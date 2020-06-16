'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couples 'Tell More' - Tom reads ripped-up letter to Darcey, Ed accuses Rose of lying, and David dishes on Lana engagement!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/16/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- The Couples Tell More reunion featured the Season 4 couples wrapping up the season -- including Tom Brooks reading aloud the letter he had written to Darcey Silva, Ed Brown accusing Rosemarie Vega of being a liar, and David Murphey revealing how many times he's been engaged before and why he proposed marriage to Lana with a fake ring during Monday night's episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via video conference from remote locations, during the first weekend of May.
The couples or individuals who appeared on the third and final part of the Tell-All special were David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; Darcey, a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT; Tom, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, United Kingdom; Ed, a 54-year-old San Diego, CA; Avery Warner, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA; Ash Naeck, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia; Rose, a 23-year-old from Caloocan, Philippines; Stephanie Matto, a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY; and Erika Owens, a 24 year-old from Port Augusta, Australia.
Lisa Hamme, a 52-year-old from York, PA; Usman Umar, a 30-year-old from Kaduna, Nigeria; and Yolanda Leak, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, did not make an appearance.
As for Yolanda's boyfriend Williams, a 40-year-old from England, it's now believed he was a scammer.
Below is what was shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- The Couples Tell More for Season 4.
DAVID AND LANA
Ed and Tom joined David in conversation and said he got to converse with Rose for free on a social website and it didn't cost him a dime, but David explained he chose a girl who doesn't speak English and there are good reasons why Lana has yet to leave the website.
David explained Lana wasn't going to risk leaving -- or getting kicked off -- the website because if she converses with somebody outside of the website, that's breaking the United States law.
Tom said he once dated a woman from Argentina who spoke no English whatsoever but he was still able to speak with her on social media forums, but David insisted, "It's not legal to do that. If you did it, you did it around [the law]."
Ed thought David's claim was ridiculous, but David said it's illegal to meet someone on the website, which he called "a business," and then attempt to talk to them through a different medium.
David clarified there's no limit on being on social media but the law exists in regards to the international website he uses to communicate with Lana.
Tom pointed out the women weren't being paid to talk to men on the website, so he didn't understand. David just said the guys were putting their "American mentality" on foreign dating websites and their restrictions and that's why they didn't understand.
Footage of David's marriage proposal then aired and Shan called it "very sweet." Stephanie congratulated David but called him "a little bit naive."
David said on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season it cost him seven years and $100,000 to get Lana to say "yes" to a marriage proposal, but the self-declared "multi-millionaire" put an engagement ring on Lana's finger that wasn't a real diamond.
"You talk about how much money you have and that spending $100,000 [to communicate on a dating website] is basically a drop in the bucket to you, so why didn't you get Lana a real diamond ring?" Shaun asked David during the Tell-All.
"She wanted to pick out the ring she wanted to wear and I accept that," David said.
"So when I went to the jeweler and I didn't know her ring size -- because Lana doesn't know her ring size. She doesn't wear any rings; she doesn't have anything."
"[The jeweler] said, 'Do not buy a diamond ring you're going to resize. You're looking at this ring here and it costs $10,000 -- as soon as you buy this ring, it's going to depreciate by half [to $5,000] as soon as you walk out this door.'"
David continued, "I'm not going to buy a real diamond for a prop that's not the one she's going to wear. She's going to pick out her own ring, and she hasn't picked it out yet."
Shaun asked David why Lana has essentially been dragging her feet on picking out a ring, and David responded, "Because we weren't together to pick it out."
"I should [have made] two trips over [to Ukraine] by now, but I can't travel," he elaborated. "I can't go over there and see her. Her country is locked down [due to coronavirus]."
After listening to David's exchange with Shaun, Ed noted he had been able to get Rose's ring size, a 6.5, by asking her and then he walked into a Zales jewelry store in San Diego, CA, and "dropped $2,000 on a ring."
"Dude, I don't know man... I think the website's a prop, I think the ring's a prop, and I'm sorry I think this whole relationship for you -- and I feel bad for you -- is a prop. I'm sorry. That's just a lack of commitment," Ed argued.
"And I'm not a millionaire dude. I'm sorry I don't have as much money as you -- $2,000, that's a lot of money for me. But I was willing to risk it, because I didn't want to go down there and give her a ring that was gonna fall off her finger. The jeweler was just like, 'Ask her what her ring size is.'"
However, David ignored Ed's suggestion that Lana should have easily been able to visit a local Ukrainian jeweler and determine her ring size.
"Yeah, and I asked her -- and she doesn't know her ring size because she's never worn a ring in her life," David replied.
