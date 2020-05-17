90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season is currently airing on TLC -- so which former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples are still together now, and which couples have broken up and split? And where are they now?

Seventeen couples appeared on the initial three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which premiered as a spinoff of TLC's 90 Day Fiance in 2017.

Two of the seventeen couples appeared on both Seasons 1 and 2 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff: Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester, as well as Paul Staehle and Karine Martins (Darcey also returned for Seasons 3 and 4 with her new man, Tom Brooks, while Paul and Karine also later appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, another 90 Day Fiance spinoff).

In addition, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi -- who also appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance -- appeared on both Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans and their partners overseas trying to make a romance work.

In order to pursue a fairy-tale ending, these couples had to overcome immense odds and obstacles, including flying halfway across the world just to meet or spend time together.

And once together overseas, each couple had to use their limited time to decide whether they wanted to get engaged and begin pursuing the lengthy K-1 visa process to bring their foreign partner to America to marry.

In addition to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' recent Season 3 couples like Timothy Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona or Avery Mills and Omar Albakour, viewers also likely recall memorable prior season couples like Rachel Bear and Jon Walters -- but what happened to the other couples like Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan?

And how about some of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 1 couples, like Sean Hiler and Abby St. Germain, for instance, or Patrick Cornett and Myriam Manhattan? What is the current status of their relationships??

There has been a mix of dramatic -- and in some cases, shocking -- breakups as well as sweet and beautiful endings for these brave, hopeless romantics.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples are still together, and what Before the 90 Days couples have broken up? And where are they now?

Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to see all of the couples of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and discover whether they have split or are still together!

