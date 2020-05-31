90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season will air its finale on TLC tonight, so which former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples are still together and which couples have split and broken up? And where are they now?

Seventeen different couples appeared on the first three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which debuted as a spinoff of TLC's 90 Day Fiance reality series in 2017.

Two of the eleven couples appeared on both Seasons 1 and 2 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff: Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester, as well as Paul Staehle and Karine Martins (Darcey also returned for Seasons 3 and 4 with a new partner, Tom Brooks, while Paul and Karine also appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spinoff and will appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s upcoming fifth season).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans and their partners overseas trying to make a romance work.

In order to pursue a fairy-tale ending, these couples had to overcome immense odds and obstacles, including flying halfway across the world just to meet or spend time together.

And then once overseas, each couple had to use their limited time together to decide whether they wanted to get engaged and begin pursuing the lengthy K-1 visa process to bring their foreign partner to America to marry.

Viewers likely recall more memorable 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples like Rachel Bear and Jon Walters, but what happened to the other couples like Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan?

And how about some of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 1 couples, like Sean Hiler and Abby St. Germain, for instance, or Patrick Cornett and Myriam Manhattan? What is the current status of their relationships??

There has been a mix of dramatic -- and in some cases, shocking -- breakups as well as sweet and beautiful endings for these brave, hopeless romantics.

What 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples are still together, and which Before the 90 Days couples have split and broken up? And where are they now?

Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to see all of the couples of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and discover whether they have split or are still together!

