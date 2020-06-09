'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Part 2 Tell-All recap: David reveals if he's still engaged to Lana, Avery says Tom hit on her after Ash split, and Lisa and Ed have explosive fight!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/09/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Part 2 of the Tell All reunion featured the Season 4 couples providing updates on their relationships -- including David Murphey announcing whether he's still engaged to Lana, Avery Warner revealing Tom Brooks had asked her out on a date, an explosive argument between Lisa Hamme and Ed Brown, and Lisa and Usman Umar discussing him having multiple wives during Monday night's episode on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via video conference from remote locations, during the first weekend of May.
The couples or individuals who appeared on Part 2 of the Tell-All special were David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; Darcey Silva, a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT; Tom, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, United Kingdom; Ed, a 54-year-old San Diego, CA; Avery, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA; Ash Naeck, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia; Lisa, a 52-year-old from York, PA; Usman Umar, a 30-year-old from Kaduna, Nigeria; Yolanda Leak, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; and Stephanie Matto, a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY.
Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Rosemarie Vega, a 23-year-old from Caloocan, Philippines; and Erika Owens, a 24 year-old from Port Augusta, Australia, did not appear in the episode.
As for Yolanda's boyfriend Williams, a 40-year-old from England, it's now believed he was a scammer.
Below is what was shown on Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Tell-All special for Season 4.
AVERY AND ASH
Avery and Tom got into a little heated tiff during Sunday night's show, and before Avery could explain the issue they had with each other, Tom signed off and exited the videoconference.
Shaun asked Avery when she was alone what caused the tension, and Avery revealed, "When Tom found out I wasn't in a relationship, he came to me and was like, 'You are very attractive and we can have dinner together, maybe I'm not your type or maybe I am.'"
Darcey commented that was Tom's "style," and then Avery told Tom nothing between them was ever going to happen.
Avery then claimed Tom had taken a screenshot of their conversation about wanting to hang out and sent it to Ash.
Darcey acknowledged Tom had always been a very deceptive person and nobody was a fool. She said everyone could see through Tom's demeanor that's his "style."
"I'm like, 'This is such childish behavior,' and it showed me a certain side of Tom where I was like, 'Okay, Tom is out for Tom,'" Avery said, which Darcey immediately agreed with.
Tom then returned to the conversation and confirmed to Shaun he had asked Avery out on a date and "has no one to answer to."
Tom said, "It wasn't me who split up two days before with her boyfriend, but hey, I'm flattered. Thank you for saying 'yes' and then thank you for realizing it was a bad mistake to actually entertain the idea and then say 'no.'"
Avery accused Tom of throwing her under the bus to Ash when she had no personal intention of dating Tom or being with him, and Tom responded, "I didn't do that."
"That's what I was told by Ash," Avery noted, who alleged Ash had said, "Have fun with Tom. He showed me the whole conversation."
ADVERTISEMENT
Tom replied with, "Why on earth would I do that [and send my conversation to Ash? I didn't send Ash a screenshot of my conversation."
Tom said Ash had heard about their conversation because Tom simply asked him if he and Avery were definitely done with each other and over.
When Ash was asked for clarification on whether Tom had sent him a screenshot, Ash admitted, "No, I lied to her. I said to her that [Tom] sent a screenshot. He did not."
Ash confessed he had lied to Avery because in that moment he was "really hurt" Avery had said "yes" to going on a date with Tom. Ash embellished the truth so he'd have a really good excuse or reason to be mad.
Ash said both Avery and Tom were wrong for having discussed going out on a date, and he acknowledged he had been annoyed and frustrated with Tom as well.
"Two days after a breakup, it hurts. It hurts," Ash said.
Avery said she gets hit on all the time but asserts her boundaries, and Tom insisted he was just being pleasant and wanted to go out and have a fun time with Avery.
On that note, Tom also called Stephanie "hot" and said he'd love to go out with her. Tom flat out admitted he was hitting on Stephanie, but Stephanie didn't seem interested and said she just wanted to keep things civilized.
Tom also asked Lisa to join him for dinner in New York, suggesting his requests to go out with the women were just platonic, and Lisa said she wasn't offended by that.
Since Ash had lied to Avery, Avery apologized to Tom for accusing him of sending a screenshot. However, Avery still admitted she didn't find Tom to be a trustworthy person.
Shaun asked Avery to explain whether she believes Tom asking her out was different from the way he had asked Lisa out.
"I believe that when you put words like, 'Now that you're single and I'm single and I find you extremely attractive, we should hang out and maybe I'm your type. And if I'm not your type of course we can just hang out normally.' How am I going to take that? I'm pretty sure he didn't say things like that to Lisa in that way," Avery explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You blew your cover! You blew your cover, Tom," Darcey shouted.
Darcey wished Tom the best but said she's focused on her life with her children and their future as a family. She noted she's happy being herself, and Tom admitted he had made "many bloody mistakes" in their relationship.
