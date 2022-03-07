'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' recap: Hamza proposes to Memphais, Kim dumps Usman, Mike tries to save Ximena relationship
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/07/2022
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Kim Menzies dumping Usman "SojaBoy" Umar after discovering he had lied to her, Mike Berk fighting to save his relationship with Ximena Morales, Mahogany questioning Ben's past and character, Hamza Moknii officially proposing marriage to Memphis Smith, and Gino Palazzolo planning to propose marriage to Jasmine Pineda during the fifth-season episode Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' new season stars Usman, a 32-year-old from Sokoto, Nigeria, and Kim, a 50-year-old from San Diego, CA; Gino, a 51-year-old from Canton, MI, and Jasmine, a 34-year-old from Panama City, Panama; and Memphis, a 34-year-old from Muskegon, MI, and Hamza, a 28-year-old from Kairouan, Tunisia.
The series also stars Mike, a 34-year-old from Thiells, NY, and Ximena, a 24-year-old from Pereira, Colombia; Ella, a 29-year-old from Idaho Falls, ID, and Johnny, a 34-year-old from Jinan, China; Ben, a 52-year-old from Fraser, MI, and Mahogany, a 24-year-old from San Bartolo, Peru; and Caleb, a 28-year-old from Chandler, AZ, and Alina, a 27-year-old from Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Usman was previously married to Lisa Hamme, 54, whom he had met on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.
Lisa struggled to trust Usman during their relationship and they split in May 2020. Usman later served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020 and Lisa has since remarried with a childhood friend.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows long-distance relationships and documents how each couple found each other as well as their first in-person meeting in a foreign country "and the countless surprises, drama and culture clashes along the way."
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
After traveling across the world, the couples will determine if love can conquer all as they experience challenges such as language barriers, interfering families, cultural differences, age gaps, ex partners, and "shady pasts," according to TLC.
Below is what happened on the twelfth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fifth season:
GINO and JASMINE
Gino was preparing to meet Jasmine's mother Cecilia and sister Liz, and he was extremely nervous. Gino knew he needed Cecilia's blessing to propose marriage to her daughter, but he was uncomfortable about the things he was and wasn't allowed to bring up -- and he also hated the idea of having to take his hat off, which he wasn't really willing to do.
When Cecilia finally met Gino, he gave her the chocolates and card, but she immediately noticed the large age gap between Jasmine and her boyfriend. Cecilia admitted she's overprotective of her children, and so she was definitely after some answers.
For instance, Gino had to explain why he didn't have any children at his age, and Gino replied, "It just didn't happen for me," and then Jasmine joked how Gino was about 18 years old when she was born. Gino, however, noted how couples come in all ages these days.
Jasmine assured Cecilia that Gino loved her and treated her well, but Cecilia was only a year or two older than Gino, which made for the gathering pretty awkward and "tense," according to Gino.
Gino refused to take his hat off at the dinner table, even when Cecilia was about to say a prayer, and so Cecilia seemed disappointed and displeased. Cecilia, however, told Gino that he could keep his hat on if it made him happy.
"My future depends on Jasmine's mom approval, so I cannot leave here tonight without her mom's blessing," Gino noted.
After a nice meal, Cecilia brought out her family photo album, and then Gino announced how he loved Jasmine and wanted Cecilia's blessing before proposing marriage.
Cecilia asked Jasmine if she really wanted to move to a different country, and Jasmine said "yes" because Gino was a committed man who wanted something serious with her.
"Well, if that's your decision, Jasmine," Cecilia said, although she was worried about her first-born daughter traveling to a foreign country and being in a strange new world by herself.
Cecilia didn't want to see her daughter hurt and/or alone, but she could see the happiness all over Jasmine's face when she talked about her future with Gino. Cecilia called Jasmine her "treasure" and asked Gino to take care of her daughter, and so she said, "Okay."
Jasmine was so relieved her mother approved of Gino, but she thought it might be a little soon for Gino to pop the question since they had just survived a blowout fight over Gino's inappropriate communication with an ex-girlfriend.
After a huge weight had been lifted off Gino's shoulders, he felt a lot of excitement and energy, and Jasmine tried to teach him how to dance.
"Gino is the worst dancer -- ever," Jasmine admitted. "It's not working, but the good thing is, it makes me feel very happy."
The couple then showered together, and Gino said their bond was getting stronger. Gino recognized no one's relationship is perfect, and he began planning the perfect marriage proposal.
Gino's brother thought Gino was rushing into marriage, but he thought Jasmine was worth the risk of getting hurt.
KIM and USMAN
Usman told Kim that when they started getting to know each other, he actually began dating a woman named Zara, who ended up becoming the subject of his upcoming hit song for which he had just filmed a music video.
Kim asked why Usman wanted to ruin her day, but he said he just needed to be honest.
