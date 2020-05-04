Like90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' first three seasons, the fourth season follows Americans who started online romantic relationships with overseas partners as they travel overseas hoping to get engaged to someone they've never met in person and then begin the K-1 Visa immigration process.
Along the way, they've encountered challenges that include large age gaps, language barriers, cultural issues, and questionable pasts.
Couples who appeared on Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season were David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; Yolanda, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; Lisa, a 52-year-old from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy," a 30-year-old from Kaduna, Nigeria; Ed, a 54-year-old San Diego, CA, and Rosemarie, a 23-year-old from Caloocan, Philippines; Avery, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA, and Ash, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia; Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, and Varya, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia; Stephanie Matto, a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY, and Erika, a 24 year-old from Port Augusta, Australia; and Darcey Silva, a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT, and Tom Brooks, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, United Kingdom.
At this point in the season, viewers are led to believe Yolanda's boyfriend Williams, a 40-year-old from England, and David's girlfriend Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine, are scammers.
Below is what was shown on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
LISA AND USMAN
Lisa was willing to blend "somewhat" into Usman's culture, but she wasn't about to be obedient and submissive to her fiance. Lisa was tired of Usman complaining and bickering with her about wanting to be in control and the dominant one in their relationship, so she said she was over it and walked away.
"I'm not going to be an Armenian wife," Lisa told the cameras, adding that she'd never resemble the typical Nigerian woman.
Usman feared his differences from Lisa were so big that they'd ruin their relationship; however, he said he still loved Lisa and wanted to be with her.
Lisa explained to Usman that she's an independent woman who's been taking care of her own life for many years and they must find "common ground" because they're blending two very different people, cultures and backgrounds.
"If I'm going to marry Usman... I'm going to walk right beside him, not behind him. Usman needs to understand that before we're married," Lisa said in a confessional.
Lisa's trip to Nigeria was almost over, so she and Usman were headed back to the Abuja, the destination where they planned to get married.
Although Lisa would have loved to have a traditional Hausa wedding, she said they were out of time since it took so much longer than expected to receive a blessing from Usman's mother.
The couple was therefore going to have a courthouse ceremony.
Lisa and Usman then arrived at a government office, but the marriage registry was not what Lisa had expected. The place appeared messy and broken down.
A magistrate told Lisa and Usman they needed to file a marriage notice that would be posted on a bulletin board outside. Since Lisa had been married and divorced before, the magistrate said he needed a copy of Lisa's divorce document from five years ago -- which was back in the United States.
The magistrate said he needed a printed copy of Lisa's divorce document, and so she and Usman immediately panicked and appeared deflated. Usman apparently never did his research, and so the magistrate said he could not marry the pair.
Usman wondered if Lisa could be mailed the document, but she said it's never that simple.
Usman said he was very concerned about not getting married during Lisa's stay in Nigeria because that would affect him moving to the United States. Lisa was angry at Usman for not finding this out beforehand, but Usman didn't appreciate her yelling at him.
Usman apologized to Lisa for dropping the ball, and then she told the cameras she needed to figure out how to get her divorce decree from the United States to Abuja in less than three days.
"I bent over backwards to make sure this wedding happens, and now it might not happen. I feel like I am in a nightmare," Lisa griped.
ED AND ROSEMARIE
Ed finally trusted Rose 100 percent, and he said he was falling more and more in love with her every day. But Ed had yet to tell Rose that he didn't want to have more children.
Rose said she was in love with Ed and looked forward to her future with him, but then Ed dropped the bomb on her about his planned vasectomy.
"I've raised a daughter. She's 29 and it was a wonderful experience, but having more kids is not something you want. In fact, before I came to see you in the Philippines, I had scheduled two appointments to have an operation. It's called a vasectomy," Ed admitted.
"It prevents me from getting you pregnant," he added.
Rose was upset Ed didn't tell her sooner because she said having two more children was her "dream," Rose said she felt "very, very, very sad" and hoped Ed would think about this decision with time. Ed, however, was certain he didn't want more kids.
Ed promised Rose a great life, although he's not rich, but said he only had enough money for her and for Prince. Ed asked Rose if she still loved him, but she replied, "I need more time to think about this."
Rose appeared very upset and confused, and Ed just had to wait for Rose to come to a conclusion about whether she'd want to stay together.
When Ed woke up in his hotel the next morning, Rose was nowhere to be found, and so he was feeling very confused and sad.
