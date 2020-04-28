Zied has therefore moved from Tunisia to the United States and is likely living with Rebecca and her daughter in Canton, GA.
The couple, who starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, reportedly obtained their marriage license on April 14.
In March 2020, TLC released a short-form Season 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, the 90 Day Fiancespinoff available on the network's TLC GO streaming service, that updated viewers on Rebecca and Zied's relationship.
During the 90 Day Fiance: What Now? episode, Rebecca announced her divorce from her third husband had been finalized and Zied's K-1 visa had also recently been approved.
According to Rebecca, Zied's visa was approved less than four months after they applied for it. Zied was therefore granted a 90-day period to marry Rebecca upon his entry into the United States in order to live in America permanently.
"We were expecting to wait anywhere from six months to a year or more, but Zied's visa has been approved -- we just found out!" she said.
"Zied could be here within the next two months. It has been almost one year since Zied and I have been together."
One scene in the What Now? episode also showed Rebecca househunting so she and Zied could live together once he arrived.
Around the time their What Now? episode was released, Rebecca also denied split rumors on social media, confirming she and Zied were still "happily in love" but she was just too busy with work and moving to post on social media all the time.
And on April 23, Rebecca took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse into her new apartment, which boasts exposed brick and a lot of natural light.
This marks Rebecca's fourth marriage. Her last marriage was with a man from Morocco, but when the relationship turned sour, Rebecca and the man signed divorce papers and then she began a romance with Zied.
Rebecca and her ex-husband finalized their divorce on July 9, 2019, according to divorce documents obtained by In Touch.
Rebecca was a 47-year-old private investigator when she fell hard and fast for Zied, a then-26 year old whom she had met online.
Rebecca, who has three kids, was prepared to open her heart again and give love another shot with Zied.
Rebecca confessed her first two marriages were with "average, run-of-the-mill American men" and her third marriage turned out to be a disaster because the Moroccan man -- whom she had brought to America on a spousal visa -- became too jealous and controlling once he arrived in the United States.
In order to determine whether they could make their relationship work long-term, Rebecca planned a 15-hour flight to Tunisia, and her ultimate goal was to leave Tunisia with an engagement ring and a new foreign fiance.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, Rebecca's third divorce had yet to be finalized by the time of her trip since she and the Moroccan man had signed the divorce papers but not filed them.
Rebecca and Zied's relationship got off to a wonderful start in Tunisia, except for the fact Zied -- who was apparently car-less at the time -- asked Rebecca to pay for a rental car for the couple to use during her stay.
Rebecca also later discovered Zied was a jealous man who had no work history listed in his background check. In addition, Zied once randomly asked Rebecca for $200.
When Zied asked Rebecca for money, she worried he might be using her and had bad intentions for their relationship. Rebecca feared Zied would take advantage of her and expect her to support him financially once he comes to the United States.
However, Rebecca later learned Zied had borrowed the money just to buy her an engagement ring that he couldn't afford on his own.
Although Rebecca took her time in coming clean to Zied that she was still technically a married woman and once had a same-sex relationship that Zied's family would never approve of, Zied said he never stopped loving Rebecca.
Zied insisted Rebecca would always be the woman for him and he'd do anything to make it work, and Rebecca felt the same way.
Zied therefore proposed marriage to Rebecca during a romantic picnic in the Sahara Desert, and she called Zied "perfect" although their time together in Tunisia had been a bit of a roller coaster.
"I cannot wait to get your visa done and get your ass to America and marry you!" Rebecca told her fiance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
A few weeks after Rebecca and Zied had met in person, it was time for Rebecca to get on a plane and head back to America.
Rebecca planned to file for the K-1 visa, but she said it was going to take six to eight months for that to happen.
She worried, in the meantime, Zied would change his mind about moving or his family might talk him out of his relationship.
Zied, however, promised Rebecca that she would see his face for the rest of her life because he was crazy about her. Rebecca assured Zied that she was crazy about him too.
During Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Tell-All special, Zied said his family would probably be very angry over the fact Rebecca once had a same-sex relationship and not accept it.
"If his family were to find out, he'd have to choose between me or his family," Rebecca revealed.
"Well, you know they're going to find out," Tell-All host Shaun Robinson said.
Rebecca also acknowledged there was a possibility Zied might change as a man when he comes to America, just like her ex from Morocco did.
Zied, however, said he hates sitting at home and not working, and so he argued he'd be nothing like Rebecca's ex.
Rebecca also said Zied could work in a restaurant near her house or go back to school once he's welcomed into America. Rebecca pointed out there were no red flags with Zied despite warnings and concerns from her friends and family.