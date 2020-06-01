Like 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' first three seasons, the fourth season followed Americans who started online romantic relationships with overseas partners traveling overseas hoping to get engaged to someone they've never met in person and then hopefully begin the K-1 Visa immigration process.
Along the way, they encountered challenges that include large age gaps, language barriers, cultural issues, and questionable pasts.
The couples who appeared on the finale episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season were David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine; Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, and Varya, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia; Stephanie, a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY; Yolanda Leak, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; Lisa, a 52-year-old from York, PA, and Usman, a 30-year-old from Kaduna, Nigeria; Darcey, a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT; and Ed Brown, a 54-year-old San Diego, CA.
Tom Brooks, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, United Kingdom; Avery Warner, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA; Ash Naeck, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia; Erika Owens, a 24 year-old from Port Augusta, Australia; and Rosemarie Vega, a 23-year-old from Caloocan, Philippines, however, did not appear in the episode.
And viewers are led to believe Yolanda's boyfriend Williams, a 40-year-old from England, is a scammer.
Below is what was shown on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
GEOFFREY AND VARYA
Mary showed up at a bar where Geoffrey and Varya were hanging at with Geoffrey's friends, saying Geoffrey had a lot of explaining to do because he had told Mary they were going to pursue a romantic relationship.
Mary cried at the bar and felt she was embarrassing herself, but Geoffrey assured her that she had done nothing wrong. But when Mary asked for answers, the show portrayed Geoffrey being silent.
Geoffrey wasn't sure where his romance with Varya was going to go, but he said he didn't want to lose his friendship with Mary, which apparently meant a lot to him.
Geoffrey asked Mary to join the group and have some fun, but then Varya asked to speak with Mary, and so the girls went off to their own table to chat.
Varya told the cameras "something [was] wrong" with Mary, and then Mary asked Varya, "Why the f-ck are you here?"
"Don't talk to me that way. I will not put up with that," Varya snapped, before asking Mary to just "stay away" from Geoffrey because he didn't love her.
"No, you're wrong. I've been a constant in his life. You don't know him like I do," Mary argued.
Varya said she and Geoffrey had plenty of time to get to know each other, but Mary didn't think six months was much time. Varya accused Mary of having "arrogance," but then Mary demanded she look in the mirror.
After a tense conversation, Varya left the bar, and Mary said she couldn't believe Varya had asked her to stay away from Geoffrey.
Mary told the cameras she didn't know what Geoffrey wanted and it broke her heart. She wasn't sure whether to go at their relationship from a different angle or just walk away.
Geoffrey and Varya woke up in bed with each other the next day, and he acknowledged it looked bad. Geoffrey said he had doubts lingering in the back of his head about Varya because he didn't want to get hurt again.
Varya asked Geoffrey to stay away from Mary because she didn't want other pretty girls around him. Varya told the cameras her "place" was to be "the No. 1 woman" in Geoffrey's life.
Geoffrey told Varya that he would show her his life so that she could determine if that's what she wants. Varya wanted to jump back into being boyfriend and girlfriend, but Geoffrey desired to take things slow.
Varya told Geoffrey that he had opened up about his past very slowly because he knew she wouldn't like hearing some of the facts, but she insisted letting him go was a mistake and if she could go back in time, she would have said "yes" to his marriage proposal.
"I'm happy to hear Varya say that, but part of me questions if she knows how badly she hurt me. I don't know what to think about this situation," Geoffrey said in a confessional.
After spending a few days with Varya in the United States, Varya was about to meet his two boys in college, Paxton and Dakota. Varya said it was important to her that Geoffrey's sons liked her.
Varya told Paxton and Dakota that she loved Geoffrey and also loved nature and the woods, although she had previously said she's a city girl, but the boys didn't want to see their father hurt and sad again.
Geoffrey told Paxton and Dakota he was hopeful he didn't ruin his friendship with Mary, but Varya joked they'd be friends again once Geoffrey is elderly. The boys thought Varya and Geoffrey bounced off each other well and liked how their dad couldn't stop smiling.
Paxton and Geoffrey determined Varya was good for their father, and then Geoffrey took Varya on a little dinner cruise around the Tennessee River.
Varya told Geoffrey that she wished they weren't moving forward so slowly because she could see a future together, and then Geoffrey said, "I love you. I've always loved you and never stopped loving you."
"I tried to cover it up with another woman," Geoffrey confessed. "But once you showed up at my door, the emotions I was trying to block all came up, and they are real."
