not let anybody tell me what to do," Usman told his brothers. "Controlling me, that is what I will not tolerate."
Usman's brothers advised Lisa to "minimize" the time she needed to spend with Usman because she couldn't expect her future husband to be with her from morning until night. The men thought wives were supposed to follow their husbands.
The conversation became tense and then Lisa stormed away from the gathering and said she was "done." Usman's brothers could tell there problems, and Usman said Lisa behaved very poorly in front of his family.
"At this point, I don't know if there will be a wedding tomorrow," Usman told the cameras.
AVERY AND ASH
It was Avery's last day in Australia with Ash, and she said she had a lot of mixed emotions.
Avery told the cameras she felt like she had been in "relationship boot camp" for the last several weeks because of all the challenges she and Ash had to overcome and the emotions they had gone through.
Avery told Ash that he may not be able to move to the United States until five years down the road so they must promise to be loyal and dedicated to each other while his son Taj grows and gets older.
Ash told Avery that he wanted to move forward with Avery and build something together. He said he missed Avery already and was dreading being away from her. With that being said, Ash said he wanted to marry Avery but wasn't ready to propose.
Ash said he'd like to spend a few months with her in the United States and meet her family before proposing marriage, and Avery agreed it was important for Ash to see her life before committing to her as a husband and the child she raises as a father.
"We still have a lot to work through. I feel good knowing that we're on the same page," Avery told the cameras.
Ash explained he was trying to obtain a visa so he could travel to America.
"I am from a small island called Mauritius next to Madagascar. It's harder to get a visa under the passport I have now, a Mauritian passport, so I need to get the Australian passport to be able to actually get a Tourist Visa to get to the states," Ash explained in a confessional.
Ash said he had applied two months ago but it could take up a year to receive the Tourist Visa. Ash told Avery that he'd just be waiting for a letter in the mail with limited information available to him in the meantime.
Avery admitted she was going to worry about Ash receiving his passport, and so she asked him to keep her updated on every step along the way. Ash was trying to be honest and clear about the way things were going to work, and Avery said they could only hope for the best.
Ash then dropped Avery off at the airport, and they both appeared devastated. The pair obviously wished they could be together, and Avery feared things were going to be very hard for them going forward.
"I don't want to wait nine months to see you again. It's my priority to get my passport and come see you... I am not taking this lightly, and I think you know that," Ash told Avery.
Ash said he didn't want to let go of a woman he had just connected with so deeply, but he knew Taj had to get older before he could move to the United States.
Ash cried with Avery walked away from him to board her flight, and Avery said she was hurting as well but truly believed their unique connection would flourish and last.
"The love that we have can literally conquer anything," Avery insisted.
ED
Ed was shown flying back to the United States, where his mother and dog waited for him at the airport. Ed told his mother that his trip was "fun, exciting and crazy," but "Rose is out. No Rose. No Rose."
Ed teared up when revealing the bad news, and his mother promised her son that the pain would pass. Ed's mother was upset the situation didn't work out for him, but she confessed to having many doubts about the romance from the beginning.
Ed just didn't want to have more kids, which upset Rose, and Ed explained to his mother that Rose would "clam up" every time he asked her about her past. Ed said by the end of the trip, it was too much for Rose and she had lost trust in him.
"I had the best chance at love, but I screwed it up. Right now, what I want more than anything, is to pick up my heart and move on. But there's a big part of me that still hopes Rose might talk to me again," Ed told the cameras.
DARCEY
It had been a couple of weeks since Darcey last saw Tom, and she said it had been difficult to move on. However, Darcey was ready to "start fresh" and have some fun with her twin sister Stacey Silva.
Darcey wanted to rid herself of bad energy and negativity, and she insisted she'd "never go back" to Tom. Darcey said she needed to learn from her mistakes and bad decisions and it was time to focus on her family.
Darcey missed her big brother and wished he was still around to protect her. Their brother, Michael, passed away from a rare form of cancer at age 27 after being diagnosed at age 24.
The twin sisters then visited Michael's grave and put flowers on it. Darcey knew Michael would want happiness, health and true love for her, adding that he was "a real man" who was loyal and "loved being in love."
Darcey gained a new sense of hope and told the cameras everything was going to be okay.