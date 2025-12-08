'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days': Forrest plans to lose it to "a scammer," Emma and Ziad fight when they first meet
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/08/2025
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Forrest planning to lose his virginity to an alleged "scammer," Emma keeping a secret about her past from Ziad, and Laura seeming conflicted between her male best friend and her boyfriend during the Season 8 premiere that aired Sunday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will follow eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to meet their online partners for the first time.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love earlier this year. Elise is apparently hoping to settle down with a man named Joshua from Australia.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show is also going to star Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
"These couples are stepping into the unknown, driven by love but challenged by distance, doubt, and deep cultural divides," TLC teased.
"From conflicting expectations and family pressure to hidden pasts and even surveillance-level possessiveness, the stakes have never been higher for these unconventional love stories."
In most90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
FORREST and SHEENA
Forrest, a 32-year-old from The Dalles, OR, was shown talking to his girlfriend Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines, through security cameras. He had set his house up to be a smart home, and so his girlfriend could watch his every move.
Instead of it feeling like an invasion of privacy, Forrest said knowing his girlfriend was always there comforted him rather.
Although Forrest and Sheena had been dating Sheena for seven years, they still hadn't met in-person.
Forrest had collected stuffed bears for Sheena, and he called them "kids for our future." He also had "a sexy mode" set in his house in which jazz music would start to play with red lights flickering.
Forrest and Sheena had already seen each other naked, and Forrest gushed to the cameras, "She got to see all that and she said she loved my flab! I got to see everything she had -- her beautiful curves and everything -- and it makes my heart flutter!
Forrest said he was 100 percent confident that Sheena was the woman for him, and so he was finally going to fly to the Philippines to meet her face to face.
"The only thing is, I'm not going alone," Forrest revealed.
Forrest planned to go on the trip with his mother Molly as well as his stepdad for support.
"But I'm kind of worried because my mom is definitely hard-headed. She has her own opinions on things, and she'll definitely say whatever is on her mind," Forrest noted.
"I know she has good intentions, but she also has an issue with complicating things, and I'm really nervous that she's going to blow everything up."
ADVERTISEMENT
Molly then took her son to a sex shop to stock up on items for his trip to the Philippines.
Forrest gushed about how Molly was his best friend. Forrest, who has autism and ADHD, said he wouldn't have even met Sheena had his mother not persuaded him to join a social media group, where Sheena was also a member.
Forrest confessed he was nervous about the idea of being sexually active with Sheena, but Molly attempted to put him at ease.
Molly told the cameras that she had never seen her son happier but she wouldn't want him traveling to the Philippines alone because she didn't trust Sheena.
"There are some things in this situation I've seen that I don't like," Molly revealed in a confessional.
"He can be taken advantage of, and I desperately worry that this trip is about to be a disaster. I see a big truck coming at me and coming at Forrest that I'm going to have to grab him and pull him out of the way of!"
Forrest said he never kissed or slept with a woman before. He therefore picked Sheena out some lingerie for their first in-person sexual encounter.
Forrest revealed of Sheena, "We plan on losing our virginity together."
But Molly was afraid Sheena was a scammer because she had a bank account with money in it that she was supposed to save for when Forrest got there.
The money was supposed to help Sheena and Forrest start their lives together, but according to Molly, Sheena claimed her parents had stolen the money from her.
Four years later, Sheena's parents allegedly did the same thing again, and so Molly thought that was fishy.
Forrest told his mother in the sex shop that he may stay in the Philippines longer, like for a couple of months, but she replied, "No! No. This is not the path for you. No."
Molly said Forrest wanted to be an independent, grown man but he had been scammed by a woman in Indonesia before. Forrest was sending this woman all of his money, and then when they met in person, their romance fell apart.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I failed to keep him safe last time, and I cannot let that happen again," Molly noted.
EMMA and ZIAD
Emma, a 28-year-old from California, was shown trying on wedding dresses when she had gone to the bridal shop to help her friend pick a dress.
Emma said at this point in her life, she thought she should be married with kids. However, she was living with her identical twin sister.
Both Emma and her sister love Botox and worked at competing medical spas, which Emma said described their relationship perfectly.
"One shot of tequila, I love you. Two shots of tequila, I'm going home with you. Is that bad to say? But dating in L.A. is such a joke!" Emma explained.
Emma was therefore and dating a man from Morocco named Ziad, 27. Emma's sister thought she was making a big mistake by traveling to Morocco to date this man because he was giving her "the same red flags" as the other "losers" she had dated in the past.
But Emma insisted Ziad -- whom she had met on an international dating app -- was a genuine sweetheart who truly loved her for her.
"Ziad was calling me his future wife about 15 minutes into our first conversation, and that sealed the deal for me!" Emma gushed.
"Ziad and I talk a lot about our future together. We talk about getting married and him moving to the U.S."
Emma said she was about to meet Ziad in person for the first time in Morocco and she didn't want to leave his country without a ring on her finger.
ADVERTISEMENT
Emma's sister accused Emma and Ziad's relationship of being "surface level," and so she tried to talk Emma out of it.
Emma apparently had a similar experience with a man named Mohammed from Morocco before. Emma discovered Mohammed allegedly had about 20 other girlfriends, which made her feel "used and broken."
About a year prior, Emma had flown to Morocco for Mohammed and she was "head over heels in love with him," but he ended up breaking her heart.
"It's not going to be the same outcome. I really feel like Ziad loves me!" Emma insisted. "I wouldn't be going to Morocco again if I wasn't sure that this was completely different from my previous relationship."
But Emma was apparently worried about one thing.
"Ziad knows nothing about any of this," she revealed.