Varya joked, "Where's my ring?!" But Geoffrey felt pressure because he wasn't sure whether he was ready to get engaged again, so things were a little awkward.
"Making this decision is going to be hard," Geoffrey noted.
Later on, Geoffrey and Varya went on a hike, and Geoffrey said spending time with her had rekindled all of his old feelings, maybe even more so. Geoffrey wanted to tell Varya how he felt, and he did so after the pair had written down wishes together.
During their hike together, Varya said it was going to be hard to return to Russia with only half of her heart, but Geoffrey got down on one knee again.
"Varya, I didn't realize how much I truly loved you and how much I truly missed you until you said 'surprise' at my doorstep. I made a wish and the wish was for you to be a part of my family," Geoffrey said.
Varya giggled and broke down into tears and revealed, "Our wishes are completely the same!"
"Will you marry me?" Geoffrey asked.
"Yes!" Varya yelled with glee, before accepting her engagement ring back.
Geoffrey told Varya that she made him happy, and with that being said, the pair were engaged!
"I love you," Geoffrey gushed.
"I love you too," Varya said.
It then became time for Varya to leave the United States, and she told Geoffrey that she was going to miss him. Geoffrey said he didn't want to be away from Varya while they waited eight months to potentially a year for a K-1 visa to be approved.
Varya acknowledged the distance between them was going to be "painful," but Geoffrey said he was so happy for the future and what was to come.
Once Geoffrey dropped Varya off at the airport, Varya cried, but Geoffrey promised they'd see each other soon and he loved her.
Geoffrey said eight months was nothing compared to a lifetime with Varya and he knew they'd be together in the end. Geoffrey said he looked forward to having kids and grandkids with Varya and ending up in rocking chairs together.
LISA AND USMAN
It was the night before Lisa and Usman's wedding but the couple got into a huge fight in front of Usman's brothers. Lisa said she wasn't fighting with Usman over having control but rather to have her fiance's respect.
"My brothers are right here and Lisa just walked away from me. This is the most embarrassing thing that can ever happen to me in this relationship. I don't know if [Lisa] is worth it," Usman admitted in a confessional.
Usman, however, tracked Lisa down in her hotel room and said her anger was out of line. Lisa explained she was stressed out and the weather was very hot, but Usman said he didn't understand what was going on because they had problems all the time.
Lisa told Usman that she wanted to marry him because she loved him and what they had was worth working things out.
"So, I will marry you tomorrow. Do you still want to marry me?" Lisa asked.
"I have never denied you... I cannot say 'no' to you now... But please, I beg you now, believe me when I say something and trust me," Usman replied.
Lisa was ready to start a new chapter and new beginning in their life together, and she expected things would only get bigger and better. With that being said, the pair exchanged professions of love.
Usman said he loved Lisa and just hoped she'd change with time.
The next day, Lisa woke up and said she couldn't wait to get married. Lisa said she and Usman weren't going to throw their relationship away over an argument or two.
Lisa put on a white wedding gown that had been made just for her in Nigeria, and she thought it was delicate and stunning. Usman also dressed in his best traditional attire.
Because the pair didn't have time to plan a big wedding since Lisa had to return to America, they tied the knot at a marriage registry in Nigeria.
"It's not too late for my family to stop me from marrying the love of my life," Usman confessed to the cameras.
When Lisa and Usman walked into the marriage registry, Usman's mother Fatimatu and brothers were present as well as more witnesses than Lisa had expected. She noticed there was an eery silence in the room, and Usman just hoped his brothers would be supportive.
The couple then got married with no objections, but one of Usman's brothers admitted he wasn't happy about the marriage and would pray for them. Fatimatu then told the cameras she expected Lisa to deliver two children in the next three years.
After exchanging vows, Lisa and Usman enjoyed a big party and wedding reception with all of Usman's friends, and Lisa wore a sparkly red dress for the occasion.
Usman sang to Lisa at the reception and she said she felt like she was living "a Cinderella story."
After their exciting wedding day, Lisa cried when saying goodbye to Usman, and he told the cameras he was going to miss everything about her. The pair was legally married now, so Lisa said she'd start the paperwork immediately to get Usman over to the United States.
The couple had an emotional goodbye at the airport, and Usman asked Lisa not to cry.
"Usman is my destiny. He is the man I will spend the rest of my life with. But it makes me a little nervous we are going to be 7,000 miles apart. Is he going to be faithful to me?" Lisa asked in a confessional.
