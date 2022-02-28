'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' recap: Ben catches Mahogany in lies, Ximena tells Mike she's not in love, Memphis comes clean to Hamza, and Gino buys an engagement ring!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/28/2022
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Ben discovering Mahogany had lied a lot, Ximena Morales admitting she wasn't "in love" with Mike Berk, Kim Menzies gushing about sex with Usman "SojaBoy" Umar, Memphis Smith coming clean to Hamza Moknii, and Gino Palazzolo buying an engagement ring for Jasmine Pineda during the fifth-season episode Sunday night on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' new season stars Usman, a 32-year-old from Sokoto, Nigeria, and Kim, a 50-year-old from San Diego, CA; Gino, a 51-year-old from Canton, MI, and Jasmine, a 34-year-old from Panama City, Panama; and Memphis, a 34-year-old from Muskegon, MI, and Hamza, a 28-year-old from Kairouan, Tunisia.
The series also stars Mike, a 34-year-old from Thiells, NY, and Ximena, a 24-year-old from Pereira, Colombia; Ella, a 29-year-old from Idaho Falls, ID, and Johnny, a 34-year-old from Jinan, China; Ben, a 52-year-old from Fraser, MI, and Mahogany, a 24-year-old from San Bartolo, Peru; and Caleb, a 28-year-old from Chandler, AZ, and Alina, a 27-year-old from Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Usman was previously married to Lisa Hamme, 54, whom he had met on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.
Lisa struggled to trust Usman during their relationship and they split in May 2020. Usman later served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020 and Lisa has since remarried with a childhood friend.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows long-distance relationships and documents how each couple found each other as well as their first in-person meeting in a foreign country "and the countless surprises, drama and culture clashes along the way."
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
After traveling across the world, the couples will determine if love can conquer all as they experience challenges such as language barriers, interfering families, cultural differences, age gaps, ex partners, and "shady pasts," according to TLC.
Below is what happened on the eleventh episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fifth season:
KIM and USMAN
Kim and Usman were shown waking up next to each other after having sex for the first time. Kim joked she was going to be walking funny and that the night was "amazing."
"He's my boyfriend! What the f-ck is my life!?... It was absolutely amazing. It was everything I could have wished for and more -- more! There is definitely a difference between African sex and then American men sex," Kim shared.
"There is a different flow, a different rhythm -- a certain intensity. There is not a lot of foreplay; it's just kind of getting into it. But the kissing part was really good... He likes to flip things around."
Kim cracked up after giving the cameras too much information, and Usman said he had slept with Kim because she really loved him and deserved his love. He said they had sex four times and it was "yummy, yummy" and "awesome."
Kim promised Usman that she was going to make him really happy, but she worried about the logistics of dating considering they live in different countries. She noted how it was going to be very difficult to communicate over text and video chats again after being together.
"Maybe one day I will win a Grammy and I will be holding your hand on the stage," Usman told Kim.
However, Usman had been hiding something from her, and so he planned to tell her that day because she deserved honesty. He was scared how she was going to react and just hoped it wouldn't damage their new boyfriend and girlfriend relationship.
Kim and Usman later went on a romantic spice tour in Zanzibar, and they were crowned the king and queen of spicy village.
After a great day, Kim was smiling ear to ear, but then Usman was about to break the news about Zara -- the subject of his new hit song -- being about an ex-girlfriend.
BEN and MAHOGANY
Ben was shown preparing for his first real date after meeting Mahogany, and he was very nervous. Ben, a fitness model, bronzed up his muscles so he would look good at the boardwalk by the beach and impress his girlfriend.
He called his time with Mahogany at a restaurant the previous night "an unbelievably magical moment," but he acknowledged how he'd probably have to break down Mahogany's walls and bond with her in order to achieve the same intimacy they had developed online.
The couple planned to walk along the water, talk, have lunch at a nearby cafe, and just get to know each other better.
Ben told Mahogany that he wanted to find out what God's plan was for them, and he tried to communicate with her in Spanish. He asked what made her lose trust in him, and Mahogany admitted it was her father's questions and skepticism of Ben.
Mahogany's parents were concerned about Ben's age and the fact he's so much older than Mahogany, and so Ben recognized he had a lot of work to do -- both in his relationship and when it came to impressing and winning over her father.
Ben said he needed to talk to Mahogany's parents and he'd like to meet them that evening, but Mahogany seemed a little hesitant. She wasn't even sure her parents would be open to that idea.
"We can't continue this relationship while her parents are right in her ear saying, 'Don't trust this guy.' So I really hope that they agree to meet with me," Ben shared in a confessional.
