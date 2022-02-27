By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/27/2022



Which 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couples are still together, and which Before the 90 Days couples have split up? And where are they now?

: Before the 90 Days' fifth season is airing on TLC currently -- so which former : Before the 90 Days couples are still together and which couples have broken up? And where are they now?Twenty-three different couples appeared on the first four seasons of : Before the 90 Days, which premiered as a spinoff of TLC's reality series in 2017.Several couples actually appeared on more than one season of the spinoff: Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester (Seasons 1 and 2), Paul Staehle and Karine Martins (Seasons 1 and 2), and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi (Seasons 2 and 3).Darcey also appeared on Seasons 3 and 4 of : Before the 90 Days with her subsequent boyfriend, Tom Brooks In addition, Angela and Michael also appeared on Season 7 of and : Happily Ever After?'s fifth season while Paul and Karine appeared on Season 1 of : The Other Way and : Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.: Before the 90 Days features Americans and their partners overseas trying to make a romance work.In order to pursue a fairy-tale ending, these couples had to overcome immense odds and obstacles, including flying halfway across the world just to meet or spend time together.And then once overseas, each couple had to use their limited time together to decide whether they wanted to get engaged and begin pursuing the lengthy K-1 visa process to bring their foreign partner to America to marry.Viewers likely recall more memorable : Before the 90 Days couples like Rachel Bear and Jon Walters , but what happened to the other couples like Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan And how about some of : Before the 90 Days' Season 1 couples, like Sean Hiler and Abby St. Germain, for instance, or Patrick Cornett and Myriam Manhattan? What is the current status of their relationships??There has been a mix of dramatic -- and in some cases, shocking -- breakups as well as sweet and beautiful endings for these brave, hopeless romantics.Click ourlink below to see all of the couples of : Before the 90 Days and discover whether they have split or are still together!

