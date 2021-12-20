'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' recap: Gino and Jasmine meet but she has a secret, Alina fears Caleb won't be attracted to her, Mike and Ximena are introduced!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/20/2021
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Gino and Jasmine meeting in Panama City for the first time and Jasmine keeping a secret, Alina fearing Caleb would be disgusted by her little-person appearance, the introduction of new couple Mike and Ximena, and Usman "SojaBoy" Umar explaining his intentions with Kim during the fifth-season episode Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' new season stars Usman, a 32-year-old from Sokoto, Nigeria, and Kim, a 50-year-old from San Diego, CA; Caleb, a 28-year-old from Chandler, AZ, and Alina, a 27-year-old from Saint Petersburg, Russia; Gino, a 51-year-old from Canton, MI, and Jasmine, a 34-year-old from Panama City, Panama; Memphis, a 34-year-old from Muskegon, MI, and Hamza, a 28-year-old from Kairouan, Tunisia; and Mike, a 34-year-old from Thiells, NY, and Ximena, a 24-year-old from Pereira, Colombia.
The following couples have yet to be featured: Ella, a 29-year-old from Idaho Falls, ID, and Johnny, a 34-year-old from Jinan, China; and Ben, a 52-year-old from Fraser, MI, and Mahogany, a 24-year-old from San Bartolo, Peru.
Usman was previously married to Lisa Hamme, 54, whom he had met on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.
Lisa struggled to trust Usman during their relationship and they split in May 2020. Usman later served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020 and Lisa has since remarried with a childhood friend.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow long-distance relationships and document how each couple found each other as well as their first in-person meeting in a foreign country "and the countless surprises, drama and culture clashes along the way."
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
After traveling across the world, the couples will determine if love can conquer all as they experience challenges such as language barriers, interfering families, cultural differences, age gaps, ex partners, and "shady pasts," according to TLC.
Below is what happened on the second episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fifth season:
GINO AND JASMINE
Gino was shown flying to Panama to see his girlfriend, Jasmine. He hadn't had much luck finding true love in the seven years after his divorce, but seven months of getting to know Jasmine through videochat was enough to make him feel confident they could get married, raise children and have a future together.
Meanwhile, the beautiful and curvaceous Jasmine joked about how she's "not tamable" but is more than a hot body because she loves to read, is a teacher of American Literature, and has two sons -- one who lives with her ex-husband and one who usually lives with her.
However, Jasmine's youngest son was staying with her mother in the countryside at the time this spin off filmed due to the boy's "special condition" and struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.
Jasmine explained how she was sick of meeting men who just wanted to spend a night with her, and so she fell for the intelligent Gino, an engineer, despite their differences -- such as their age gap, Gino's unhealthy diet and the fact she says he lacks good fashion sense.
"But I still love him. Gino is a special person," Jasmine said with a laugh.
Since she has a roommate, Jasmine was shown getting settled in a hotel suite where her boyfriend would soon be meeting her. Jasmine decorated the hotel suite with rose petals and looked forward to "making love" with Gino.
Jasmine hoped Gino is very sexual since she's adventurous in the bedroom, but she was a little bit afraid to sleep with "a skinny and delicate" man.
"I'm afraid of killing him from a heart attack or something," Jasmine joked.
Jasmine admitted she struggles to trust men because she believes they tend to be cheaters and treating a man well is "never enough," but she insisted, "That is not going to happen to me again, no."
Jasmine's friend Grisel called Jasmine "psycho," but Jasmine disagreed and intended to build trust with Gino over time.
Once Gino touched down in Panama City, both he and Jasmine were so excited to see each other in person for the first time. Jasmine admitted physical appearance is important but her emotional connection with Gino meant more.
When the pair saw each other in the airport, Jasmine ran into Gino's arms and they hugged. Gino shouted about his relationship being "real," and Jasmine said, "Baby, I love you!"
Jasmine pulled Gino's mask down and kissed him, and Gino bragged about his girlfriend being "super hot" and "beautiful."
Gino planned to propose marriage to Jasmine by the end of his trip, and he felt they immediately connected in person, even more so than through videochat. Gino was on Cloud 9 and looked forward to being intimate with his dream girl.
"It's been a few years since I've been with a woman sexually, so I brought some pills with me," Gino confessed. "I just hope that everything goes well. I don't want to disappoint her."