When asked to reveal the number of women he has proposed marriage to in his life, including those living in the United States, David replied, "Two in America and two in Ukraine."
However, given David and Lana met on an international dating website, it would appear Lana is the third woman from Ukraine whom David has been engaged to, which would make Lana his fifth engagement in total.
David admittedly did not pop the question to Lana in Ukraine with a real diamond engagement ring, so Shaun questioned whether he's ever proposed with a real diamond before.
"One did [receive a real one]," David replied. "Well, no. Two, actually."
"One in America [received a real diamond] and one in Ukraine," he continued. "But the other ones didn't get fakes. They just didn't get their rings yet."
"Oh please," Ed responded.
Stephanie, however, gave Ed a hard time for giving David lip when he had complained about spending just two dollars on Rose during his trip to the Philippines. Ed conceded and admitted Stephanie had a point there.
Shaun said Lana had "a history of ghosting" David, so she asked him why she repeatedly stood him up before the finally met for the first time.
"I know why. The only time she's ever stood me up was the very first time when I only knew her for two weeks and she was only 20 years old. She got scared and nervous, and she told me that when I got home," David explained.
David's friends Jim, Dave and Victoria were then welcomed into the conversation, and they all said they felt sorry for David and all of the efforts he had made in his romance with Lana.
Jim admitted he was "really surprised" Lana accepted David's marriage proposal because they hadn't spent much personal, one-on-one or quality time together. Dave said he would've liked to see David bring Lana over to the United States on a K-1 visa.
David said he and Lana had to be engaged before they could apply for that visa and it wasn't something they could just "try out."
Victoria added that she felt Lana was "most likely" scamming David.
"She is keeping him on the hook. She is keeping him in her life [as a backup option]," Victoria said, adding that Lana was probably still talking to other men and trying to find someone better.
Victoria also apparently believes Lana is getting "a percentage" of money for being on the foreign dating website on which she and David met.
DARCEY AND TOM
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey ripped up a letter Tom had written for her and left on her car when he paid a visit to Darcey's home in Connecticut.
Tom summed up his letter and explained it said, "I'm sorry."
Shaun asked Tom to read his letter, but Darcey admitted, "I personally don't want to hear it, so I am going to step off for a minute. [Stacey Silva] and I don't want to engage in that."
Tom decided it didn't make sense to read the letter because he and Darcey were finished and she threw out the letter anyway. Tom also couldn't find the letter in that moment, and Darcey noted her relationship with Tom just "wasn't meant to be."
Darcey insisted she was "done" with Tom the day she walked away from him at a restaurant in New York, and Stacey slammed Tom for not handling the situation like a gentleman.
"It was a love letter from me to you for the times we had, and an apology for everything that went on in between. And that's about it," Tom said.
"I guess it was a little too late for that," Darcey replied.
When Darcey thought the show was going on a commercial break, Tom opted to read his letter although both he and Darcey had moved on from each other romantically.
"The letter states: Dear Darcey, I hope this note find you well. I admit I am sometimes not the best at expressing myself in person, so I thought I would pen this letter to you instead. First of all, I wanted to tell you I do think you are a wonderful woman. You are a kind and loving mother to two amazing daughters, and I have the utmost respect for them.
You have a sensitive heart and I feel that. In fact, you are genuinely searching for love. I know you have a deeply hurt heart, and I don't want to contribute to that. ('I didn't do a good job of that, did I?') That being said, I did have some genuine concerns. I feel you are wrapped up in a past relationship and you carry those burdens in your heart.
To be fair, I've shouldered a lot. And in fact, sometimes I was a lifeline to repeatedly hear about your heartache and your suffering with your ex and the way you've been inconsolably crying has taken a toll on me, and it has become quite a strain on this new relationship that we have. But at the end of the day, at the very least, we can hopefully salvage what we once started -- a good solid friendship. Sincerely, Tom."
A celebrity question from Maria Menounos, the TV star asked Darcey whom Darcey would pick if she HAD to choose between Tom or her other ex Jesse Meester, and Darcey said Tom because they at least had developed a friendship and she could never understand where Jesse was coming from with his negative comments.
Tom also admitted he could've been a better boyfriend to Darcey by contacting her more often and checking in with her.
Darcey said she was able to heal her heart during quarantine, discovering what she deserves in life. She called it "a positive time" and said she's hoping for the best and wants to be happy.
AVERY AND ASH
After footage aired of Ash teaching a seminar about how masculine and feminine brains and energies differ, Erika stood up for Ash and said she didn't think he meant it in a sexist sense.
Erika said she could see where Ash was coming from although both sexes can carry both energies.