Ed said he traveled to the Philippines to determine whether Rose was the person whom he wanted to be with long-term, but now he said the tables were turned because Rose had to figure out if she wanted to stay with him under the circumstances they'd never have children together.
When Rose finally showed up, she blasted Ed for not telling her about his vasectomy sooner, and Ed apologized for not being more truthful sooner. Ed explained he had wanted them to get to know each other to find out whether they're compatible before talking about kids.
"I know who you are, I think. You are a person who lied to me about height, right? Then you want to give me an STD test, right? And about mouthwash... I have an ulcer. So I'm disappointed because you always embarrassed me," Rose said.
"And about my sister, I think you think me and my sister are the same and you think that I want your money and not you. You make me feel like a little bit of a person, and I think you not love me. I'm done."
STEPHANIE AND ERIKA
Stephanie had been in Australia for about a week, and Erika said they were in "a good place."
Erika was ready to introduce Stephanie to her parents, but she was nervous because she planned to come out as bisexual that night. Although Stephanie and Erika had to work through issues, Erika still envisioned a future with Stephanie and a serious future.
Erika admitted to Stephanie her parents were unsuspecting, so it was important to Erika to have her girlfriend by her side through this difficult step in life.
"You could have the coolest parents in the world and they might just not be okay with it. You never know. It's hard to not know how exactly they're going to react," Erika told the cameras.
On the way to Erika's parents' house, Erika was seemingly getting more and more nervous. She even suggested she may not tell her parents if she ended up getting "weird vibes" from them.
If Erika backed down from being open with her parents, Stephanie said she didn't know what that meant for the future of their relationship.
Erika's family had Chinese food for dinner, and Stephanie was given a warm welcome into their home. Simon and Jayne, Erika's parents, understood the girls were just close friends.
Stephanie shared with Erika's parents what they had done during her stay in Australia, and Erika said she was having a great time.
Erika then opened up to her parents at the dinner table and revealed, "Steph is actually here as my partner. I'm bisexual."
Erika's parents appeared surprised, and then her father said, "Do you want some more fried rice? Okay! Alright!" Erika's mother said it wasn't a big deal "at all" as long as Erika was happy, and her parents were wonderful and supportive.
Erika said she was "extremely proud" of her parents for taking the news so well, and she called it an "amazing" moment in her life.
"I'm sorry, Erika, but moms always know," Jayne admitted, adding that she always thought there was more to her bright, colorful daughter. "Whatever she is, it doesn't matter, as long as she's happy."
Stephanie called Erika's parents "so cool," and said she wasn't ready to come out herself yet. Simon told Stephanie not to feel any pressure and come out on her own time.
Stephanie wasn't sure her mother would react much differently than Erika's parents, and so that scared her.
Stephanie then revealed Erika might possibly move to New York, and Erika's parents even appeared okay with that. Simon gave Stephanie a big hug, and Jayne embraced her daughter so tightly in tears -- before embracing both girls in her arms.
Simon knew one of the girls would have to sacrifice in order to make their relationship work, and Jayne told the cameras she would be okay with her daughter moving as long as it made Erika happy.
YOLANDA AND WILLIAMS
Yolanda's children Karra and Damante conducted a reverse-image search of one of Williams' photos online in attempt to find out the truth about Yolanda's boyfriend, and they found a bunch of stock photos of the same guy.
"These pictures are everywhere online," Damante pointed out.
Yolanda discovered Williams had been using someone else's photo in his exchanges with her, but even after coming to that realization, Yolanda asked her kids to search on more photos because she was in disbelief.
Another one of Williams' muscular photos then turned up as a stock photo, and Yolanda vented, "Oh man." She asked if it could just be a coincidence, but her children assured her, "No."
"Who have I been talking to this whole time?" Yolanda asked.
"It's definitely a catfish," Karra replied. "Somebody uses somebody else's photos. It's looking like Williams is faking who [he] is. This person clearly is not who you think [he] is."
Yolanda finally had the proof she needed to determine she was being scammed, and Damante asked her mother to cut ties and move on. Karra reminded her mother that she's a beautiful woman and there are plenty of fish in the sea out there.
Yolanda, however, said she still wanted to talk to Williams. Yolanda said she had real conversations with Williams on the phone and via text, and so she just couldn't believe it.
"I feel like the truth is somewhere in the middle, and I'll get to it. I'll definitely get it to," Yolanda said in a confessional.