Once the pair entered their hotel suite, Gino gifted Jasmine an electric toothbrush, which seemed to rub her the wrong way. Jasmine had been anticipating something more romantic -- and at least wrapped.
Gino also brought a pregnancy test with him because he thought Jasmine is the right person for him and they could have a baby right away.
But Jasmine admitted, "Having babies in a hurry is crazy. So Gino doesn't know that I am taking birth control pills. And I am nervous to tell him the truth because he's going to be very disappointed."
Gino also thought Jasmine could be a "jealous and controlling person," so he hoped those issues would go away.
CALEB AND ALINA
Caleb grew up in a very Christian home in which he had been expected to save himself for marriage, and so he assumed the news he'd be traveling to Turkey for a woman would shock his parents.
Caleb sat down with his parents, Shiela and Craig, to share how he had been dating a Russian little person, and their reaction was very quiet and taken aback, especially when they learned Alina is just about three feet tall.
Shiela and Craig were well aware Caleb is an impulsive risk-taker, and so this situation made them a little nervous and anxious. They also asked Caleb to think about how his future children could be little people if he chose to marry and end up with Alina.
Caleb told his parents that he just wanted to see if he and Alina connected in person as well as they did virtually, but he admitted he was a little scared about problems the couple could face.
"There are some obstacles that I haven't thought about, which may be a real issue down the line... I just hope the bond Alina and I have is strong enough to endure any hurdles that may come our way," Caleb explained.
Alina was then shown packing for her trip to Turkey along with the help of her pal Elijah, who seemed concerned Caleb allegedly isn't good at expressing his emotions and feelings.
Caleb also packed his tarot cards and couldn't wait to explore a sexual connection with her. He didn't think Alina's size was going to matter since they had bonded on such a deep emotional level.
Caleb said it was possible things could be "weird" with Alina in person, but he hoped for the best.
Alina was so nervous about the meeting that she admitted she was about to "throw up," but Caleb said he was smitten with the person Alina is, and so he apparently had every reason to believe the trip was going to be amazing.
"I don't want Caleb to just see me as a little person. I am more than that, and I feel like Caleb and I could spend our lives together. So I hope this is the beginning of something amazing and unforgettable for the both of us," Alina gushed.
Once Alina got settled in her hotel room, she realized she would need a lot of help from Caleb and Elijah, and she hoped Caleb wouldn't get annoyed with her needs.
Alina feared Caleb would see her for the first time in a wheelchair and go, "Eww, that's not what I imagined of her," but Elijah said he's "whoop his ass" if he didn't treat Alina right.
KIM AND USMAN
Kim was about to fly to Tanzania to meet Usman in person after chatting online for 11 months. Although Usman is from Nigeria, he was about to shoot a music video in Tanzania, and Kim said she could wait to experience the food and culture with the man of her "dreams."
Kim felt guilty about leaving her mother, but she said this trip was her chance to prove to Usman that she's not like his ex-wife and they had what it takes to build a future together.
Kim said she'd be really hurt if this plan didn't work out, but she anticipated her time with Usman was going to be great. Kim then took off on her 30-hour journey.
Kim would be spending one day in Tanzania by herself waiting for Usman's arrival.
One day before Kim's flight, cameras checked in with Usman, who was shown recording his rap music. Usman said he'd love to be a big celebrity in the United States like Michael Jackson, Chris Brown or Jay-Z.
"I believe that it's going to happen," Usman said.
Usman explained how he's divorced from Lisa Hamme, whose alleged controlling nature affected his career. Usman said he and his ex-wife weren't happy together and he was ready to be in love again, hopefully with "Kimberly."
Usman said Kim had started out being just a fan and then their relationship turned into something more. Usman said Kim has a beautiful heart and he loved her personality, kindness and loyalty.
Usman, however, didn't want to have an official relationship with Kim until meeting her in person due to his past failed relationship. Usman therefore called Kim his "potential girlfriend" in the meantime.
Usman's friends and co-workers wanted him to be focused on his music and seemed to view Kim's presence as a threat to his career. Usman insisted that Kim didn't want to control his career and he no longer talked to a woman named Zara, another American woman he had gotten to know online.
"I truly fell in love with [Zara] but she could not handle my female fans following me and commenting on my posts," Usman revealed. "And so we stopped talking. It wasn't easy for me because I had feelings for her, but I decided to move on and just focus on Kimberly."
