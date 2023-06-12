'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' recap: Riley learns "disturbing" Violet news, Tyray gives Carmella the benefit, Amanda meets Razvan, and Gino and Jasmine reunite
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/12/2023
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Riley learning "disturbing" news about Violet, Tyray struggling to accept he'd been catfished, Jasmine Pineda revealing her sexual and financial expectations of Gino Palazzolo, Amanda meeting Razvan in Romania, and Gino and Jasmine reuniting in Panama during the Season 6 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The eight couples starring on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days include Gino, a 53-year-old from Michigan and Jasmine, a 35-year-old from Panama; Amanda, a 31-year-old from Louisiana and Razvan, a 26-year-old from Romania; and Riley, a 48-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Violet, a 43-year-old from Vietnam.
The rest of the couples are Christian, a 30-year-old from Minnesota and Cleo, a 32-year-old from England; Tyray, a 33-year-old from California, and Carmella, a 27-year-old from Barbados; David, a 42-year-old from Nebraska and Sheila, a 31-year-old from the Philippines; Meisha, a 43-year-old from Minnesota, and Nicola, a 46-year-old from Israel; and Statler, a 33-year-old from Texas, and Dempsey, a 28-year-old from England.
According to TLC, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow long-distance relationships and document how each couple found each other as well as their first in-person meeting in a foreign country "and the unexpected surprises, cultural clashes and dramatic twists" along the way.
"This season serves up an explosion of emotion with all the highs and lows of dating across the globe, as marriage proposals dangle in the distance," the network teased.
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
After traveling across the world, the couples will determine if love can conquer all as they experience challenges such as language barriers, interfering families, cultural differences, age gaps, ex partners, and baggage from the past.
Below is what happened on Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' sixth season.
GINO and JASMINE
Gino was set to fly to Panama in a few days to see Jasmine, who was missing her fiance terribly and couldn't wait to see him.
Before leaving the U.S., Gino was shown getting together with family members and making homemade pasta with his uncle and cousins, which was always a big bonding moment for them.
Gino's family noticed he had upgraded his clothing, and they thought he looked great. But Gino apparently refused to give up his "Jesus sandals."
Gino shared how he and Jasmine had been arguing, probably just because of the long distance, and his uncle seemed concerned to find out Gino was paying for Jasmine's apartment in Panama.
Jasmine had shut down the idea of a prenuptial agreement before, but Gino was still considering it in order to protect himself financially.
Gino's cousins thought this relationship was "a lot," and it raised a red flag for them that Gino seemed scared to speak his mind to his fiancee and have serious talks with her about important issues.
Gino clearly "rolled with the punches," according to his cousin, and so he could see Gino's problems getting worse and going unresolved. Gino realized he needed to stand up for himself during his trip to Panama and bring up the prenup again. Gino, however, didn't want Jasmine to blow up and break up with him.
Meanwhile, Jasmine -- who has a very healthy sex drive looked forward to being intimate with Gino -- met up with a couple of her girlfriends at a restaurant in Panama.
"I am very interested in having anal sex with Gino, so I asked my friend to bring me butt plugs so we can prepare my ass," Jasmine candidly shared in a confessional.
"You start stimulating the area and then you start with the small one and move to the medium and go bigger and bigger. I know the ass can grow. I will try anything to get our sex life back on track."
Jasmine told the girls that she didn't get along well with Gino's family, and one of his cousins allegedly commented on her social media page, asking how much she really loved Gino.
Jasmine called the cousin "a son of a b-tch" for the shameless comment and "ugly message." Jasmine believed Gino's family viewed her as an opportunist and as someone who was going to use Gino for permanent residency in the U.S.
Jasmine insisted that wasn't the case, but then she told her friends that she wanted Gino to write up a will and leave all of his assets and money to her if something happened to him.
"I'm leaving behind my family, my stability, my happiness, my beautiful country surrounded by seas. I need it," Jasmine said, adding, "I don't want him to die, but to watch his family get everything would be bullish-t."
Jasmine wanted to feel looked after and taken care of by Gino, like she'd be No. 1 in his life. And at this point, she didn't feel that way.
Gino then departed for his trip to Panama, and he looked forward to working on their relationship and hopefully growing in love.