"He doesn't know I was engaged before to a different Moroccan man, and I have no idea what's going to happen when he finds out."
Emma couldn't wait to kiss her man at the airport and be intimate with him, but she was afraid there was going to be an unpleasant surprise, such as the size of his penis.
Regardless, Emma was excited for the trip and hoped Ziad had something special planned for her birthday.
There was apparently a bit of an overlap between Emma's relationships with Mohammed and Ziad, so she was nervous to be honest with Ziad about her prior engagement and how everything went down.
Since Ziad was a nurse and didn't have a lot of money, Emma said she had offered to rent their apartment in Morocco. Emma, however, had recently been fired from her job for withholding information following an incident in the workplace.
Emma then got on a plane, and once she landed, she read a "demanding" text message from Ziad that made her worried. He apparently said she couldn't kiss him, and she just hoped Ziad wasn't going to change once they met in person.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ziad was then shown buying flowers for his "perfect" girlfriend and picking her up at the airport.
When the pair saw each other, they hugged and seemed thrilled. Both Emma and Ziad agreed that they were more perfect in person, but Ziad asked her not to make sexual comments in public.
The couple then started to argue about the kiss. When Ziad went in to kiss her to prove the PDA was okay, she dodged him and said she didn't want him to ruin her makeup.
Ziad noted as a result that was the last kiss they were ever going to have, which made Emma storm off angry and "blindsided."
"I'm just really upset. I don't know what's wrong with him! It feels like he's been lying to me this whole time," Emma cried to the cameras.
LAURA and MICHAEL
Laura, a 47-year-old elementary school teacher from Vancouver, Washington, was shown using AI to help her with her daily life. She used it to help her write emails and learn new information.
Laura revealed one of her favorite hobbies was reading smutty fantasy novels.
Laura said she was married before and the relationship didn't work out. She apparently dated a lot of men and got engaged to one of them after her divorce -- but something was always missing until she met Michael, her friend from Pickleball.
Laura and Michael were best friends who did everything together, including hiking and line dancing, but she had begun dating a man named Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey.
Laura said people would probably be surprised to hear she was dating someone else because everyone assumed she and Michael were dating or even married.
"Even though things become confusing between us at times, he really is just my best friend," Laura confirmed.
Laura had met Birkan on Snapchat through its "Find a Friend" feature. She had downloaded the app to find Christmas filters, but instead, she ended up finding a man.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Birkan has this amazing bad-boy aesthetic. He's tall, he has dark hair, he has a smoking hot tattoo, and he is the hot male character straight off the pages of a romance novel," Laura gushed.
Michael said he was worried that Birkan moving to the United States would "dissolve" the amazing friendship and closeness that he had with Laura. Michael admitted Birkan was already negatively affecting their relationship.
"The idea of losing her? I don't know. I have all of these wild thoughts going through my head," Michael admitted to the cameras.
Birkan apparently didn't like that Laura and Michael were so close and spent so much time together, but Michael didn't want Laura to pull away from him.
Laura admitted she had developed feelings for Michael once but he talked about wanting to find a partner, which was confusing for her and prompted her to want to move on.
But since Laura had begun dating Birkan, Laura noticed Michael was acting differently with her and being more affectionate. Michael even took Laura on a date.
"So I'm starting to think Michael has feelings for me that are more than just friendship, and for whatever reason, he has refused to accept or acknowledge it," Laura told the cameras.
When Laura was packing her bags, Michael broke down into tears, saying that he had a habit of rejecting people before they could reject him. Laura thought Michael's past traumas resulted in him being afraid to let people get close.
Michael almost told Laura how he really felt, but it seemed like it was too little, too late.
"I'm afraid that I could be choosing the wrong guy, but I deserve to be fully loved by someone, and Birkan is offering that to me," Laura explained in a confessional.
"I just hope I don't have to lose my friendship with Michael in order to be with Birkan. If it came down to a choice, I really don't know what I would do."
RICK and TRISHA
Viewers were introduced to Rick, a 52-year-old wig salesman, tap dance teacher, and father of five children from Los Angeles, CA.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rick has both adult and young children, and he called them "a blessing" in his life.
Rick was dating a woman named Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar, whom he had met on a dating website.
Rick was hoping that Trisha was going to move to the United States to live with him. He gushed about her curly hair, bright smile and sparkling eyes.
"I could see visions of us holding hands, going to the beach, and spending time as a family," Rick told the cameras.
Trisha said she thought Rick's youngest kids Fredrick and Samson were so cute and she'd love to have a baby of her own with him.
"But I already have five of my own," Rick told Trisha via FaceTime, adding how they'd talk about that later because they had to address other concerns first.
Rick said his relationship with Trisha wasn't ready to even be talking about kids because he didn't really trust her.
"A few weeks ago, she just stopped talking to me. She basically ghosted me. I was going crazy because I didn't know what was happening," Rick explained to the cameras.
"I felt abandoned. Finally, after five days, she answered my call. I've tried to discuss this with her, but all it does is make her angry, so I still don't know what really happened. I need to get to the bottom of the truth when I see her in person."
Trisha allegedly told Rick that police had been called on her because she was accused of robbing her ex's family's house. Trisha had told Rick there was a misunderstanding and she had cleared her name.
"But still, something doesn't seem right," Rick admitted to his loved ones at a cookout prior to his trip.
Rick's family and friends were worried this ex-boyfriend was more involved in Trisha's life than he thought.
ADVERTISEMENT
"He has money and that makes me insecure, because I'm not in the position where I can spoil her. In my position, when someone disappears like that, they're hiding something," Rick explained.