"When I get back to the States, I will apply for a spousal visa. I'm hoping that he will be in the United States within six months, but not being together, it will be very difficult."
DAVID AND LANA
David had been in Ukraine for eight days but only seen Lana for two of those days. David said Lana wasn't comfortable with staying with him in the hotel but time was running out of his trip. David said he needed to know Lana was on the same page.
"I would like to go home not as a single man," David shared in a confessional.
David and Lana then met up at a restaurant, and Lana said she felt a romantic connection with David. Lana noted she took pleasure in spending time with David but they needed more time in order to connect on an emotional level.
David told Lana that he'd like to know whether they were on the same page and leave the dating website he had been paying for, and Lana agreed, saying she'd like to leave the website as well.
"I am in love with you," David told Lana. "And I have something for you, and I don't know how you're going to react."
David then presented Lana with an iPhone, saying it would allow them to communicate without the website any time of day. He said they'd have videochat, translation and everything she would need.
Lana appeared shy and bashful when David gave her a gift, but she accepted it so they could communicate easier without the website. David was all smiles and then the pair went for a walk.
When David returned to his hotel room, he received an email from the private investigator he had hired name Sergey, supplying alleged proof Lana was using different names on different dating websites.
David could see for himself Lana had three different profiles on a Russian dating website, but he believed the links were "bullsh-t." David's opinion of Lana didn't change, and so he decided to email Sergey a photo of Lana and himself to prove him wrong.
David said he couldn't spend his last day in Ukraine with Lana because she had to babysit her nephew, but Lana had apparently promised to see David off and say goodbye to him at the airport.
David always questioned whether Lana was attracted to him because she didn't really show affection, noting she had been "hot and cold" with him. David therefore wasn't sure whether to propose marriage to Lana in fear she'd say "no" and said he had a lot to think about.
It then became time to leave Ukraine, but he wished he had more time with Lana. He called "Trip No. 5 a very big success," except for the fact he wasn't leaving as an engaged man.
Lana met David at his hotel and accompanied him to the airport, and Lana said the couple had definitely become close during his stay in Ukraine. She called it "a shame" that he had to leave.
Lana told David that she was sad he was leaving but they'd probably be together soon. And when David asked how she was feeling about their relationship, she replied that she looked forward to communicating more and getting to know each other better. She also hoped David would teach her some English.
As the couple hugged at the airport and said goodbye, David kissed Lana and she asked him to write her whenever possible.
Lana wished David a nice trip and he walked away, but then, David turned back around.
"I don't want to go yet!" David said before hugging Lana in tears. "I don't want to go yet."
David then said, "I love you," and got down on one knee.
"Lana, will you marry me?" David asked.
Lana giggled and replied, "Yes!"
The couple embraced and kissed again, and David gushed, "She said, 'Yes!'"
David gushed about how he finally had his girl, proving all the doubters wrong. But as the couple hugged, Lana had a worried look on her face, and then David left Ukraine.
Lana said she was "very happy" to be engaged so David could start the K-1 visa paperwork. Lana said she'd like to leave the dating website, finally, and then move to Las Vegas to live with David.
"I don't know how I'll tell my family that I'm engaged because this all happened really unexpectedly and fast," Lana admitted.
ED
Ed admitted he was sad things didn't work out with Rose but he was going to be okay. Ed set out to mend his relationship with his 29-year-old daughter Tiffany, who agreed to meet with him on-camera.
Ed wasn't sure what Tiffany was going to say or how she'd react to the news of his breakup with Rose, but he seemed prepared to hear her out and accept criticism for his mistakes.
Tiffany explained she had ceased all contact with Ed because she was upset about his trip to the Philippines out of love and concern for him. Tiffany was angry and disappointed her father had not listened to or taken her advice.
Ed told Tiffany that she had been right all along and his relationship with Rose blew up in his face. Ed said he had to follow through on meeting Rose, against Tiffany's wishes, in order to follow his heart, but Tiffany expressed how it wasn't okay to date a 23 year old.
"It was hard because you were blowing me off and essentially saying, 'F you, I'm just going to do whatever,'" Tiffany cried to her father.
Ed confessed he had been "selfish" and was very sorry for hurting his daughter.
Ed promised Tiffany that she was and always will be the love of his love, but he was afraid he had flushed all of that down the toilet. Ed called himself "a dumbass," and then Tiffany hugged him.
