'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' recap: Amanda wants to cut her trip short, Gino rejects Jasmine, and Meisha and Nicola are introduced!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/19/2023
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Amanda wanting to cut her trip to Romania short, Gino Palazzolo rejecting Jasmine Pineda sexually and the pair fighting hours after their reunion, and the introduction of a new couple, Meisha and Nicola, during the Season 6 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The eight couples starring on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days include Gino, a 53-year-old from Michigan and Jasmine, a 35-year-old from Panama; Amanda, a 31-year-old from Louisiana and Razvan, a 26-year-old from Romania; and Riley, a 48-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Violet, a 43-year-old from Vietnam.
The rest of the couples are Christian, a 30-year-old from Minnesota and Cleo, a 32-year-old from England; Tyray, a 33-year-old from California, and Carmella, a 27-year-old from Barbados; David, a 42-year-old from Nebraska and Sheila, a 31-year-old from the Philippines; Meisha, a 43-year-old from Minnesota, and Nicola, a 46-year-old from Israel; and Statler, a 33-year-old from Texas, and Dempsey, a 28-year-old from England.
According to TLC, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow long-distance relationships and document how each couple found each other as well as their first in-person meeting in a foreign country "and the unexpected surprises, cultural clashes and dramatic twists" along the way.
"This season serves up an explosion of emotion with all the highs and lows of dating across the globe, as marriage proposals dangle in the distance," the network teased.
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
After traveling across the world, the couples will determine if love can conquer all as they experience challenges such as language barriers, interfering families, cultural differences, age gaps, ex partners, and baggage from the past.
Below is what happened on Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' sixth season.
AMANDA and RAZVAN
Amanda woke up her first morning in Romania, and Razvan was shown making her coffee and teasing her about having slept with her socks on. Amanda said it felt good to relax with the person she loved, especially considering her children would be running around and asking her for breakfast back home in America.
Razvan shared how the couple cuddled and kissed a lot throughout the night, but they didn't have sex. He planned to take her into "Old Town" to explore, shop and dine at nice restaurants.
"I'm ready for sex, but I'm not trying to push things... I'm the first man she kissed after her [late] husband, so I'm trying to make her comfortable with this idea," Razvan told the cameras.
Amanda felt she had connected with Razvan the night prior, but she noted it was hard for her to open up again -- and she said she felt nervous, scared and a sense of guilt. Amanda, however, didn't want to talk about her emotions in fear of ruining the mood.
Right before the pair left for their day filled with activities, Amanda's child talked to Razvan on the phone and mentioned how his dad had died. Amanda thought the timing was weird, and it made her question if traveling to see Razvan was the right thing to do.
Amanda said she didn't want to hurt her kids, but Razvan assured her that were fine.
Amanda considered leaving early at that point, but Razvan didn't even think their original plan of three weeks was enough time for them to be together.
Razvan was trying to empathize with Amanda's feelings and make her feel better, but it was hard for Amanda to be "in the moment" and enjoy things. She missed her kids and had a wandering mind.
While enjoying lunch, Razvan mentioned how he could visit Amanda in the United States shortly following her departure from Romania. Amanda thought it was "way too soon" for her kids, but Razvan pushed, "Maybe after one month. I feel like you don't really want me there."
Amanda thought Razvan's insistence was "insane," and she explained to the cameras how she was putting her children's feelings first. Amanda told Razvan that he didn't understand what it was like to be a widow in love with a person in another country.
Razvan, however, didn't think Amanda was helping her children understand the situation, and so he said her actions were making him sad.
Amanda explained how their relationship needed to work out or else she'd be introducing another man to her kids who was going to leave again. Amanda was thinking about how her children would feel, and so she called their situation "fragile."
"It's a very delicate situation, and I want to be certain about the relationship before my kids are involved. I can't take any risks on that," Amanda noted.
MEISHA and NICOLA
Meisha, a 43-year-old from Blaine, Minnesota, was shown attending church and praying. She worked full-time for the Catholic Church as the Director of Pastoral Care, helping people connect with God in their final moments. Before that, she worked as an on-air journalist and lived a very glamorous life.
Meisha shared how she once had a spiritual vision and awakening of two suns outside her window, and she claimed to have heard a voice asking her to pray and read the Bible.
Long before Meisha's conversion, she had fallen in love with a foreign exchange student in high school, which led her to move to Sweden. She married him when she was 22-years-old, but the marriage did not last.