"I was trying to explain gender roles versus dismorphism culturally, on a biological level, and I explained that very badly, very badly -- to the point that it came out very, like a sexist," Ash admitted.
"And I have to take ownership of that. It was survival mode, completely. And whatever came out was bullsh-t."
Ash once called Avery "heartless" on the season, and he explained he was "just very hurt" at that time. In that moment, however, Ash confessed, "I did mean it."
Avery said she was trying to help Ash see the way he was coming across to the single women to avoid his guests from shutting down, and so she said they weren't communicating properly.
But Ash explained he just wanted Avery's emotional support in that moment and not hearing her try to rationalize everything, which Avery seemed to understand.
Ash told Shaun that Avery was coming at him very aggressively at the time, but Avery acknowledged she's just "a very direct person."
Ash ultimately agreed with Shaun that Avery, Erika and Lisa all have masculine energy in them.
STEPHANIE AND ERIKA
Shaun asked Stephanie's friend Heather whether she felt Stephanie's illness added to the stress and the tension between herself and Erika, and Heather said it just takes Stephanie a while to warm up to people and three weeks wasn't enough.
"I think [the time] added so much pressure to a situation that could have turned out to be a beautiful thing," Heather noted.
Heather added that Stephanie and Erika speak entirely different languages as Erika tried to speak, and then Erika's friend screamed at Heather to stop cutting people off.
Erika was upset she couldn't get a word in, and so Shaun asked Erika to speak her mind.
Erika said what hurt and disappointed her the most was having to tell her parents she and Stephanie broke up after she had just introduced Stephanie to them as her girlfriend.
"That was kind of thrown in my face, and it was very, very hard for me to go back to my mom and be like, 'You know the girl I just brought home? She just broke up with me.' It really sucked," Erika said.
Stephanie explained that she thought Erika needed her support in that moment and it would've been a "damned if I did, damned if I don't" type of complicated situation.
"If I would've known the next day things would spiral the way that they did and we'd break up, I would've never gone to her parents' home," Stephanie said.
"But seeing her come out to her parents was a pretty incredible moment that actually pushed me a little bit in me coming out to my mom -- seeing how they were so receptive and kind. And even though when I came out to my mom, it was not like Erika's coming out and it was a little more complicated, it's a work in progress."
Stephanie added, "I guess it goes to show for everybody that you can come out to your parents and they can embrace you 100 percent and completely and who you are, or you have to come out to your mom 20 times and she'll think you're still going through a phase."
ROSE AND ED
Ed flat out asked Rose, "Tell me the truth, please, just tell me the truth. Be honest with me. Rose, were you in on your sister wanting money from me?"
"No, I not know," Rose replied.
"You're lying to me! You've been lying to me since Day 1 and I can prove it," Ed countered. "I can prove it."
Ed said when he first landed in the Philippines and he and Rose were walking around the market, Rose had told him in a cab that she had never been to Manila before. However, Rose allegedly pointed out a church while they were walking and said, "My mom and I used to go to that church all the time."
Ed therefore called Rose out for previously saying she had never been out of her village.
Ed said that was Rose's "first lie" and he never got an answer to that. Shaun asked Rose for clarity on this topic, and Rose angrily replied, "About what I said, that I haven't traveled to other places, I didn't know, that's why we went to that part of Manila. Because I don't usually go out."
"That's why when I arrived there," she continued, "I remembered I actually went there with my mom before. But I didn't know that was the part of Manila he kept talking about. I didn't know it was part of Manila, since I barely go out."
Ed said Rose had never explained that to him, and he accused Rose of "making up crap" about him.
"I'm so, like, oh my God, God forbid I would've brought her to the U.S. Oh my God," Ed vented. "She would have left me. I know that in my heart."
"Knowing now what has transpired, I am convinced in my heart -- sorry -- that she wanted to come here, that she never really loved me. She never did," Ed told Shaun.
But Rose insisted, "That's not true."
Darcey said she was shocked by Ed's behavior because she was seeing a different side of him when she had initially thought he was fun and cool.
"But it only goes so far," Darcey snapped.
Ed apologized for embarrassing Rose during their relationship, but he said all of his questions for her were legitimate. Rose, however, refused to accept Ed's apology.
Ed said he was just being himself all along despite haters and bullies. He also revealed he has KFS, Klippel-Feil syndrome, which is a rare skeletal disorder.
Ed said he had multiple birth anomalies in which he has three cervical vertebrae that are the size of two instead of the usual seven in a person's neck. He also has a bigger ribcage and is shorter in stature.
Ed explained people make fun of him but those people don't hurt him anymore.