Ed, however, said he had no regrets about meeting Rose and falling in love. Ed said he just wanted happiness, intimacy and love in life.
STEPHANIE AND ERIKA
Stephanie had been back in the United States for a few weeks and said she hadn't spoken to Erika at all in that time. Stephanie explained trust in their relationship was broken and so that's why they couldn't be together.
Stephanie, however, said it was time to come out to her mother and explain what really happened with Erika.
"What happened in Australia with Erika was intense and it was heartbreaking, and it's just been really lonely and sad dealing with it on my own," Stephanie told the cameras.
Stephanie hadn't seen her mother since they had reunited at the airport following Stephanie's trip to Australia, and she just hoped Magda would accept her for who she is and be supportive and loving.
Stephanie had no idea how Magda was going to react and worried her mother would not believe her, try to invalidate her feelings, or shut her out.
Magda told Stephanie that she seemed different after her trip, and Stephanie admitted she wasn't 100 percent truthful about everything that had happened in Australia.
"What does that mean?" Magda asked.
"So, I met Erika on the Internet and over the past few months, things between me and her took a more romantic turn. The reason why I went to Australia was to start a relationship that was more serious with her that would maybe lead to her moving to the United States, but it didn't work out," Stephanie shared.
Magda shook her head the whole time and told Stephanie that she was just "confused" because she had experienced some "toxic" relationships in the past.
"I don't think I'm confused, mom. This is not something new. This is not the first time I've ever had feelings for another woman. I am bisexual. This is me and who I am as a person," Stephanie said.
"In a way, it does make me sad. Your whole life, I see you with a Prince Charming and having a traditional wedding somewhere in the Czech Republic. I just want that for you. I think I have the right to at least tell you that," Magda said.
Magda admitted to the cameras she was very surprised because her culture is pretty conservative and her daughter being bisexual was not her preference. However, Magda wanted to know about Stephanie's choices going forward and whether she dates women.
"I will accept anything that makes you happy. Honey, I love you so much," Magda told her.
Stephanie was glad Magda didn't totally reject the thought of her being bisexual, although her mother clearly didn't embrace the news wholeheartedly.
YOLANDA
Karra was trying to convince her mother that Williams was scamming her, especially after learning Yolanda and Williams were still talking. Karra said she wanted something better for Yolanda and didn't want to see her being taken advantage of.
Karra therefore hired a private investigator to give Yolanda some answers.
Yolanda said she hadn't spoken to Williams for weeks but then he suddenly reached out to her with the following text message: "Sorry my bad for not been all this while with you. I was wrong I know that. Forgive me. I still love you and want to be with you. But I don't know if you still want that."
Yolanda admitted she still loved Williams, and so she asked him to stay in contact with her. She also questioned whether he had ever gotten his Instagram account back.
Yolanda said she was "so confused" and then sat down to talk with the PI, Scott Hunter.
Yolanda told Scott that Williams had told her that he's from Manchester, England, and his Instagram had suddenly changed to a Nigerian educational center.
Yolanda said she and Williams often talked on the phone, but then Karra shared how Yolanda had received "threatening emails" asking her for money or else they'd post intimate photos of her.
Scott asked how Williams explained himself, and Yolanda said Williams claimed his Instagram had been hacked and she had never questioned him about the threatening emails.
"Based on what you two are both telling me here today, I believe that you've probably been a victim of a catfishing scam. A lot of similarities, but let us dig further into this, and then maybe we can figure out what his true identity is," Scott told the women.
Yolanda hoped Williams was real, but only time would tell.
DARCEY
Darcey was trying to focus on herself and get her life back on track.
Darcey said a friend of Tom's for over 20 years had reached out to her via text and said, "From my conversation with Tom, he told [me] that he made a mistake and wanted to see if I can bridge the conversation between you two. I know you would love that, please let me know what you think."
Darcey claimed she had never replied and then received a message from Tom's mother. Darcey insisted she was "done" with Tom and she really meant that.
Darcey's twin sister Stacey Silva said she was proud of Darcey for having strength and knowing her worth, and Darcey noted she was very thankful to have her sister by her side.
However, Darcey admitted it was tough because Stacey was going to get married. Florian's K-1 visa interview was fast approaching, and Stacey gushed she was ready for her future with Florian and living the American dream with him.
Darcey said she went through the wrong guys and expected love too soon, so she planned to be "more cautious" with the next guy and her next relationship.