Tom apologized to Darcey for hurting her as he was growing as a person, saying he truly loved her and never meant to break her heart.
Darcey accepted Tom's apology and shouted, "I am not a weak woman!"
Avery determined she couldn't "trust a damn word" out of Ash's mouth and he had lied to her again, which is why they had broken up before.
LISA AND USMAN
Lisa gushed about having a fairy-tale wedding with Usman, and Usman said he was so grateful to have received his mother's blessing. However, their relationship was never free of drama.
Shaun pointed out Lisa and Usman have broken up a few times since getting married, but Lisa assured Shaun they had never broken up -- they had just blocked each other on social media.
Usman said he didn't really understand American women and wanted to know if Lisa was like the rest of them.
The couple bickered over videochat and talked over one another, and Lisa said, "It's usually Usman who blocks me. Usman has the biggest attitude in Nigeria. He is the most stubborn man and wants to be in control of everything. Because over there, the men do dominate their women."
Usman admitted he blocked Lisa but Lisa had initiated their argument.
Usman started the heated discussion by talking about how Lisa had called him names even his own enemy probably wouldn't use.
ADVERTISEMENT
In one clip, Usman addressed viewers and said, "I want all American ladies to tell me about this. Is that how every American lady behaves? Whenever you get angry, you say things... There are some things Lisa said to me [that] even my enemy cannot say."
Lisa begged Usman not to open that can of worms, but Usman insisted he should be able to speak his mind.
"I have so much respect for you -- how calm you are, how respectful you are. I've never seen you use one foul word. I've never, in one scene ever, seen you be disrespectful," Ed told Usman.
"I'm so sorry, and Lisa, at first, and with all due respect, you're like a bull in a China shop. I mean, this guy, I don't know what he could've done for you. He showed you so much respect."
Lisa asked Ed not to disrespect her, but he noted he was just being honest with her.
"Ed, what the hell do you know about honesty?!" Lisa countered, likely referencing how Ed had lied to Rosemarie Vega in the Philippines about his height as well as wanting a vasectomy. "What the f-ck do you know about honesty?! You told Rose [lies]."
Avery shouted to Usman that not all American women are like Lisa, and then Lisa shut down Avery by saying, "That's why Ash dumped your ass."
"Usman, she is the exception to the rule," Ed countered. "There are so many more nicer women that aren't disrespectful like she is. She treated you like a piece of sh-t."
"Ed, f-ck you!" Lisa yelled.
"You treated him like a little goat," Ed shouted.
"You're the goat! You're the f-cking goat," Lisa said. "F-ck you! Usman and I did not use each other!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Lisa scolded Ed for telling Rose to shave her legs and telling her that her breath smelled bad when he arrived in the Philippines with his "greased-up hair, looking like a f-cking bum."
"And then you said she's f-cking taking your money!" Lisa yelled.
Usman called out to Lisa but she was all worked up, and so he begged Ed to calm down. Usman asked Ed why he was raising his voice to his wife, and Ed replied, "Run! Run! Usman, run!"
Lisa said no American woman would put up with a man talking to another woman while married. Usman claimed a woman told Usman that she loved him and she had tried to hook up with her before, but Usman said Lisa attacked everything and he would've had an affair with the woman who contacted him if he really wanted her.
Lisa accused Usman of trying to be a playboy and having a pornstar on his site, adding that he had insulted his family and Nigerian country by associating with this woman.
Usman said given the woman has over two million followers, he had to reply to her in the hope she'd promote him and his song.
Lisa said she believed Usman had never been unfaithful to her physically but she found his behavior and conversations with other women "disrespectful" and "unacceptable."
Shaun then mentioned an interview Usman had previously conducted in which the Nigerian rapper had claimed his religion allows him to have up to four wives.
"That is correct," Usman and Lisa said simultaneously, before Usman added polygamy is "100 percent allowed" in his religion.
Shaun therefore asked Usman if he could see himself marrying more women now that he's hitched to Lisa.
"If Lisa could not give a child, I have no option -- I will definitely add a wife. No option. There is no reason I would stop that," Usman replied.
ADVERTISEMENT
In response to Usman's revelations, Lisa commented, "Yes, he is entitled to take up to four wives... I understand about the childbearing years."
She continued, "But also, remember, in this type of lifestyle, [the husband] must be able to provide for the first wife -- her house, her car, her insurance, her food. He must be able to provide all this stuff for the first wife before he can take a second. Him and I have talked about it for a few years."
But Shaun pointed out how Lisa came across very jealous while filming90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.
Lisa would fight with Usman over his female fans and Facebook messages from women with emoticons in them, so Shaun questioned Lisa, "How would you deal with [Usman] having sex [with another woman]?!"
"I said if he takes three more wives, I will take three more husbands," Lisa confessed. "He will not take any more wives because he has his hands full with me. He doesn't need three more dramas!"
