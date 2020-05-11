Like 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' first three seasons, the fourth season follows Americans who started online romantic relationships with overseas partners as they travel overseas hoping to get engaged to someone they've never met in person and then begin the K-1 Visa immigration process.
Along the way, they've encountered challenges that include large age gaps, language barriers, cultural issues, and questionable pasts.
The couples who appeared on Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season were David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Ed, a 54-year-old San Diego, CA, and Rosemarie, a 23-year-old from Caloocan, Philippines; Avery Warner, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA, and Ash Naeck, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia; Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, and Varya, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia; and Stephanie, a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY, and Erika, a 24 year-old from Port Augusta, Australia.
The following cast members didn't appear in the broadcast: Yolanda, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; Lisa Hamme, a 52-year-old from York, PA, and Usman "SojaBoy" Umar, a 30-year-old from Kaduna, Nigeria; and Darcey Silva, a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT, and Tom Brooks, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, United Kingdom.
At this point in the season, viewers are led to believe Yolanda's boyfriend Williams, a 40-year-old from England is a scammer.
Below is what was shown on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
GEOFFREY AND VARYA
The episode began where last week's episode had left off, with Geoffrey down on one knee proposing marriage to Varya.
"We've grown close, so much closer. I think we've really kind of brought our lives together, and I guess what I'm trying to get to is I want to continue this adventure with you," Geoffrey said before presenting Varya with a ring. "I don't want it to stop. Will you marry me?"
Varya hesitated and then responded, "I want to say that you're an absolutely amazing, wonderful man. And we spent great time here in Russia. Maybe we are going too quick?"
Geoffrey got up to walk away, but Varya asked to continue talking. She said it was a huge step to take and she just wasn't ready for it "right now."
"I'm not ready to leave everything here," Varya explained.
Geoffrey was shocked Varya had turned down his proposal, but she reiterated how it was just a "[no] for right now."
Varya told the cameras she felt embarrassed, bad and sad because she could tell the rejection hurt Geoffrey. Varya said she loved Geoffrey but wasn't sure whether she could trust him in everything.
"I'm not ready," Varya admitted.
Varya told Geoffrey that she didn't want to lie and say "yes" and then change her mind, but Geoffrey countered, "THis was our chance. This was our make it or break it time. I never thought in a million years you would turn me down. I feel like I waited long enough to be happy."
Varya questioned whether she was truly Geoffrey's soul mate and said destiny would bring them together if they're meant to be.
Varya said Geoffrey's time in Russia didn't go as expected considering he revealed a criminal past and had yelled at her friends at a restaurant. Varya noted these could be problems to come up again in the future.
Varya commented how the diamond ring was "beautiful," and Geoffrey replied, "Yeah, I think it would've looked good on you."
Geoffrey later prepared to head back home to Tennessee, and he said he felt "defeated" and "hurt." He apparently felt confused and didn't know where he stood with Varya.
Geoffrey was acting like his romance was over on the way to the airport, but Varya was surprised Geoffrey was going to try once and give up. Varya just felt they were rushing things and said she needed more time to get to know Geoffrey.
"I'm not the one you're looking for," Geoffrey noted.
Varya therefore asked if Geoffrey was going to return to America and search for another girl who's "more easy," and Geoffrey didn't say anything in reply.
"He said he's upset with me, but if he thinks that I'm wasting his time, that's very pity," Varya told the cameras. "Right now, I don't know if we will ever see each other again."
Geoffrey explained in a confessional that he was leaving Russia was a broken heart and Varya had really hurt him by turning down his marriage proposal.
Varya told Geoffrey that she wanted him to come back to Russia and didn't think it was the end for them, but Geoffrey clearly felt otherwise.
"I'm going to home. I am going to live my life apart from you," Geoffrey said.
Geoffrey hugged Varya goodbye and thanked her for the adventure. He then wished her luck. Varya cried when Geoffrey left outside of the airport, saying she couldn't believe he'd give up on her just like that.
Varya said she didn't know what to do, and then she chased Geoffrey down in the airport. Varya hugged him and said she didn't want him to go. Geoffrey told Varya that they had their chance and he needed someone who would love him and never stop loving him.
Geoffrey explained Varya had second-guessed their relationship and what they had, and that wasn't okay with him. Varya cried when she hugged Geoffrey goodbye and said she couldn't believe it was "the end."
