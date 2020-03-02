'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' recap: Darcey and Tom are introduced, Geoffrey meets Varya in Russia, and Yolanda begins to doubt Williams
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/02/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured the introduction of Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, Geoffrey flying to Russia and meeting Varya for the first time, and Yolanda doubting Williams after a problem booking a flight to England during Sunday night's Season 4 episode on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Like 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' first three seasons, the fourth season follows Americans who started online romantic relationships with overseas partners as they travel overseas hoping to get engaged to someone they've never met in person and then begin the K-1 Visa immigration process.
Along the way, they'll encounter challenges that include large age gaps, language barriers, cultural issues, and questionable pasts.
The couples who appeared on Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season were Darcey, a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT, and Tom, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, United Kingdom; Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, and Varya, a 30-year-old from Russia; Ed, a 54-year-old San Diego, CA, and Rosemarie, a 23-year-old from the Philippines; Avery, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA, and Ash, a 38-year-old from Australia; Lisa, a 52-year-old from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy," a 30-year-old from Nigeria; and Yolanda, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and Williams, a 40-year-old from England.
Two couples, however, were not featured in this episode: Stephanie, a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY, and Erika, a 24 year-old from Australia, as well as David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine.
Darcey previously appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with her now-ex Jesse Meester. She and Tom left off trying to make their complicated relationship work after filming the Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season, which aired on TLC in October 2019.
Below is what was shown on the second episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season:
GEOFFREY AND VARYA
Geoffrey was heading to the airport to travel to Russia to meet his girlfriend Varya in-person for the first time. They had met five months prior, and Geoffrey believed they were going to have an instant connection.
Geoffrey admitted to his teenage sons he was "nervous" about the meeting. Geoffrey was experiencing a lot of emotions, especially since his one-year-old son from his previous marriage had died, but he felt he deserved happiness and hopefully Varya could help him find that.
Geoffrey wanted a woman by his side with whom he could enjoy life and positive experiences. Geoffrey said if it took traveling halfway across the world to be happy, then that's simply what it takes.
Geoffrey had also hadn't been honest with Varya about his past, and he worried she wouldn't accept him once she learned the truth.
Geoffrey said that he grew up poor and dealt drugs in order to make money. When Geoffrey was eventually caught, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Geoffrey assured his sons everything was going to be alright when he said goodbye, but Paxton and Dakota feared Varya wasn't in the relationship for love. They didn't want to see their father get his heart broken, because Geoffrey's heart was clearly on the line.
After an 18-hour trip, Geoffrey finally landed in Moscow, and he couldn't wait to hold and touch his girlfriend.
Varya, originally from Siberia, was working as a radio host outside of Moscow. She left her native city in Siberia when she was 17 years old because she wanted a better life.
Varya loved how Geoffrey seemed adventurous, smart and funny.
Before Geoffrey's arrival, Varya partied with her friends, saying it was her last night as a free woman. Varya anticipated being in love if everything worked out as planned and said moving to the United States would just be "a bonus" of her relationship.
Varya admitted she still had things to learn about Geoffrey, and none of her friends trusted Geoffrey. They were going to stay in the same hotel room, and Varya's friends called her "insane."
ADVERTISEMENT
Varya pleased her friends by saying she'd stay in a different room because she barely new Geoffrey.
Geoffrey and Varya finally reunited in Russia, and Varya cried at the sight of him.
The pair embraced and shared a sweet little kiss, and Varya just gushed about how excited she was to meet her love interest.
"It was like an angel was standing there. She is real and it's not something I had just built up in my head," Geoffrey said after meeting Varya in person.
"She's just as beautiful as I thought she was. She is everything and more."
Their first interactions were a little awkward, however, because Geoffrey didn't know how to act around her. Being together face-to-face was so different than talking over the phone.
Varya agreed they had a few "uncomfortable silences," and she never expected this. She got the feeling Geoffrey was afraid to be affectionate with her, so she suggested they should run off and makeout.