However, the pair welcomed two children together.
After her divorce, Meisha said she had a full social life.
"I was the fun party girl at the bar and was going out all the time. I had a lot of friends and it was a blast," Meisha said, adding how she'd date very handsome and successful men.
"But post-conversion, things got real lonely, real fast. The things I was interested in doing started to change. All I could talk about was the Bible and going to church, and I could kind of feel people go, 'That's too much.' And I understood it."
Meisha admitted that she felt lost and isolated at the time, until she started talking to a man across the world. Meisha said their hearts and souls were intertwined and she was totally in love with this man: Nicola, a 46-year-old from Nahariya, Israel.
Nicola lived with his mother in Israel, and he admitted it was a difficult dynamic because her hearing was poor. He planned to live with his mother until marriage.
Nicola became a devout Catholic due to his grandmother, who had served as a Catholic nun.
Nicola said he woke up every morning, prayed to God, and then worked on his Catholic website.
Israel was only two percent Catholic, and so he said he struggled to find a romantic partner.
"When you give your life to Jesus and you trust him, God does things for you that you don't expect," Nicola said. "When I saw Meisha on social media seven years ago, she was very lost. She wanted someone to deliver her to God, and so I sent her a message."
Meisha shared how Nicola had reached out to her at the perfect time, and he went on to fill her with historical and theological knowledge. Meisha then left her television career and dedicated her life full-time to her faith.
Nicola said he and Meisha would sometimes talk to each other for 10 hours, but Meisha pointed out how it took years for them to admit that they had feelings for each other. Between that and COVID, it had been seven years of speaking online and over the phone.
But that was about to change, as Meisha was planning to fly to Israel to meet Nicola in-person for the first time. She hoped that by the end of the trip, they'd be engaged.
Because of his faith, Nicola was waiting for marriage to have sex, and so he was a 46-year-old virgin. Meisha admired her partner's convictions, but she also confessed to needing a lot of affection in a relationship.
Meisha's good friend Taylor thought Meisha and Nicola were so different, and so she wasn't sure what Meisha saw in this man. Taylor found their romance concerning, especially since Nicola hadn't been in many serious relationships.
If Meisha and Nicola got engaged, they intended on filing a K-1 visa, which would mean they'd have limited time together before tying the knot. Meisha also said divorce was "not an option" for either of them, which made the idea of this commitment a little scary.
Regardless, Meisha set out to follow her heart and trust God.
A few days before Meisha's trip, Nicola was shown fishing with his friend, who couldn't believe a beautiful woman like Meisha had fallen in love with a man who sits in his room and prays the Rosary every day.
Nicola never thought he'd fall in love with a divorced woman, especially since she wasn't a virgin, but he looked at Meisha like a virgin since the Holy Spirit had entered her life and changed her from "the inside to the outside."
Nicola, however, hadn't told his mother about his relationship with Meisha. Nicola's mother wasn't a devout Catholic, but she still wanted her son to marry a virgin.
"I'm a little bit concerned my mother will not accept Meisha. But I did not choose this. God had a plan for Meisha and I [to] meet each other," Nicola said.
Meanwhile, Meisha was hoping to find a reason to get her first marriage annulled so that she could remarry in the Catholic church. Meisha had some obstacles to overcome, including getting her daughters onboard with the idea of this relationship.
Meisha's daughters feared Nicola would not accept or approve of them because they weren't devout Catholics like their mother. They didn't want to feel judged or shamed by their potential future stepfather.
TYRAY and CARMELLA
Carmella hadn't blocked Tyray on Snapchat or social media, so a part of him still wondered if she was real and it wasn't a man who had been catfishing him.
Tyray's sister Lashanti therefore helped him do research and look into the situation. Lashanti was unable to find stock photos of Carmella, and so Tyray immediately felt relieved.
A producer then let Tyray read a message from Carmella. It read, "Hi!!!! To think I cannot video call you because I'm not the girl in the photos. I know it's sh-tty that I have not been honest with Tyray."
The man named Christian continued, "[I been] lying to him for almost 5 years. At first it was a way to get money since most of us are so poor here. I did start liking him, but I can't be with him. I feel so bad but I really needed money. I'm sorry. I do love him, but I can't be with him."
The message left Tyray feeling very confused. He had been deeply in love with Carmella, and so those feelings weren't going to go away overnight.
Tyray wanted more answers, and so he had no intention of blocking Carmella.