"I'm sorry, I've got to go," Geoffrey countered. "Wish me luck on my flight."
Geoffrey noted it was hard to walk away from Varya and he had been hoping she'd fill a void in his heart. He said he felt ready to give up on love and needed to put Varya in his rearview mirror.
AVERY AND ASH
Ash said he felt Avery was trying to destroy him and it was bad timing because she was about to meet his ex-wife Sian and son Taj. Ash told Avery that he was going to walk out the door alone and she needed to try harder to fix things.
Ash needed to hear, "I love you. I need you here. I don't want you to go away." But Avery was still stewing over the fact Ash had called her "heartless" during their argument.
Avery told the cameras Ash had acted "childish" and she didn't want that at all in a partner. Ash told Avery he had said things out of anger that he didn't mean and the couple needed to be honest with each other and communicate better if things were going to work.
Avery agreed, and so the pair gave each other a hug. Ash realized it wasn't the best time for her to meet Taj and Sian, whom Ash had divorced 10 years prior, but since Avery was leaving in a few days, they had to speed things along.
Ash and Avery planned to spend the night in a hotel and meet his family the next day.
Avery acknowledged the plan was to bring Taj to the United States and observe Ash as a father, but she worried how Sian was going to react. Avery also planned to pick Sian's brain on what it's like to be Ash's partner in life.
Avery told Ash that she wanted her own hotel room so she could "take some time to process things." Ash said that was a selfish thought because they needed to fix things together and not separate. Avery insisted she cared for Ash but couldn't resolve things right away.
"She is breaking my trust again. I deserve better than this situation right now," Ash said in a confessional.
Avery and Ash talked on the phone after spending a night apart, and Avery said she still had "a lot of love for him." She therefore wanted to meet Taj and ask Sian a lot of questions.
Ash previously told Avery that Sian was very open to the idea of Taj moving to America with his father, but Avery was very wary of this and needed to hear it directly from the source. Avery didn't want to create dissension or problems for Ash's family.
Since Avery showed up to Sian's place, Ash determined she must have loved him and wanted to make things work. Ash said it would be a problem if Sian wasn't supportive of their romance.
Sian told the cameras she could see potential and chemistry in Ash and Avery's relationship but some issues as well.
Avery found Ash's relationship with his son endearing and comforting, but then she set out for answers in fear Ash had not been honest about Sian's feelings on Taj leaving Australia. Sian said she wanted what was best for her son, and so she got to know Avery one on one.
"If it goes wrong right now, it will be heart shattering," Ash said of the women's conversation.
At a wine bar, Avery told Sian that she thought Ash was an amazing and sweet guy but was trying to get to know him better since they had only talked on the phone before. Avery wanted to know Ash's true self, not his best self.
Sian told Avery that Ash is easy-going, polite, honest and good overall, 95% of the time, adding that he takes the time to get to know people. She said Ash always tries to find the positive in a situation and is a very optimistic person.
However, Sian said once Ash is down, he can get very down. She also revealed that it took years for her to know when Ash was stressed because he tended to sweep things under the rug and put on a good face during difficult times.
Sian explained things had just fallen apart but Ash seemed to be a very different man, a better man, around Avery. Suddenly, Sian dropped a bomb that she and Ash had only divorced one year ago, and Avery's jaw dropped open.
"I got the perception from him that it happened a long time ago," Avery said.
Sian confirmed, however, she and Ash had been separated for years. Still, Avery was shocked Ash was still married only a few months before they began dating.
Avery told the cameras Ash often held back and didn't reveal all the details of a situation, which scared her. She therefore asked Sian about her feelings on Taj moving to the United States.
Sian admitted she felt "deeply upset" about the idea because Taj is her "world."
"He came out with the question one day. I really had to digest it and I'm still digesting and processing it...I can't even fathom being in a different country. I just can't," Sian told Avery. "If Ash goes there to America, I want Taj to spend time with Ash."
However, Sian pointed out Ash should live in Australia with her son and visit Avery several times a year -- essentially the situation in reverse. Avery realized Ash had sugarcoated things, because Sian clearly didn't want Ash to be out of Taj's life for a long period of time given Taj's age.
Avery wondered if she'd have to live apart from Ash for up to five years, waiting for Taj to be old enough to be able to handle the distance from his father.
STEPHANIE AND ERIKA
Stephanie was apparently getting over a migraine the day after meeting Erika's parents. Stephanie said it was an "amazing" night and she wanted to prove to Erika she was equally invested in their romance.