Karra said her mother was in denial and she might have to hire a private investigator to get to the bottom of this, but Yolanda wanted to give Williams a chance to talk to her and come clean.
Yolanda acknowledged this may not be the face of the man she had fallen in love with and she wasn't sure how she was going to cope with that. Yolanda then set out for answers.
AVERY AND ASH
Avery and Ash were still in an argument after Avery listened to him say "some pretty sexist things" at his relationship seminar for single women.
Ash walked away from Avery in frustration because she wasn't supporting or understanding him, but then he returned in order to talk things out. Ash told the cameras that Avery tried to "strip [him] down" and he'd never do that to her.
Ash told Avery that he felt she was attacking him repeatedly and she could be patronizing at times. He asked Avery if he made her feel like a woman and if he made her happy. and she said, "Yes."
But Avery didn't like how Ash responded to her hard questions, and she said the only reason they were happy was because she had been avoiding all of those difficult questions in order to avoid conflict as well as Ash getting defensive.
Avery insisted she was just trying to get to know Ash, and so he apologized and said it was his fault. Ash said he didn't know what more he could do for Avery, and she said, "I don't know."
Ash tried to hold Avery's hand, but she pulled it away and told him not to touch her. Avery didn't have clarity on how Ash viewed gender roles, and so she wasn't sure whether they could move forward in their relationship.
Avery said she and Ash continued to argue after their seminar, right into the following morning. Ash said he failed to communicate properly at the seminar but Avery held onto his "sexist" comments like a pitbull and wouldn't let go.
"I'm realizing she didn't have my back at all, and it actually really breaks my heart," Ash told the cameras in tears. "Just thinking about it really breaks my heart."
Ash then called Avery "a very hard person" and "very heartless." He said Avery hurts people very deeply, but Avery wanted more of an explanation.
Ash said it seemed like Avery enjoyed hurting him and her reaction to his seminar -- when his ego had already been bruised -- concerned him. Ash felt like a dog that had been kicked, but Avery also apparently felt attacked just because she didn't agree with what he had to say.
"He's now trying to deflect the situation on me," Avery said in a confessional.
Ash told Avery that she didn't feel his pain and instead squashed him like an ant. Avery said she wasn't going to deal with this anymore, and then she pointed out, "I'm done."
Ash therefore determined he couldn't spend the rest of his life with someone who "doesn't care." Avery said she had never seen this side of Ash and he was being "emotionally irrational."
"Right now, I don't know if I want to move forward with his relationship," Avery said.
DAVID AND LANA
David had returned to his hometown in Las Vegas and never got to meet Lana. He had been hoping to come back to America as an engaged man, so he admitted the series of events in Ukraine had been "painful."
David told his friend Jim at the airport he felt "emotionally spent" following so many ups and downs from his trip. David revealed Lana had given him a false address, and Jim said he felt sorry for David because his relationship was never real.
"She lied to me," David told Jim once they arrived at David's house.
"But after thinking about it, I still want closure -- because I'm still thinking about her. I'm still thinking about the whole time we were together. I want to know what she's thinking and what led up to this."
David wondered if Lana had bailed on him because she's shy, so he still seemed to be considering a future with her. David therefore determined he should hire a private investigator in order to have his questions answered.
Jim told David that Lana is "fake" and added, "I don't think you'll ever get closure -- you won't -- if she's not real."
David insisted Lana was real because he had a relationship with this woman for years, but Jim felt otherwise. Jim said David was going to continue to get hurt and he needed to wake up. Jim wished David luck with the private investigator, but he said no one wanted to see David go down this path.
"I'm hoping the investigator will validate that Lana is who I think she is," David said. "Because I don't know if I'm ready to find out if my truth is not THE truth."
After some time elapsed, David called the private investigator he had hired to track down Lana, and his friend Victoria was prepared to translate.
David asked if there was any news or updates on his case about Lana, and he said he truly believes this is a scam because when he checked all the data and connections, they found out this girl has several dating accounts.
"She has many accounts with different names," Victoria told David.
"No, she doesn't," David said.
"Oh yes, she does," Victoria warned him. "And she has communicated with many other men under different names... She's using the same picture with different names."
David insisted someone could have stolen Lana's pictures and used them and so the private investigator may have stumbled across "fake sites." Victoria told David that he was lying to himself, but David said he was the one who knew Lana.
David accused the private investigator of making stuff up, and he became irritated, angry and defensive. Victoria could tell David didn't want to believe any of this, but she was certain that Lana is a scammer.