Lashanti didn't understand why Tyray still had hope, and she hoped he was going to come to terms with the truth of the situation. Lashanti called Carmella "a scammer" and advised her brother to let that message "be the end of it."
JASMINE and GINO
Gino had landed in Panama, which he called his second home, and he looked forward to re-establishing their bond. Jasmine was also so happy to have her "baby" and "angel" with her again.
Jasmine showed off her beautiful $3,000 apartment in Panama with a gorgeous view of the water.
Gino said Jasmine wasn't into such luxurious things when they first met but money was becoming more and more important to her. He was worried he may not be able to offer Jasmine the lifestyle she was looking for in Michigan.
"It could lead to disappointment for her," Gino confessed to the cameras.
Meanwhile, footage flashed to Gino's humble home, which features a small orange accent wall in the living room and bunk beds in one guest room.
Jasmine then came onto Gino and attempted to seduce him by massaging him and asking him to touch her braless chest. She said she couldn't remember the last time they had sex, and so she was hoping sex would be a priority for him during this trip.
"After seeing her spending habits and how she's being a little pushy with me to get what she wants, it's not making me feel good about our future together -- and that affects my sexual desire," Gino admitted to the cameras.
Jasmine asked Gino if he wanted her, and his response was, "Stop asking me that."
Gino apparently just wanted to take a nap, and Jasmine said she felt disappointed -- although not surprised -- by Gino's behavior. She vented about how that's not the way a man treats the woman he loves.
Once Gino woke up from his nap, Jasmine apologized for coming on too strong. She acknowledged how they were very different from one another and so she wanted to start fresh and make his dinner.
Gino told the cameras how he was very attracted to Jasmine, even though he had turned her down, and that there were just bigger things on his mind.
Jasmine then made Gino dinner, but she demanded he peel the potatoes and help her in the kitchen. Gino apparently didn't have the proper utensils and equipment, and he said he didn't like Jasmine bossing him around with orders.
The pair started to bicker, and then Gino walked out of the room and left Jasmine alone with all the food.
Jasmine started to cry, and Gino admitted he felt frustrated because Jasmine wasn't a good listener.
"I don't want to upset her, but Jasmine needs to understand that she can't walk all over me. And I'm going to stand up for myself," Gino said.
Jasmine said Gino treated her poorly but she felt bad about making him angry. Jasmine therefore let Gino go to bed and sleep, and they both hoped tomorrow would be a better day.
"We cannot be wasting our time like this. I wanted to create good memories and have a better outlook on how our life together, living as a married couple, is going to look in the United States. If this is an appetizer, I'm a little bit scared," Jasmine confessed.
RILEY and VIOLET
Riley was shown packing up his bags for his trip to see Violet in-person for the first time. He bought Violet pearls for her birthday.
Although he felt apprehensive about Violet's honesty, transparency and intentions, he wasn't ready to hire a private investigator. Riley hoped this trip to Vietnam would clear up any lingering questions he still had about Violet.
Riley, however, was still upset that Violet had been communicating with his father behind his back, trying to turn him against Riley. Riley explained to his friend Alexa how he needed to "overstand" rather than "understand" about his partner, which is why he was considering hiring a private investigator.
Riley knew he and Violet had some things to work through, but he was ready to spend the rest of his life with her at the same time. Riley said he was ready to become a husband and a stepfather.
Riley then finally arrived to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to meet Violet in-person for the first time. She worked as a math teacher and joked about how she always got her way.
Violet had been married for 15 years and welcomed two children with her ex, but she never felt emotionally or financially supported by him. Violet and the man therefore got divorced, and Violet therefore considered herself a strong and independent woman.
Violet wasn't going to allow a man to tell her what to do or how to live, and so that's part of the reason she looked for a foreigner to date. Violet had met Riley on a dating app, and she said she loved his smile and how he made her laugh.
Violet was hoping to make her relationship with Riley serious and eventually become a family with him.
Before meeting Riley in Vietnam, Violet met up with her girlfriends and announced how she was about to meet someone from the United States. The women appeared surprised, especially when they learned Violet had been talking to this man for two years.
Violet gushed about Riley being a driven and ambitious man, but she admitted they fought a lot.
"He gets extremely crazy because he doesn't trust me," Violet said. "Riley and I both have strong personalities, so sometimes we argue very intensely... We have argued so many times because of his accusations towards me. We have a lot of differences, culturally."
Despite the problems in their relationship, Violet said she loved Riley dearly and was optimistic about their future together.