"I tell you everything! How dare you keep a secret from me! And I've been loyal to you this whole f-cking time?! Are you f-cking kidding me?!... You're making me feel like a f-cking fool," Kim complained.
Usman previously told Kim that Zara was essentially just a name he had picked out of a hat to represent all of the women across the world, and so Kim was absolutely shocked the pair had dated. To make matters worse, Usman said Zara had broken up with him only four months prior.
"We've been talking for a year!" Kim pointed out. "That's crazy as hell, because I thought I was the one who was repairing his heart and rebuilding his trust... I feel stupid I even came down here."
Kim was furious and stormed off from Usman, especially since they had spent so much time texting, talking and videochatting. Had she known about Zara, Kim said she would have dumped Usman.
"I was cheated on and I would never do that to somebody else," Kim explained. "I'm worried now that he might do the same thing to me that he did to Zara, and I will not allow myself to be cheated on."
Kim told Usman to "get the f-ck out of here" with his lies and suggested they should maybe go their separate ways. She couldn't believe she had watched him film a music video inspired by another woman he had dated simultaneously when they were getting to know each other.
Kim determined her relationship was based on a lie, and she said she had no idea what could fix their romance.
Kim later texted Usman that she wanted to end their romance and not see him again. She asked for his laptop back, but Usman said he had always tried to make her happy. He claimed he deserved more respect from her, but Kim appeared over Usman and done with him.
"It's too much stress. I'm going to go back home to my regular life," Kim told Usman as she packed up her hotel suite.
Usman insisted he had broken up with Zara before he began dating Kim and they just started out as friends. Usman waited until their in-person meeting to become an official couple, but Kim was frustrated he didn't understand that she was upset about the lie itself, not the fact he had dated Zara.
Usman questioned whether he should fix things with Kim because he didn't want to repeat the same mistakes, seemingly referring to his failed relationship with Lisa. Usman therefore gave Kim space instead of trying to win her back.
"I don't understand how he tells me he loves me. I feel like everything is a lie now," Kim cried in a confessional.
BEN and MAHOGANY
Ben had been in Peru for several days and was losing trust in Mahogany since she had not been transparent with him.
Ben confirmed to his friend Jason that Mahogany was real and sweet as ever, but he expressed his concerns about Mahogany's expensive condo -- that was clearly not her house and seemed to be a rental -- and the fact she had lied about being 22 years old.
Jason advised Mahogany to look for a pattern of deceit, but Ben wasn't willing to give up on his love yet.
"There are things that don't add up, and so I'm trying to create some emotional distance right now. But that's really, really hard because my heart is in this," Ben shared, "and so I want to investigate this even further."
Mahogany then asked Ben to meet her two best girlfriends, who both said Ben looked as old as their parents. She only had a couple of weeks to get to know Ben, and her parents were already suspicious of him.
Mahogany's friends told Ben that Mahogany was someone they could trust and always count on, but they pointed out how Mahogany had called Ben her "friend" and not her "boyfriend." Ben therefore flat out asked Mahogany to give him a label, and she continued to call him a "friend" since he had never asked her to be exclusive and serious.
Ben admitted he was surprised by this news because the pair had been planning on marriage and having children together. He felt very confused and didn't know what to say or do.
Mahogany had texted Ben "I love you" before and said she'd love to have many children with him, and so he didn't understand what had changed.
Ben wanted to give Mahogany the benefit of the doubt since she's young and their relationship was fairly new, so he asked her to join him for a trip so they could fall in love again and bond on a deeper level.
But the three-plus hour car ride was awkward and quiet, and Mahogany said she didn't feel like she knew Ben at all. The pair only had small talk and they were not affectionate with each other at all.
Ben said he studied the Bible and spoke Hebrew, and then Mahogany asked him questions about his faith and how Jesus lived. This reminded Ben of their core values and why they got together to begin with, but Mahogany wanted to sleep in separate bedrooms that night.
Ben planned to keep the next day light and fun before diving into deep conversation.
The next day in Huacachina, Peru, Ben and Mahogany hopped in a dune buggy ride through the dessert, and Ben planned to surprise her that evening with a nice dinner in the sand. Mah finally felt "connected" to Ben as he spoiled her with a beautiful meal and view.
Mahogany asked Ben if he had a good relationship with his ex-wife, and Ben said a lot of therapy and counseling helped them along but she had yet to forgive him for ending their marriage.
Ben confessed it hurt him when Mahogany had just called him a friend, and Mahogany apologized but pointed out how he had never asked her, officially, to be a couple. She was also a little concerned about Ben welcoming a 22-year-old into his life.
Mahogany wanted Ben to admit to his mistakes and faults in the past, but Ben said he didn't have to defend his past since those days were behind him now.