Stephanie therefore told Erika that she wanted to introduce her to her mother as her girlfriend.
Stephanie admittedly felt "very nervous" about coming out to her "conservative" and "traditional" mother, but she said maybe it made sense to share the big news while they were on different continents and Stephanie had Erika's support.
Stephanie and Erika therefore FaceTimed with Stephanie's mother Magda, and Stephanie promised she was being careful and doing well.
Magda asked if Stephanie had invited Erika to come to America, and Stephanie said "yes" and that she hoped a reunion could happen soon.
"So, I have a confession to make," Stephanie began.
"What?!" Magda asked in shock.
"I have a confession to make... I went cage-diving with sharks," Stephanie continued.
Magda was very surprised to hear the news, and Erika appeared totally disappointed.
"I can't. I can't do it right now," Stephanie said. "It just doesn't feel right to do this through a computer screen. My mom means a lot to me. I owe her to do it in person."
Stephanie hoped Erika would be understanding and supportive, saying she would find the right time and the right way to come out to her mother.
Since Stephanie only had a few days left in Australia, Erika decided to take her to a Game Night at her friend Adam's house. Erika hoped by Stephanie spending more time with her friends, Stephanie would become less jealous and insecure.
Erika said Stephanie needed to learn to trust her with her friends and it was going to be a risk to bring her back around them.
Erika's friends Jess and Paige didn't really like the idea of Stephanie being around because of her jealousy issues and the drama she seemed to bring. The girls didn't want to see Erika get hurt.
Adam decided the group should play a game in which they must divulge secrets and truths, and Erika said he was trying to start trouble and test Stephanie on how she'd react. Stephanie tried her best not to judge or stress out over Erika's potential answers.
As they got deeper into the game, Stephanie told the cameras she actually had a lot of fun because the party seemed like a judgement-free zone. Stephanie apparently changed Erika's friends' perception of her.
Stephanie was going to leave Australia in two days, and she finally liked Erika's friends and also trusted their intentions with her girlfriend.
Stephanie said her trip went by really fast, but Erika was proud of the progress they had made together. However, Erika didn't want to remain a secret in Stephanie's life, and she questioned if Stephanie would ever be ready to come out to her mom.
Stephanie explained her bond with her mother is the strongest in her life and she needed to make sure coming out wouldn't destroy their relationship -- because that would ultimately destroy Stephanie.
Stephanie said she needed and depended on her mother, but with that being said, she promised Erika that she'd be open eventually.
Erika admitted she was really concerned because she previously dated a woman who was not ready to come out to her mother. Erika revealed she had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for 10 years, which blew Stephanie's hair back.
Stephanie said this was the first time she was hearing about this and she couldn't believe Erika had kept this a secret from her. Stephanie and Erika then got into a screaming match that resulted in Stephanie throwing and breaking a bowl.
Stephanie felt lied to and betrayed, but Erika said she never mentioned her past relationship before in fear of how Stephanie would react.
Erika said, for instance, Stephanie flipped out about the fact she had hooked up with a friend when Stephanie knew that information before flying to Australia, but Stephanie argued Erika had too many friends to keep track of.
Both women broke down into tears, and Erika felt "awful" that Stephanie yelled at her when she was just trying to be open, honest and vulnerable. Stephanie later came back into the hotel and apologized for acting "manic," but trust was broken and Stephanie said their relationship went back to "square one."
"You are saying to me, 'My mom is definitely not going to be okay with this.' What do you want me to think?!... Why don't you just live with her and not bother pursuing relationships that you know she's not going to be okay with?" Erika asked Stephanie.
"Why are you playing with my heart just because you can't figure your own out?"
Stephanie said there was a level of understanding between them that would never be resolved, and then she noted, "That's it. We're done."
Erika felt she had worked through Stephanie's insecurities with her, and then when opening up about one of her own, Stephanie viewed her as some kind of villain.
Erika didn't think it was fair and clearly felt the understanding and support in their relationship was one-sided.
Stephanie said it broke her heart to call things off but her romance with Erika just wasn't working out. Stephanie didn't think either of them could say anything to fix the situation.
"But I'll always love her," Stephanie told the cameras in tears.
DAVID AND LANA
David said he hadn't talked to Lana for two or three weeks but they finally chatted the previous night and Lana had opened up about what she was going through. Lana allegedly said she felt overwhelmed and "horrible" about what had happened and would make it up to him.