Gino and Jasmine eventually reunited in the airport, and Gino received a warm and affectionate welcome. They shared a passionate kiss, which resulted in Gino getting red lipstick all over his face
RILEY and VIOLET
Riley was shown visiting his father, who said he loved his son dearly and loved cooking meals for him.
While eating together, Riley's dad dropped a bomb that Violet had been messaging him, about 150 times, saying things like Riley didn't feel true love for her and was going to end up alone. She said Riley just loved himself, and the messages shocked his father.
Violet apparently sent those texts when she and Riley weren't getting along.
"At the time I was questioning her and whether she was telling the truth or not. It seems to me that Violet is taking advantage of my father to try to get to me, to manipulate him -- he's elderly and sick. Who does that?" Riley vented in a confessional.
Riley's father told his son that this trip to Vietnam was going to be "a waste of time." Riley was clearly angry, aggravated and upset, and his dad hoped Riley would change his mind about the trip.
Riley claimed Violet was the one who had messed up and so it was wrong that she contacted his family to put blame and fault on him. Since Violet had kept these texts a secret from Riley, he wondered what else she was keeping from him.
"I don't even know if I want to go on this trip now," Riley noted.
Riley never felt Violet was giving him the full truth about her divorce and when she claimed she had deleted her dating app, and so he looked into hiring a private investigator in Vietman to find the truth.
Riley wanted to know for sure if Violet was divorced and off the dating app. Riley wanted to protect himself and make sure that Violet was the right person for him.
But Riley worried he was wrong for doing this and would be "going down a rabbit hole" in his own mind. He figured Violet would be furious at him for going behind her back and hiring someone to stalk her, essentially, and he didn't want to lose her.
Riley therefore had a big decision to make about whether to actually hire the private investigator.
TYRAY and CARMELLA
A producer had just broken the news to Tyray that Carmella was actually a man named Christian who had been contacting him this entire time, for four years. The producer even had a voice recording from Christian, admitting his fault and presumably apologizing for his actions.
"I don't think I can do it right now," Tyray said, appearing devastated.
"I'm okay, but it's embarrassing. My head is all over the place, but I felt something. I was in love, and I usually don't put my guard down... but I really put it down for her, or whoever she is. How we chatted, it was pretty deep. That's why I'm shocked and disappointed in myself."
Tyray said he watched Catfish and knew what to look for, including fake profiles. He therefore admitted he should've seen the signs, especially since he and Carmella only spoke through Snapchat and she never sent him videos of herself.
Carmella had asked Tyray for money back in 2019 and he turned her down. And then in March 2020, she messaged him again and asked for money. Tyray said he sent Carmella $50-100 per month because he was broke.
"She doesn't question the amount I've given her, but she's always asking for more," Tyray revealed, adding how this situation didn't "feel real" to him and it was so "weird."
Later that night, Tyray messaged Carmella angry about how she had lied to him and tricked him. The messages weren't even opened, and so Tyray felt like he was messaging a ghost.
A part of Tyray still felt like the person was real, and he still felt a connection with the person he had been talking to.
"I still have a glimmer of hope it was just someone else who had her phone or something. Maybe she was hacked, I don't know," Tyray explained.
"No matter how messed up the situation is, I'm not ready to walk away from Carmella yet because I still have a little bit in me that this all may be a misunderstanding. I want to get to the bottom of everything."
Tyray wondered how he was going to feel the next day, presumably like he had just woken up from a nightmare.
The next day, Tyray was struggling to process everything because he had felt an immense amount of love for Carmella.
Tyray never told his family about Carmella in order to not burden them with his problems, but he said the Carmella situation was too much for him to go through it alone.
Tyray therefore met up with his brother Ronald and sister Lashanti at a restaurant. He revealed he had been in an international relationship for four years, and Lashanti joked about how she thought Tyray was asexual.
Tyray shared how he had traveled to Barbados to meet Carmella three years into their relationship but she never showed up. Tyray had stayed in Barbados for about a week, and Carmella apparently never responded to his texts once he was there.
Tyray said it was hurtful but he let Carmella off the hook since he traveled during COVID-19.
"I was in love and I didn't want to push her away," Tyray said.
Tyray then shared with his siblings how he had been catfished, and Lashanti called the scam "sick."
Ronald was also shocked, and Lashanti advised Tyray to listen to the recording the producers had received. Lashanti promised her brother that she would support him and he was going to be alright.