Usman bragged about how supportive Kim is, even though he could understand why his friends were so concerned. Usman said he wanted to be loved genuinely and Kim loved him "for real" and for who he is as a person.
"If all of this works out, she could be my wife," Usman noted in a confessional.
MEMPHIS AND HAMZA
Memphis was preparing for her flight to Tunisia to meet her boyfriend Hamza in person for the first time. She was feeling butterflies and sought support from her foster sister Ingrid.
Memphis believed her choices would benefit her kids in the long run because they'd have a stable father figure and she'd be happy with a man whom she shared an "amazing connection" with.
Ingrid, however, didn't want to see Memphis get married too soon.
"Memphis is a hothead and can be very intimidating, so I am very concerned that Hamza is not ready for Memphis," Ingrid told the cameras.
Hamza apparently knew that Memphis and her ex-husband coparent very well, and the man is apparently more of a dad to her daughter Kennedy than Kennedy's own biological father.
"But what Hamza doesn't know is that when we started dated, I was going through a rough patch in my life. So I spent a couple of nights with my ex-husband, not in an intimate way, but only for emotional and moral support," Memphis told the cameras.
"But Hamza is very jealous, so if he finds out, it's going to be a problem."
Memphis desired emotional intimacy both mentally and physically, which she had been missing in past relationships, and so she needed Hamza to truly be attracted to her and express that in order for her to feel secure and confident.
Ingrid said she thought Memphis was "nuts" for traveling to Tunisia and had spent a lot of time and energy on this man. She just didn't want to see Memphis get hurt again, pointing out how Memphis would have a difficult time coming back from another heartbreak.
"I am 1,000 percent invested in marrying a man I've never met before and making him a father figure to my children," Memphis explained.
"Having a complete family with a man I can trust is something I've always dreamed of. It's time for me to be happy, and I truly believe Hamza is the man for me. I just hope he is who he says he is and that he's the right man for me."
MIKE AND XIMENA
Mike, who is an IT support technician and volunteer firefighter, admitted he is a reserved guy who enjoys quiet time building Legos and such. He lived at home with his father and grandfather, but both of his two younger brothers have families of their own.
Mike joked about how his father and grandfather sometimes cramped his style, but they gushed about him being a great guy.
Mike said he hadn't been in a romantic relationship "for the past 20 years or so." In high school, Mike had somewhat of a serious relationship for about a year and that's apparently it.
"I was always looking for a serious relationship, someone to just settle down with. Since I went 34 years without finding a woman in my local area, I just decided to change my location in the dating app and switched it over to Colombia, and I met someone that made my dreams come true," Mike explained in a confessional.
Ximena met 24-year-old Ximena, and he considered her "the most beautiful woman in the world." They had been communicating for about a year, and Mike said he felt like he knew Ximena fairly well.
"She's the first person I truly feel like I fell in love with, and we even went as far as talking about getting married and having kids together. We have that connection, both mentally and emotionally," Mike revealed.
However, there is a language barrier between them since Mike only speaks a little Spanish and Ximena only speaks Spanish.
Regardless, Mike said he couldn't stand to be apart from Ximena any longer and so he had booked a ticket to Colombia and couldn't wait to hold her and be with her in person.
Mike's mother had passed away nine years ago from colon cancer, and so he revealed how he had essentially shut down and struggled to open up after that. Ximena was the first woman who convinced Mike to let his walls down.
Mike planned to propose marriage if everything went according to plan, and this news shocked one of his brothers, who reminded Mike that "marriage is serious" and he had dated a woman for 10 years before popping the question.
Mike said Ximena hadn't lied to him yet, but his brother suggested there was probably a lot about Ximena he didn't know.
Mike dreamt of Ximena moving in with him, his father and his grandfather, and he gushed about his trust in Ximena and how he really wanted to "go for it" and start a family.
Mike then went to a toy store to pick out gifts for Ximena's children in order to impress his girlfriend and help her to realize she'd be a good partner and father figure.
Mike's friends were concerned once they heard Mike had been sending Ximena money for rent and other things such as her refrigerator and washing machine. Mike's friends worried Ximena had "guys all over" sending her money, and they didn't want to see a woman "milking" Mike for his cash.
"This relationship seems like it's too good to be true, but at the end of the day, I know this is real and it makes me happy. So I'm just going to go with it," Mike acknowledged.