Varya even accused Geoffrey of holding her like a father when they took a photo together. Geoffrey was hoping the awkwardness would subside and they'd reconnect on multiple levels.
DARCEY AND TOM
Darcey tried on an extremely sexy wedding dress that was low cut -- both in the front and the back -- sparkly and had a train.
Darcey admitted some of her past relationships had been a blessing while others had been a curse. Her two-year, "toxic" relationship with Jesse from Amsterdam, for example was apparently a curse.
Darcey said when her relationship with Jesse started to spiral out of control, she was able to open up to her good friend, Tom, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, England. She called him "dashing and charming," and said their friendship eventually turned into something romantic.
Darcey therefore traveled to England to meet her James Bond. While they had some bumps in the road during their time together, Darcey felt Tom had swept her off her feet by the end of the visit.
"I finally felt true love. That's why it hurt so much when we drifted apart once I got back to the U.S.," Darcey shared. "But when Tom came to New York for the Tell-All, we decided to give our relationship another go."
Darcey then revealed she was trying on wedding dresses, along with her twin sister Stacey Silva, not for a wedding but for business. The sisters own a clothing brand together, House of Eleven, named after and in honor of their brother who had passed away from cancer.
Stacey was happily engaged, but Darcey was confident her time would come.
When Stacey asked Darcey how her relationship with Tom was going, Darcey said Tom had been distant and she had no idea why. Darcey wondered if she had been too needy and pointed out how Tom never even called her or sent a card or gift on her birthday, which was one week prior to when this scene filmed.
Darcey felt "sad and unloved" on her birthday, and she cried to the cameras because Tom had allegedly said he was going to call.
Darcey said Tom later texted her, apologizing and asking to videochat so he could tell her something. Stacey felt Darcey deserved better and should move on, and Darcey also acknowledged she deserved to be loved passionately and respected.
"I will give him a shot, but that's it. This is the last shot! Otherwise, it's done," Darcey told Stacey. "I don't want to feel used, manipulated or played for a fool."
Darcey and Tom had been dating for about a year, and she complained he was hot and cold about their relationship. She wasn't sure what Tom wanted, but in her mind, they were still a couple.
When the pair finally reconnected through videochat, Tom said he had been enjoying life and also working a lot. He shared that he was going to be in New Jersey to meet a wine distributor but he'd be in New York for a couple of days.
Tom asked Darcey if she'd like to meet him, but Darcey asked what his intentions were. Tom said he wanted to talk about their feelings for each other face-to-face over dinner.
ADVERTISEMENT
Darcey felt things were a little off, and she had once traveled to New York only for Jesse to break up with her in person. Darcey didn't want history to repeat itself or get thrown under a bus.
"If you're coming here to break up, then just do it over the phone," Darcey said.
Tom said he wanted to spend some time with a woman whom he had shared "a romantic notion" with. Darcey said Tom's actions spoke louder than his words, and so she copped an attitude over the phone once Tom tried to end the conversation prematurely.
Darcey admitted she wasn't sure whether she wanted to meet Tom in New York because she didn't want to be a pawn. Darcey wasn't convinced Tom had good intentions, and she didn't know what to believe.
"I don't want any bad blood. I just don't know what I'm going to do," she told the cameras.
LISA AND USMAN
Lisa was leaving in two days to travel to Nigeria to meet her fiance, Usman, and she was "so excited."
She had met Usman on Facebook two years prior and hoped to marry Usman in Nigeria and then bring him back to the United States on a spousal visa.
Usman thought she was being too jealous and overbearing about his fans, but Lisa had been hurt and cheated on before -- and she said she never wanted to go through that pain again.
Usman promised Lisa that he loved her and shouldn't be worried about his fans given he's a celebrity rapper in Nigeria. Lisa just knew the temptation for Usman to cheat was always there since women were all around, so she wanted to get married at soon as possible in order to warn women he had a wife.
Usman told Lisa they could hold hands in public but not in his family's house since he's Muslim. Lisa, a Christian, admitted her biggest fear was Usman's mother not giving her a blessing to wed.
