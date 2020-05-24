90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 will be wrapping up on TLC later this month -- so what former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples are still together, and which couples have broken up and split? And where are they now?

ADVERTISEMENT
Seventeen couples appeared on the first three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which premiered as a spinoff of TLC's 90 Day Fiance reality series in 2017.

Two of the seventeen couples appeared on both Seasons 1 and 2 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff: Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester, as well as Paul Staehle and Karine Martins (Darcey also returned for Seasons 3 and 4 with her new man, Tom Brooks, while Paul and Karine also later appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and will also appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this summer).

In addition, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi -- who subsequently appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance -- also appeared on both Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and will also appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans and their partners overseas trying to make a romance work.

These couples attempt to overcome immense odds and obstacles in order to pursue a fairy-tale ending, including flying halfway across the world just to meet or spend time together.

And then once overseas, each couple has to use their limited time together to decide whether they want to get engaged and begin pursuing the lengthy K-1 visa process to bring their foreign partner to America to marry.

In addition to the couples that appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' recent third season, 90 Day Fiance viewers also likely recall more memorable prior season couples like Rachel Bear and Jon Walters -- but what happened to the other couples like Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan?

And how about some of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 1 couples, like Sean Hiler and Abby St. Germain, for instance, or Patrick Cornett and Myriam Manhattan? What is the current status of their relationships??

There has been a mix of dramatic -- and in some cases, shocking -- breakups as well as sweet and beautiful endings for these brave, hopeless romantics.

So which 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples are still together, and what Before the 90 Days couples have broken up? And where are they now?

Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to see all of the couples of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and discover whether they have split or are still together!

BEGIN GALLERY >>


FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS NEWS