Usman clarified, "If Lisa could not give a child, I have no option -- I will definitely add a wife. No option. There is no reason I would stop that. [If] Lisa cannot give a child, I must add another wife whether she would like it or not."
Usman said if he was going to add another wife, the woman must come from his hometown.
Avery asked Lisa if she's truly be okay with Usman being intimate with another woman and spending time at her house, and Lisa explained she'd be fine with it as long as Usman could continue paying for her own house.
"Because here in the United States, the marriage is not legal," Lisa said.
Usman assured Shaun he has no intention to take a second wife unless Lisa cannot give him a child. Lisa said if she can't carry a child, Usman would have a second woman in his life but she wouldn't legally be his wife.
"She is a wife. The way I get married to you, that's how she's going to [be]. I'm going to get married to her," Usman argued. "So there is no difference. You are the first wife. Accept it."
ADVERTISEMENT
Lisa said that wouldn't be acceptable in the United States, and then Usman claimed he had no desire to live in the United States.
"Lisa, you plan to move to Nigeria?" Shaun asked.
"That is something very personal between him and I," Lisa replied.
Shaun then asked what the future holds for Lisa and Usman, and Lisa said her relationship was going to proceed and take time for them to blend two different people and two different cultures.
And Usman said the future of his relationship always depends on Lisa, adding, "I love her and I get married to her. And I have no intention to get another wife unless she can't give me a child. In as much as she can blend with my music career, because I'm not giving up my music career to anybody. I'm ready to be with Lisa for the rest of my life.
Ed called Lisa "delusional," but Stephanie said she appreciates how Lisa says it like it is.
DAVID AND LANA
"I don't think that Lana is going to show up," David said after not getting a reply from Lana on a chat website.
David told Shaun that he didn't know where Lana was but he assumed she was at home. He said they hadn't spoken in six days and still didn't talk on the phone since Lana doesn't speak English.
"Lana is not very communicative with telling me what's happening and what's going on," David said.
"But you're engaged to her?" Tom asked.
"Yes," David replied.
ADVERTISEMENT
David said the stars aligned when he and Lana had met, and Ed admitted he was totally shocked David finally got to meet her. Ed, however, said there are a lot of scammers out there and he didn't understand how David tortured himself for seven years waiting for Lana.
"I didn't have a relationship with her for seven years," David clarified. "I've known her for seven years."
David confirmed Lana is still on the dating websites talking to her friends because she just recently moved to Kiev, Ukraine and is living with her sister.
Ed said he could feel for David "but this was a job for her," which David totally disagreed with.
"She doesn't get paid. I know she's not scamming me," David noted.
Ed said if Lana was really engaged to David, she's stopping talking to other men on the websites, but David argued that's not how it works. David claimed Lana just talks to her friends of eight years or so, especially when she's feeling alone or a little depressed.
"Men are paying to be on the site by the minute to talk to her," David said.
Ed repeated how this was "a business" for Lana, but David said he could afford communicating on the website and "it's not a poor man's game."
Ed insisted David was being scammed, and then David recalled how he looked through a catalog of women in 1994 before the international dating websites came out and asked any woman of interest to a social, where he would fly to Ukraine and meet the woman in person.
David admitted he's been to Ukraine "20-plus" times and called it "an amazing adventure."
When Shaun asked how much money he's spent on going over to Ukraine and talking to women online, David replied, "To be honest, it's probably a quarter million to $300,000 or so."
ADVERTISEMENT
David explained Lana never got off the website because it was difficult for her to manipulate the iPhone David had given her with her long fingernails.
Ed laughed at David, who then screamed at Ed to stop talking.
"You will see she doesn't like using the iPhone on the show!" David yelled. "Get Ed off of here. Get him out of here!"
David threatened to shut his laptop down unless producers removed Ed from the videochat, but Ed quickly apologized before David took off his microphone.
"The first meeting was pretty much unreal. I'm sitting there inside of a tiny, little tiny room in Ukraine. I don't speak any Ukrainian or Russian or anything, and then we sit there... and we give each other little kisses," Caesar recalled.
But Caesar said Maria started asking him for money once he returned to the United States, and he allegedly told her that he wasn't going to give her money unless she'd be willing to give him 100 percent effort.
David gushed he "most definitely" got a real kiss from Lana but their intimacy did not go past that.
Usman admitted Lana didn't act like she loved David, but Stephanie pointed out European women are "cold." Yolanda said David was "in denial" because seven years is a long time -- and she thought seven months was a long time.
Usman just thought David was headed down the wrong path.
On his status today, David said he and Lana "are not together" but they're still engaged.
"She told me a couple weeks ago that all she wanted was a white-picket fence and a simple life with me and traveling in the RV. She loves that idea, but right now today, I think we're not together. That's not saying we won't be together in the future, but we're not together," David said.