"I can't imagine a pastor not taking responsibility for his mistakes," Mahogany said in a confessional. "It's very immature, very strange. I'm a little worried that Benjamin isn't the same person I thought he was."
Ben didn't think Mahogany questioning his past was fair since he opted to ignore all of the holes in her story. He apparently didn't like how the conversation was going.
MIKE and XIMENA
Ximena had just admitted to Mike that she wasn't in love with him. She said, "I do love you, but I'm not in love with you -- because we haven't lived together for a long time and love is a very big word."
Mike told Ximena she had always expressed love to him and how he's her "life," but Ximena just repeated how it takes a long time to fall in love with someone.
Mike felt "devastated" and "confused" because Ximena had been so excited about marrying him during his last visit to Colombia. Ximena explained how she was just having doubts about things, and so Mike asked her to communicate with him.
However, Ximena just wanted to go to bed and sleep, to which Mike replied, "Okay."
"A couple of months ago, I was super in love with Mike. I was super happy," Ximena said in a confessional.
"But I don't know what happened now... I appreciate him but I don't feel good with him. There are things that make me uncomfortable and annoy me, and I can't lie to him."
Ximena said she didn't want to hurt Mike but they had a lot to work through as a couple.
Mike was very upset and disturbed going to bed, saying a relationship takes compromise and that Ximena wasn't perfect either. He didn't even want to be in her house that evening and had to sleep alone.
The next day, Mike called his friend John for advice considering John wouldn't sugarcoat anything for him.
Mike shared how Ximena desired space and he had been sleeping in a kid's bed, adding how Ximena wanted to postpone the wedding ceremony and said she didn't love him anymore.
"Man, I would be out of there!" John complained.
"You just spent countless amount of time and energy and money to make it happen during a pandemic. Who is benefiting from everything that you're doing? She is!... Her true colors are starting to come out. I don't think she's truly looking for a companion."
Mike agreed that Ximena wanted him to change and do everything but she also needed to put in some effort, and John noted how Ximena probably realized after a few months he's not The One for who and so she was panicking and starting to see flaws in him.
Mike remained "slightly hopeful" he and Ximena could work things out, but John asked Mike to get on a plane and return home as a single guy.
Still, Mike wanted to figure out Ximena's concerns and hopefully address any issue she had.
Ximena was bothered by Mike's "slobbish and piggish" tendencies, and she didn't seem happy with him at all.
Ximena also planned to start working again after Mike had done everything to support her and her children through the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike had been paying Ximena's rent and everything, and so his friend -- who speaks Spanish and translated for the pair -- advised him to stop paying for stuff. Mike learned that Ximena was essentially disgusted by him, didn't have love for him, and wasn't in the relationship for the right reasons.
Mike appeared to decide that he needed to fly back to America right away, and so he told Ximena that he'd like to remain friends.
"Are you ending it with me?" Ximena asked, before the episode ended on a cliffhanger.
MEMPHIS and HAMZA
Things had been off between Hamza and Memphis for a few days after Memphis shared how she had slept at her ex-husband's house for four days while she was dating Hamza. Due to their language barrier, Memphis decided they should have a conversation with a translator to improve their communication.
The translator, Hamadi, explained to Memphis how Hamza was uncomfortable with the idea of her spending so much time with her ex and he didn't understand her culture. Hamza also expressed fear Memphis would do this again, even if they got married.
Memphis insisted that would never happen again but she needed to maintain a relationship with her children's father. As Memphis got louder in the conversation, Hamza said he didn't like how she got so angry and yelled at him -- and Memphis acknowledged she would work on that.
Memphis wanted Hamza to know how much she had been doing and sacrificing for their relationship, including going against some family and friends because she loved him. Memphis said she really wanted to marry Hamza, who then gave his fiancee a kiss.
Memphis and Hamza were both happy with the conversation, but she hoped they could communicate better in the future since they wouldn't always have a translator to help them out.
Hamza then took Memphis to Zriba Olia, a historical place. It's a beautiful city surrounded by mountains, and Hamza wanted to show Memphis how people used to live there in the past. The couple explored the city filled with chickens and stray dogs, and then Hamza suddenly left her alone.
Once Hamza returned, he was dressed in white and surprised Memphis. Hamza apologized for being sad before, and then he got down on one knee and presented her with a ring.
"Baby, you are my happiness. Do you want to marry me?" Hamza asked.
Memphis giggled and answered, "Do I?... Do you trust me? Do you trust me with everything?"
"Yes," Hamza replied. "Yes."
"Okay," Memphis said. "I will marry you."
Although the couple had gotten engaged online, he wanted to propose to her in person and show that he was serious about their relationship and his doubts had been resolved.
Hamza gushed about Memphis' "great soul" and "strong personality," and he added, "That's why I love her."
Memphis wasn't expecting this at all, so she was smiling ear to ear and noted how she's very excited and happy.