The producer then played the recording of a man's voice claiming to be Christian, and Tyray stormed out of the restaurant upset. Lashanti chased after him and gave him a big hug.
AMANDA and RAZVAN
Amanda was shown traveling to Romania to meet her long-distance love in-person for the first time and stay for a few weeks. Amanda admitted she was nervous about the meeting, mainly because she believed that she looked terrible, but Razvan assured her that she always looked beautiful.
Amanda felt God had given her this chance to find and feel love again.
Razvan was a 26-year-old actor, singer and social media influencer who lived in Bucharest. Razvan always wanted to be a movie star, but he admitted making a living in Romania as an actor was tough. He therefore did live videos on TikTok instead.
Razvan converted TikTok gifts into money, and he once made $2,000 doing a livestream session. However, in order to make money, he had to do sexy things for his 127,000 followers, most of whom were women.
Amanda and Razvan had been dating for four months, but he said it only took him one hour to fall in love with her. Razvan said he had never dated an American woman before and that Amanda was different from his female followers.
Razvan felt Amanda was loyal, caring and supportive, and he believed that she really wanted a serious relationship with him.
Razvan told his model friend that he planned to live with Amanda and then move to America for her, or have her move to Romania. Razvan, who was previously married but got a divorce after six months, said his marriage didn't work out because the woman was jealous and didn't really approve of his work.
"I suffered and it was difficult for me," Razvan admitted.
Razvan said instead of becoming a father to Amanda's two children, he just wanted to be their good friend. Razvan's friend worried that Amanda's heart wasn't fully open again after the death of her husband and that she wasn't ready to love Razvan the way he needed to be loved.
Razvan insisted his relationship with Amanda was worth all the potential challenges because meeting her had changed his life for the better.
"I am ready to step up and meet her and love her. I just hope I can be everything she's looking for in a partner," Razvan told the cameras.
When Amanda arrived at the airport in Romania, she and Razvan -- who was waiting with a big white teddy bear -- hugged, and Amanda admitted she was shaking. The pair hugged and then shared their first kiss, and Razvan said it felt amazing to be with Amanda face to face.
Amanda realized it was going to take her some time to feel comfortable with Razvan and establish a physical connection with her. She just hoped Razvan would be patient with her and allow her to take things slowly.
Once the pair returned to Razvan's apartment, Amanda thought the place looked nice. She playfully called Razvan out on having tissues next to his bed, and then she FaceTimed with her kids at home.
Amanda hoped her kids would eventually have a father figure.
That night, Razvan slept in his underwear, and Amanda seemed nervous and uncomfortable. She apparently felt guilty for leaving her kids and for being with another man who wasn't her husband.
Razvan asked if they could cuddle once they turned the lights out, and she seemed okay with that
DAVID and SHEILA
David was shown traveling to the Philippines to meet his long-distance love Sheila for the first time. David said he couldn't wait to see his girlfriend in real life, but his friend figured the trip was going to be difficult for him since Sheila didn't know American Sign Language.
It had been 18 years since David last flew on an airplane, so he was feeling excited and nervous.
David had spent two years getting to know Sheila, and so he confessed that he'd be devastated and brokenhearted if this relationship didn't work out. He hoped to return to America as an engaged man.
Meanwhile, in Cebu, Philippines, 31-year-old Sheila was playing with her son Jhonreil, 12.
Sheila didn't have running water or much electricity in her home, and her son was shown playing in the dirty streets. She and Jhonreil lived with Sheila's parents in a small place, and there was a lot of damage to her home due to a fire and typhoon.
Sheila, a former cotton candy saleswoman, said it was hard to understand David but she had fallen in love with his heart. Sheila apparently admired David's heart, and she said she ignored the haters and skeptics.
Sheila used a hearing aid to hear clearly after damaging her eardrum as a child. She said David made her feel safe, and she was very thankful to him for helping her family and supporting them financially.
Sheila then shopped for a new "sexy" outfit to wear to the airport to meet David. Her friends hoped Sheila and David would live happily ever after together.
"He's shown me his eggplant. He is always horny every day, but it's good because I am horny too," Sheila told the cameras.
Sheila insisted that she didn't talk to other guys, but trust was apparently an issue in their relationship. Sheila admitted she was a jealous person and often fought with David because her ex had cheated on her in the past.
Sheila, however, was a little worried about trying to communicate with David in-person.