"Because it's clear to me now that if I don't get their approval, this relationship is dead in the water; it's not going to go anywhere."
That evening, Mahogany's parents agreed to meet with Ben, and he went to her apartment for the gathering. Ben called her place beautiful and gorgeous, but she lived alone and had apparently told Ben that she lived with her parents.
Ben claimed Mahogany had said she lived with her parents just a month ago and so the experience was strange for him. He said Mahogany wasn't familiar with her apartment and there were games inside she'd never played, as well as a surfboard she'd never used.
Ben also noticed there were expensive things in the apartment, but he didn't want to accuse Mahogany of lying to him.
"I'm really thrown off right now because I came all this way and I don't really know if I can trust her," Ben complained.
Ben then met Mahogany's parents Jose and Silvia, who were wary about Jasmine meeting a much older man online.
Ben explained to Jose and Silvia that "love knows no age" and he was "in love" with their daughter. Jose had doubts Ben could really love Mahogany since they had only dated for three months, but Ben said Mahogany is very mature for her age.
Suddenly, Ben learned Mahogany was only 22 years old when she had told him she's 24 years old. Mahogany called it "a mistake," and Ben let her off the hook by saying it must have been an issue with the translation.
However, Ben was positive Mahogany had told him that she was 23 when they met, and he even wished her a happy 24th birthday. Ben said Mahogany never denied turning 24 and so there was definitely "more than a miscommunication on this one."
The night didn't go well because Ben was certain this house -- given there weren't photos of her anywhere -- didn't belong to Mahogany and that she had also lied about her age. Since Ben has a daughter who's 22 years old, he was pretty freaked out and almost ready to go back to the airport.
GINO and JASMINE
Jasmine was mentally drained after her fight with Gino, who tried to show Jasmine how sorry he really was. Jasmine figured Gino would put his best effort into their relationship going forward and they could maybe make it as a couple.
Jasmine then revealed to Gino how she had stolen one of his shirts so she could remember him, and Gino shared how he had found one of Jasmine's nails on the floor and put it in his bag because he thought that's all he'd have left of her. He wanted a piece of her to have with him all the time.
But instead of finding the story sweet, Jasmine appeared turned off and a little creeped out.
"It's weird but it's cute at the same time. That's Gino," Jasmine told the cameras with a laugh.
Jasmine was excited to show Gino more of Panama and introduce him to her mother. She was nervous about the meeting, especially since her mother is over-protective and wasn't sure about Gino's intentions. Jasmine's mom apparently never wanted to see her hurt again after Jasmine's difficult divorce.
Gino realized the next week was going to be critical for his relationship and he really needed to step his game up if he was going to keep Jasmine as his girlfriend and potential future fiancee.
Once in Western Panama, Gino and Jasmine were getting back on track, and Gino acknowledged how he felt relieved. While Jasmine was going to introduce Gino to her mother, she said she wasn't ready for her kids to meet Gino yet since she wasn't 100 percent sure they were going to be together long-term.
In order to regain trust in their relationship, Gino had to go back to giving Jasmine "reports" about his whereabouts and interactions with people. Despite having taken a step back in their romance, Gino said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Jasmine.
"She fulfills everything I've looked for in a woman. She's caring, intelligent, sexy and hot -- but most importantly, Jasmine has a very good heart," Gino shared.
"So I'm going to buy Jasmine an engagement ring and I plan to ask her to marry me before I go back to the United States."
Gino therefore went into the city and picked out a $270 ring, and he just hoped Jasmine would like it since she had told him before that he has terrible taste. He was on a "super budget" since he wasn't working at the time.
"I hope Jasmine sees how serious I am with this ring, and despite all the problems that we've had, I hope that she says 'yes,'" Gino told the cameras.
Jasmine wanted Gino to receive her mother's blessing for them to be together, and Gino had chocolates and a sweet card ready to give her. Jasmine called her mother "very traditional" and "religious," and so she didn't think Gino was prepared for her truth and direct way of conversing.
"If she says 'no,' even though I love you, I wouldn't marry you, Gino," Jasmine admitted on the way to the meeting. "Because I didn't listen to her the first time and I learned the hard way. She knows best."
Jasmine asked Gino to remove his hat out of respect for his mother, but he refused, and so things didn't get off to a great start.
XIMENA and MIKE
Ximena and Mike were on their way to pick out a wedding dress, but Ximena appeared upset and annoyed that Mike was going with her. Ximena said it's bad luck for the groom to see the bride in her wedding dress ahead of the ceremony, and so Mike promised he'd wait in the other side of the store and not sneak a peek.
Ximena also admitted she was still angry about the way Mike had interrogated her the previous night about her club outing and why she had returned home so late into the evening.