David, however, was done waiting and believed in his heart Lana was "not scamming" him, so he decided to fly back to Ukraine, where Lana said she had moved in with her sister.
"This will be my fifth attempt to meet Lana face to face. I'm putting myself out there again because we have spent seven years planning our future together, and I'm going to do all that I can to make that future a reality," David explained in a confessional.
David said he was 24 hours away from seeing his love, and with that being said, he was back on a plane.
When David arrived in Ukraine, he said he didn't have a meeting time and so he needed to talk to Lana about that. A producer asked David what he'd do if Lana stood him up again, and David wasn't sure.
David's mind was still set on proposing marriage to Lana halfway through his trip. David said Lana lived on the outskirts of the city Kiev, so she'd be about 10 minutes away from his hotel.
When David checked into his hotel room, he received a message from Lana saying she had her nephew's hockey games over the weekend and so they couldn't meet until Monday. Given it was only Friday, David was so frustrated he'd have to keep waiting and Lana's priorities seemed totally off.
David said Lana should view him as her top priority given they were trying to have a future together.
"I really committed to this trip, but if Lana doesn't meet me on Monday, I really have to put my foot down and say, 'This is it,'" David told the cameras.
During the weekend, David met up with his private investigator, Sergey, and a language translator, Bogdana. Sergey was surprised David wanted to meet with him because David had essentially flipped out upon hearing the news Lana might be a scammer.
David wanted to find out whether Lana was truly staying with her sister in Kiev, and Sergey said he could find out, although there may not be documentation on Lana living in Kiev.
Sergey brought up the absurdity of Lana going to hockey games instead of meeting with him, and David came to the conclusion the PI wasn't going to find a positive outcome from Lana.
"Lana is on seven or eight different dating websites. She can have at least eight men like David," Sergey said. "The lady appears to be a scammer."
David said he didn't ask for "an opinion," he had asked for information. David didn't think Sergey was listening to his story, and so he determined he didn't need Sergey going forward. David therefore fired Sergey and immediately left the meeting.
Sergey told the cameras this wasn't the first time this had happened to him when clients find out what they don't want to hear from him.
On Monday, David gave Lana a time and meeting place, and Lana apparently said she would arrive. The private investigator and David's friends didn't think Lana was going to show up, but he remained positive and optimistic.
"I am going to get my girl. That's what this is all about. I am going to get my girl," David told the cameras. "The fourth time, she got cold feet. But hopefully, the fifth time for us will be the charm."
After "thousands and thousands of hours of chat," David was convinced he was about to meet the love of his life at 11AM under a monument in Independent Square.
At 10:59, David started to get nervous, and then suddenly, Lana showed up! Lana, a beautiful blonde, walked towards him.
"Oh my God! That's her. That is her!" David exclaimed with smiles and laughter.
Lana jumped into David's arms and he picked her up off the ground. The couple embraced and David appeared to be the happiest man in the world.
ED AND ROSEMARIE
Rose told Ed that it didn't seem like he loved her or her son and so she felt "very, very, very hurt." Rose said Ed didn't see how he treated her and she had enough.
Ed said he didn't realize Rose was this upset and he was "shocked" and never expected this outcome. Ed acknowledged he had never seen Rose like this before, and he was at a loss for words.
"I came here with love in my heart. I bought a ring. My plan when we left here was to go back to Manila and ask you to marry me. My intentions were real," Ed insisted in tears.
Rose apparently believed Ed's intentions were good, but she said he hurt and lied to her over and over again.
"I can't want to continue this relationship," Rose noted. "This is the last time you give me a hurt, because I am done. Yeah."
Rose told the cameras she wanted to end the relationship and not waste any more of her time on someone who allegedly didn't appreciate her. Rose said she was done forgiving Ed and giving him so many chances, and she noted her family would be disappointed but would understand.
Ed couldn't believe Rose was painting him as this bad person, and so he walked away from Rose and their conversation. Rose then went to their hotel room and packed her belongings to go home.
Rose said she felt hurt and sad because Ed didn't take responsibility or accept blame for his mistakes. Rose liked Ed in the beginning because he had respected her, but she said she saw "the true Ed" during their meeting.
Ed told the cameras he was "f-cking shocked" by this result and wondered if Rose just needed time to compose her thoughts and calm down.