Victoria explained this is very common for women in Ukraine, who use men for their source of income. Victoria asked David to count his losses and start a new life.
David told Victoria that he was absolutely not being scammed after seven years in a relationship with Lana and he didn't trust anything the private investigator had to say.
"He doesn't know her, as I do... I'm not giving up until I actually get to meet her... I have to find out from her the real truth," David said in a confessional.
DARCEY AND TOM
Darcey said Tom was out of her life for good now and she was okay it was over. She said their breakup was "for the best," and with that being said, Darcey mailed back the key Tom had given her -- which had symbolized the key to his heart and a hopeful future.
Darcey told the cameras she was starting over and would never let herself get treated like this again. Darcey acknowledged she was tired of receiving "empty promises" from men.
Meanwhile, Tom was back in New York feeling "quite calm." He claimed there are two Darceys -- one loving, sweet and nurturing woman and one Darcey he didn't think anyone could handle. Tom predicted he'd never see Darcey again, and so he said he was ready to focus on his own future.
Tom then went to a bar and called a woman he called "baby." He told the woman that she looked beautiful. Tom was FaceTiming with Shannon, a blonde from Toronto, Canada, whom he had met in Milan three weeks prior at Fashion Week.
"There was a spark there. I went back to the U.K. for a few days and then I visited her in Canada and I hid it from Darcey. I left the situation with Shannon open, and now that Darcey and I are over, I can pursue something with Shannon without guilt," Tom told the cameras.
Tom told Shannon his trip to New York was painful because he had to reach out to Darcey. Tom called the meeting "an absolutely trainwreck."
Shannon asked Tom if he felt any emotions toward Darcey upon seeing her again, and Tom replied, "I felt sorry for her... I would be happy if I never have to speak to her ever again. You make me realize that life is going to be better."
However, Tom dodged Shannon's question about whether he felt any romantic feelings for Darcey after seeing her again.
Shannon felt excited Tom had finally received clarity and closure, and he said he looked forward to where their journey could go together. Tom suggested he should fly back to Toronto in a couple of days so they could spend more time together.
Tom said his failed relationship with Darcey made him realize that Shannon was everything he wanted in a partner.
GEOFFREY AND VARYA
Geoffrey and Varya were camping in Siberia, and they were about to spend the day alone after Igor left them alone. Varya had a fun time with the guys, and Geoffrey noted his girlfriend seemed more relaxed and comfortable with him.
Since the pair only had a few days left together, Varya wanted to show her man something special.
Varya took Geoffrey to banya, a Russian tradition in which one strips down naked, enters a steam room, and is whipped with bushes. Afterward, the couple jumped into a lake.
Although they had a great time together, Geoffrey didn't really know where he stood with Varya. He wanted to hear that she still saw a future for them.
"It's like the biggest adventure in my life," Varya noted to Geoffrey. "I still feel uncomfortable [about your past]."
Varya appreciated that Geoffrey had wanted to be honest with him, but her mother and brother now disapproved of her relationship and so Varya had a big decision to make. Geoffrey understood he came with a lot of baggage, but he asked Varya to view them as two old people sitting in rocking chairs on a porch.
"I came here with the intention of either proposing to you or not proposing to you," Geoffrey said.
"And I'm on the way of thinking about that," Varya replied.
Geoffrey insisted they'd be unstoppable as long as they could work as a team and as partners. Varya said, however, Geoffrey seemed closed off sometimes and she struggled to read his thoughts.
Varya noted she was looking for her soul mate and Geoffrey was kind, caring and sweet.
Varya also felt chemistry with him, but Varya was left asking herself, "Is he The One? Am I ready for the next step? With Geoffrey leaving in a few days, I have to decide fairly soon."
After the camping trip, Geoffrey and Varya booked a hotel room in Siberia, and Geoffrey called it very romantic.
Geoffrey then asked Varya to sit down with him on a bench, and he told the cameras he knew after this trip he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Varya.
Geoffrey therefore told Varya that she had accepted him for who he is and they had an amazing adventure together. Geoffrey told Varya that she made him a better person and he had learned a lot from her.
"We've grown close, so much closer. I think we've really kind of brought our lives together, and I guess what I'm trying to get to is I want to continue this adventure with you," Geoffrey said before getting down on one knee and presenting Varya with a ring.
"I don't want it to stop. Will you marry me?"
The episode, however, ended on a cliffhanger before Varya could share her response.