Mike hoped Ximena would be happy in her wedding dress and actually show that she wanted to marry him, and she gushed about loving a particular strapless gown with an A-line cut.
Ximena called the dress "divine" and thought she looked like a princess, but she wasn't happy with Mike and still wanted to have a talk with him.
Ximena asked Mike why he didn't want to pay for her plastic surgery when he was willing to pay for her wedding dress, and he didn't think her question made sense. Ximena said if she underwent surgery, she could begin working as a model.
But Mike liked the way Ximena already looked, which made her laugh. She said she needed the money for the procedure in a few days and wanted to have the surgery before buying a wedding dress.
"I feel like Ximena is almost giving me an ultimatum, because if I don't pay for the surgery, there is no wedding dress," Mike noted.
"With no wedding dress, there is no wedding. I'm not really for the surgery because different complications can come up, and it also costs $5,000. She should be wanting to use that money for our future together, but that doesn't seem to be on her mind and that really hurts."
Mike told Ximena that he didn't want to talk about the surgery anymore, but she said it was "normal" and repeated how there would be no dress if there's no surgery.
Later on, Ximena claimed about how Mike was always on top of her. She said Mike followed her everywhere she went, like if she stopped eating, he would stop eating. Ximena called him "weird" and accused him of imitating her.
Ximena thought Mike could be too affectionate, and she didn't like how he said, "I love you," every few minutes. She called Mike's behavior "stressful" and "exhausting," and she admitted having surgery was more important to her than anything else at this point.
Mike promised to give Ximena more space, and then she said, "You don't sleep so you can spy on me... I don't like to be stared at."
Mike said he wasn't spying on Ximena, he was just looking at her because she looked beautiful all the time. But Ximena snapped how those habits were pushing them apart and he could lose her.
"I want space. I want time. I don't want to get married yet," Ximena said. "I do want us to get married, but not yet."
Mike said Ximena seemed like a different person and didn't appear to be invested in their relationship anymore. The visit left Mike feeling confused, and so he flat out asked his fiancee, "Do you love me?"
"No," Ximena replied. "I am not in love with you."
MEMPHIS and HAMZA
Hamza, who was having doubts about marriage due to his mother's advice not to rush things, told Memphis that he wanted to marry her but needed more time with her first.
Memphis complained, "Why would you ask me to get married to you and then have me do all this stuff and all of this preparing for nothing? That is ridiculous. Why would you ask me to come to Tunisia and marry you if you did not want to get married? I do not understand!"
Memphis accused Hamza of lying and called him "not nice," especially since she couldn't stay in Tunisia for much longer. She said she wanted to be with Hamza but if he didn't want to marry her, she would go home and end their relationship.
"I am afraid of you," Hamza admitted.
"What?! Why?" Memphis asked.
"Because of your ex before. One ex, two ex. Divorce," Hamza said.
Memphis said she only had one divorce, but then Hamza confessed that he was afraid he'd act like Memphis' ex and then she'd leave him. Memphis asked Hamza to not be afraid of the past and to trust her and look forward to the future.
Hamza wished Memphis trusted him whole-heartedly, but she insisted that she trusted him even though it was important for them to sign a prenuptial agreement.
"So do you want to marry me?" Memphis asked.
"Okay," Hamza replied.
Memphis became even more afraid to tell Hamza about her past mistake in light of his insecurities, but she ultimately shared how she had slept at her ex-husband's house in the summertime when they had just begun dating.
Memphis revealed she had slept at her ex's house for four nights but nothing happened sexually, and Hamza replied, "Are you crazy?!" Hamza stormed off swearing and said he was now reconsidering marrying her.
Memphis insisted they had just started dating at the time, but Hamza felt disrespected and lied.
"I did not sleep in the bed with him and I did not have sex with him!" Memphis said. "I want you to trust me. That is why I'm telling you now."
When Hamza said things weren't okay, Memphis replied, "F-ck it," and walked away from him. Hamza's mother scolded Memphis for not being honest with her son sooner, but Memphis said she desperately needed some moral support at the time she had slept at her ex-husband's place.
Memphis further explained the situation off-camera to Hamza for 20 minutes, and she said she had been through a very dark time. At the time, she didn't pass her state boards for the first time and she was very depressed.
"I laid in bed for approximately four days," Memphis said, sharing how her ex-husband had to make sure that her children were clothed and cared for during that time.
Memphis said if she didn't look to her ex-husband for support at that time, her decisions would have been "very detrimental" to her life.
Hamza told Memphis that he understood her reasoning and still loved her and wanted to marry her, but he hoped she would rely on him for support going forward.