Usman said his mother feared Lisa was taking him to the United States so he could be a slave, which appeared to shock Lisa, but Usman was certain his mother would accept her and grow to love her as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lisa asked Usman to be by her side 24 hours a day. She expected them to have quality time, with none of his friends around to steal the attention she wanted from her man.
Lisa was shown meeting up with her friends Rocky and Cathy before her trip. Lisa couldn't wait to hug and kiss Usman, but her friends didn't understand why Usman wanted to move to America when he was a celebrity in Nigeria.
Cathy was concerned Usman wasn't in the relationship for the right reasons. Lisa said Usman had written a song for her, but she didn't appreciate how another woman was featured in the music video for his alleged song about her.
"If my life is one week [or] one month with this man, I've lived a full life," Lisa told her friends.
Rocky called Lisa "crazy" and Cathy was wary of Usman's motives. The pair of friends also worried for Lisa's safety, saying she could be kidnapped or worse in Nigeria.
"If I die in Nigeria, I'll die a happy woman because I'll be with the man I love," Lisa shared.
Lisa had never left the United States in her life, and her friends said Lisa had no clue what Africa is all about. Lisa was going to be thrown into a foreign culture, and then her pals asked her to use condoms in the bedroom.
Lisa said Usman was going to be the guest of honor at the premiere party for his new music video. She was fairly convinced, however, Usman was not a scammer, and she said she trusted him with her life.
"He's absolutely the man of my dreams. If this is a scam, it's going to break my heart and I will not recover from it," Lisa said in a confessional.
ED AND ROSEMARIE
Ed couldn't wait to meet the woman who had stolen his heart, but first, he needed to tie up a few loose ends at work. When he wasn't going photography, Ed worked as an interior designer.
Ed's friend and co-worker, Kara, called Rosemarie "sweet" but wished she had known more about her.
Ed planned to stay at Rose's house with her mother and sister, revealing they lived three hours north of Manila, Philippines. Kara warned Ed that he'd be sleeping in a remote village with no plumbing or AC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kara told Ed to watch out for flying cockroaches and get shots to prevent him from contracting diseases, such as malaria. He also said most people also take baths in buckets there and he was going to be extremely hot.
Ed had already spent $5,000 in gifts for Rose, and Kara said Ed wasn't looking at the negative side of things since he's naturally such an optimist. Kara worried Ed was being used, but Ed said Rose had never asked for money.
However, Rose's sister texted him the other night asking for money immediately or else her store was going to close. Rose's sister asked Ed not to tell Rose, but he didn't want this to be "a shakedown." Ed was concerned Rose was involved and the girls were lying to him.
Ed admitted he really hadn't thought things through and understood why his loved ones were so skeptical of Rose. But Ed knew in his heart he had to give Rose a chance because he believed she was his soul mate.
Ed was in love and packed protection for sexual intimacy as well as lingerie for Rose, snacks and popcorn, even though he wasn't sure Rose's family would have a microwave.
Ed had also purchased a real diamond engagement ring for Rose, saying he was just "riding the wide."
Ed's friend called him "crazy," especially since he had never met Rose face-to-face before. Ed was bringing candy for Rose's four-year-old son Prince, and Rose apparently wanted another child, a girl.
Ed, however, told his pal that he wanted to get a vasectomy. He was lying about his height in that he's 4'11" and not 5'2" and also about the fact he wanted more kids. Ed said he was done having kids and feared telling Rose that.
Ed had raised a 29-year-old daughter, and since he was 54, he said he was done having kids. Ed didn't want to break Rose's heart, but he had to tell her the truth right away.
Ed had canceled the appointment twice because he wasn't really sure about his future.
There was a lot Ed hadn't shared with Rose, but he hoped to leave the Philippines an engaged man. Ed also wanted to dive into Rose's past and have some of his questions answered. This was going to be the farthest Ed had ever traveled, and he hoped the journey would lead him towards his future wife.
"Once I step on the plane, it will be the turning point in my life. It will be the biggest thing I've ever gambled on in my life," Ed told the cameras. "I hope Rose feels the same way I do because I want to propose to her."
ADVERTISEMENT
Ed's daughter didn't like how her father's girlfriend was six years younger than she. Ed attempted to Facetime with his daughter before his trip, but she didn't answer. Ed told her that she was the best thing he had ever created and he loved her forever and always.
Ed said it really hurt to have his daughter ignore him and he wasn't sure whether he was doing the right thing.
Finally, Ed's daughter Tiffany answered the phone and wished him safe travels. Ed said the brief conversation made his day and his life overall.
AVERY AND ASH
Avery was leaving for Australia in a few days to meet Ash, who was originally from a small island off the coast of Africa, for the first time. Ash said if he and Avery connected on a soul level, they'd have an easy ride in Australia.
Avery said Ash always knew the right thing to say because he's a relationship coach. She therefore wondered if his words were genuine and sincere or he was just telling her everything she wanted to hear.
Ash had been married and divorced once before, and he shares custody of a 10-year-old son Taj with his ex-wife, Sian.
Avery has children as well and hoped to blend their two families together. She was so excited to see how Ash fathers his son in person, and she said Ash wanted to move to America with his son.
Ash said Sian supported whatever made Taj happy and so she was positive about the idea of her son moving to a different country. Avery said if her child was to be taken across the world, she'd be totally devastated, and so she wanted to speak with Sian personally to make sure everything was okay.
Ash said he and his ex-wife had differences they couldn't overcome, but Avery knew they were going to have differences as well. Avery had already questioned their relationship in the past, claiming Ash had once attempted to hide the fact he has a girlfriend from a client.
Ash told Avery that she would see the reality of things once she visited him, and she saw qualities in him that led her to believe they'd have "a phenomenal future together." But she also feared Ash was not as genuine as he had presented himself to be.
Avery, a single mom, was taking a huge risk and spending a lot of money for love, so she said it would be devastated if her romance turned out to be something other than she had been expecting.
Avery was then shown meeting with her mother and grandparents and breaking the news she was going to be staying with Ash in Australia for a little over two weeks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Avery's mom hoped her daughter wouldn't be staying at Ash's house during the trip, but that was in fact Avery's plan. Avery insisted her relationship was getting serious even though they had never met before.
"We talked about potential marriage and him coming here [to the U.S.]," Avery shared. "I just want to see how authentic he is, because he really truly is the perfect person."
Avery's mom said her daughter had a lot to think about since she has a kid and she needed to be careful.
Avery was looking for her future husband and said if he proved himself to be the man she thought he was, she would definitely want to marry him.
YOLANDA AND WILLIAMS
Yolanda was leaving for England in one week, and she was so excited to finally meet Williams in person. She called him "lovely" and said they met online after Williams had DM'd her on Instagram.
Yolanda planned to stay for two weeks. The original plan was for Williams to visit her in Las Vegas, but since he was short a couple hundred dollars, she planned to travel to England to see him instead of paying for his ticket to come to the United States.
Yolanda said Williams was upset at first she didn't offer him money to help him out but he got over it. Yolanda's daughter was skeptical of Williams from the beginning, so the girls planned to fly together.
Yolanda had never been to another country before. She used to travel with her late husband Dwayne, so this was going to be a big leap for her.
Yolanda was spending a lot of money on this trip, but she was ready to take a risk for what she believed was going to be true love. Williams told Yolanda to fly into London, but he couldn't even tell her the name of the airport. He said, "I'll text you later" when it comes to that information.
Williams had initially told Yolanda that he lived in Manchester, so Yolanda didn't understand why she was flying to London. Kara worried her mother was being scammed and the situation was dangerous, but then Williams texted her to fly to London and they'd take a two-hour train ride to Manchester.
Suddenly, Williams changed his mind and told Yolanda to fly into Manchester.
He gave her the wrong airport abbreviation and then didn't answer his phone. Yolanda was upset this scene unfolded in front of her daughter, and she admitted it was crazy she couldn't get straight answers from him over the phone.